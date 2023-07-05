The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 06/19:
North Bend
• 7:51 am, dead deer, Bayview and Frisbee Golf Course.
• 8:27 am, criminal mischief, Sherman and Ohio.
• 12:23 pm, disorderly conduct, Marion and 14th.
• 12:54 pm, 70 year old male cited for DUII and driving while suspended, Newmark and Fir.
• 2:25 pm, criminal mischief, 2200 block of Marion Avenue.
• 4:44 pm, dispute, 14th and Everett.
• 6:21 pm, civil problem, 3700 block of Stanton Avenue.
• 8:29 pm, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:57 pm, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 11:32 pm, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 8:02 am, stalking, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 8:21 am, 42 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:14 am, family dispute, 600 block of Hemlock Avenue.
• 11:43 am, animal complaint, 300 block of S 9th Street.
• 1:03 pm, theft, 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue.
• 1:24 pm, theft, 1100 block of Augustine Avenue.
• 1:41 pm, dispute, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 2:43 pm, 40 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1800 block of Waite Street.
• 2:45 pm, runaway juvenile, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 4:25 pm, 21 year old female cited result of non-injury accident, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 4:37 pm, disorderly conduct, Hall and S 2nd.
• 6:03 pm, disorderly conduct, Hall Street.
• 7:49 pm, 69 year old male transported to Coos County jail for unlawful use of a weapon, 2400 block of Woodland Drive.
• 8:34 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of N Wasson Street.
• 8:46 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 9:21 pm, shots fired, Newmark and Wallace.
• 9:45 pm, 55 year old male transported to Coos County jail for driving while suspended, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:21 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 11:26 pm, runaway juvenile, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
Reedsport
• 9:17 am, animal problem, 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.
• 4:36 pm, missing person, 900 block of Crestview Drive.
• 6:32 pm, animal problem, 1900 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 8:12 pm, juvenile problem, 1800 block of Dogwood.
Tuesday 06/20:
North Bend
• 2:40 am, prowler, 2100 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 5:21 am, assault, 3400 block of Stanton Avenue.
• 9:55 am, theft of shopping cart, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:03 pm, criminal mischief, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 4:46 pm, disorderly conduct, 14th and Broadway.
• 7:02 pm, 47 year old male cited on warrant, Virginia and Pony Village Mall.
Coos Bay
• 12:55 am, disorderly conduct, S 2nd and Central.
• 6:35 am, disorderly conduct, 500 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 9:17 am, neighbor dispute, 1100 block of Coos River Highway.
• 10:03 am, located runaway, 63300 block of Boat Basin Road.
• 10:13 am, 27 year old female cited result of non-injury accident, Ocean and LaClair.
• 11:00 am, theft of cell phone, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 11:59 am, 72 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of N Broadway.
• 12:35 pm, 25 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:24 pm, harassment, 2nd Court alley.
• 2:34 pm, 51 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 3:41 pm, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:35 pm, 51 year old female transported to Coos County jail for criminal trespass II and probation violation, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 6:33 pm, assault, 200 block of Main Street.
• 6:36 pm, dispute, 100 block of S Cammann Street.
• 7:13 pm, 49 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 4th and Johnson.
• 8:03 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:18 pm, misuse of 911, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 9:40 pm, threats, 1000 block of Oakway Drive.
• 11:13 pm, family dispute, 1400 block of Ventana Court.
Coquille
• 9:51 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of E 2nd.
• 12:41 pm, assault, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 5:26 pm, runaway juvenile, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
• 7:02 pm, dispute, 10th and Collier.
• 8:03 pm, dispute, 300 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 8:37 pm, minor in possession marijuana, 100 block of N Birch Street.
• 11:41 pm, runaway juvenile, 200 block of @ 6th Street.
Reedsport
• 1:10 pm, theft, Ace Hardware.
• 1:12 pm, burglary, 800 block of Laurel Avenue.
• 2:48 pm, theft, Dollar Tree.
• 4:34 pm, civil dispute, 800 block of Laurel Avenue.
• 7:53 pm, trespassing, Economy Inn.
• 8:39 pm, noise complaint, 2100 block of Fire Avenue.
• 9:55 pm, juvenile problem, Reedsport Lanes.
• 10:17 pm, harassment, 300 block of Fir Avenue.
Wednesday 06/21:
North Bend
• 12:23 am, juvenile problem, 1700 block of Hamilton Avenue.
• 9:03 am, hit and run accident, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:30 am, disorderly conduct, 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 9:40 am, fraud, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 1:33 pm, driving while suspended, Sherman and Oconnell.
• 2:27 pm, 52 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Sherman and Bayview.
• 6:50 pm, threats, 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue.
• 6:56 pm, 47 year old female and 51 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 2800 block of Oak Street.
• 7:57 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1900 block of Maple Street.
• 9:59 pm, graffiti calls, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:12 pm, custodial interference, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
Coos Bay
• 12:17 am, 51 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1000 block of S Broadway.
• 12:20 am, prowler, 2600 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 4:56 am, dispute, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 6:07 am, disorderly conduct, 3rd and Central.
• 7:42 am, vicious dog, N 7th Street and Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 8:14 am, theft of bike, 300 block of Marple Street.
• 8:49 am, subjects took items from pocket of unconscious subject, Newmark and Schoneman.
• 9:48 am, criminal mischief to vehicle, 900 block of Maryland Avenue.
• 11:33 am, disorderly conduct, Hall Avenue and S 4th Street.
• 11:47 am, criminal mischief, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 12:29 pm, harassment, S Broadway Street and S 2nd Street.
• 12:49 pm, harassment, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 2:52 pm, 30 year old female cited result of non-injury accident, 4th and Elrod.
• 2:52 pm, disorderly conduct, S 4th and Ingersoll.
• 3:13 pm, located runaway, 300 block of S 10th Street.
• 4:22 pm, weapons offense, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 6:44 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 6:52 pm, fraud, 300 block of Merchant Street.
• 7:17 pm, threats, 1700 block of Kingwood Avenue.
• 8:21 pm, criminal mischief, N 8th Street and Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 11:34 pm, loud noise complaint, 200 block of N Marple Street.
• 10:50 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail for criminal trespass I, theft III, and probation violation, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:51 pm, loud music, 100 block of Central Avenue.
Coquille
• 4:12 am, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail for two counts criminal trespass II, 200 block of Highway 42.
• 8:51 am, runaway juvenile, 900 block of W 16th Street.
Reedsport
• 12:54 pm, theft, Ace Hardware.
