The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Wednesday, 10/12/2022:
North Bend
4:44 am, possession of controlled substance, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
8:56 am, 71 year old female cited for harassment, 1500 block of Meade Street.
9:07 am, dispute, Colorado and W Airport.
11:40 am, assault, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
12:37 pm, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
1:07 pm, vehicle entered and items taken, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
4:31 pm, dispute, 1800 block of Madrona Street.
4:32 pm, amazon fraud, 2600 block of Ohio Avenue.
4:35 pm, disorderly conduct, Hamilton and California.
5:18 pm, harassment, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
7:52 pm, disorderly conduct, Lewis and Oak.
5:53 pm, dispute, 1500 block of Monroe Street.
5:55 pm, civil problem, 800 block of California Avenue.
6:08 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway Avenue and Inland Drive.
7:37 pm, 37 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark Street and Brussells Street.
8:04 pm, custody issue, 3400 block of Liberty Street.
9:00 pm, vehicle on the sidewalk on north end, McCullough Bridge.
9:41 pm, prowler, 2300 block of 14th Street.
Coos Bay
12:50 am, disorderly conduct, 8th Terrace.
1:10 pm, barking dog, 9th Avenue.
6:52 am, 35 year old female, cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, Hall and The Boat.
7:03 am, vehicle broken into, N 6th Street.
7:34 am, animal abuse, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
8:16 am, criminal mischief/theft, 1600 block of Ocean Boulevard.
8:25 am, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
8:52 am, criminal mischief, 500 block of Montgomery Avenue.
10:10 am, violation of restraining order, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
11:36 am, 35 year old female cited for theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
12:03 pm, hit and run accident, S 11th Street and Ingersoll Avenue.
12:15 pm, disorderly conduct, 2nd and Central.
3:18 pm, 58 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II and criminal trespass, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
4:43 pm, 36 year old female cited for theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
5:23 pm, runaway juvenile, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
5:30 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
6:03 pm, 35 year old female cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 200 block of N Baxter, Coos County Sheriff.
6:56 pm, 58 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
7:55 pm, 58 year old male charged with criminal trespass II, 100 block of S 7th Street.
8:36 pm, prowler, N 14th Street and Nutwood Avenue.
9:14 pm, threats, 300 block of N Wall Street.
9:21 pm, disorderly conduct, 600 block of Central Avenue.
9:39 pm, family dispute, 200 block of N 13th Street.
9:54 pm, shots fired, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
10:08 pm, gas siphoning from vehicle, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
11:26 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of Central Avenue.
Coquille
6:28 am, 44 year old female cited for theft III, 200 block of W Highway 42.
7:06 am, 44 year old female charged with theft III, 100 block of E 1st Street.
10:35 am, dispute, 100 block of N Adams Street.
7:30 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of N Adams Street.
7:41 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on charges of criminal trespass II and resisting arrest, 200 block of Highway 42.
8:33 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of E 1st Street.
Reedsport
1:28 am, elude, 7-Eleven.
9:37 am, animal problem, Greenwood and W Railroad.
12:39 pm, trespassing, Jim’s Used Appliances.
5:22 pm, suspicious activity, Dollar Tree.
5:59 pm, suspicious activity, 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
6:34 pm, animal problem, 900 block of Doyle Street.
Thursday, 10/13/2022:
North Bend
12:00 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1900 block of Union Avenue.
12:20 am, 40 year old male cited result of traffic stop, just south of the bridge.
12:56 am, barking dog, 3400 block of Edgewood Drive.
1:28 am, dispute, 3600 block of Tremont Avenue.
2:00 am, animal abuse/loud noise/disorderly conduct, 1900 block of Broadway Avenue.
3:01 am, barking dog, Edgewood Drive and Newmark Street.
3:51 am, barking dog, 3400 block of Edgewood Drive.
9:20 am, criminal mischief, 1800 block of McPherson Street.
9:27 am, theft of cell phone, Hamilton Street.
11:04 am, hit and run accident, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
1:30 pm, dog at large, Highway 101 and Pittum Loop.
1:44 pm, 23 year old male transported by Probation & Parole to Reedsport jail on probation violation, 800 block of California Avenue.
2:33 pm, counterfeit money, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
3:49 pm, assault, 2200 block of Tremont Avenue.
6:40 pm, shoplifter, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
10:00 pm, loud party, 3600 block of Edgewood Drive.
11:41 pm, barking dog, 3400 block of Edgewood Drive.
11:57 pm, dispute, 2800 block of Oak Street.
Coos Bay
1:15 am, intoxicated subject, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.
1:24 am, Douglas County Deputy served 40 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, Douglas County.
1:59 am, 28 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 300 S Morrison.
2:08 am, 52 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
7:16 am, 34 year old female transported to Coos County jail on burglary I, theft II, criminal trespass I, criminal mischief II, false information to police and served on a Washington State Department of Corrections warrant. 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on burglary I, theft II, criminal trespass I, criminal mischief II and restraining order violation, 400 block of S Empire Boulevard.
9:27 am, theft of services, 900 block of S 1st Street.
9:34 am, recovered stolen property, 200 block of Holland Street.
9:46 am, dispute, 1400 block of Bayshore Drive.
10:52 am, hit and run accident, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
11:10 am, shoplifter, 100 block of S 7th Street.
12:46 pm, civil problem, 900 block of Crocker Street.
12:54 pm, civil problem, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.
2:00 pm, dispute, 200 block of Hull Street.
2:04 pm, theft/criminal trespass, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
2:25 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of Newmark Avenue.
3:12 pm, shoplifter, 500 block of S 4th Street.
3:24 pm, disorderly conduct, Lower Empire Lakes and Ackerman Avenue.
4:06 pm, disorderly conduct, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
4:50 pm, 26 year old male cited for driving while suspended misdemeanor, 3100 block of Broadway Avenue.
5:34 pm, juvenile problem, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
7:02 pm, dispute, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
9:18 pm, 52 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newport Avenue and Hugo Road.
9:42 pm, dispute, 200 block of N Schoneman Street.
Coquille
11:05 am, accident, 70 block of W 3rd Street.
3:02 pm, 31 year old male cited for drinking on unlicensed premise, 5th Street and Birch Street.
3:44 pm, theft/criminal trespass, 300 block of N Central Boulevard.
5:35 pm, criminal trespass, 100 block of E 1st Street.
5:47 pm, 31 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 100 block of N Birch Street.
6:47 pm, 44 year old female transported to Coos County jail on burglary II, theft III, resisting, attempt elude and probation violation, 20 block of W 1st Street.
Reedsport
12:56 am, suspicious activity, Highway 101 and Reedsport W Road.
12:39 pm, theft, Ace Hardware.
3:35 pm, trespassing, 300 N 14th Street.
4:04 pm, disorderly conduct, Safeway.
5:47 pm, animal problem, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
8:38 pm, trespassing, 7-Eleven.
Friday, 10/14/2022:
North Bend
11:26 am, burglary, 1700 block of Hamilton Street.
12:07 pm, civil problem, 2100 block of Oak Street.
2:30 pm, dispute, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
2:37 pm, dispute, 2300 block of Sherman Avenue.
2:39 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and Newmark.
4:02 pm, 58 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 2500 block of Broadway Avenue.
10:55 pm, threats, 1600 block of McPherson Avenue.
11:39 pm, street light out, Chester and OConnell.
Coos Bay
1:22 am, 33 year old male cited for DUII, breath test refusal, Newmark Avenue and Wallace.
5:20 am, theft, 400 block of Ingersoll Avenue.
7:20 am, injured deer, Ocean Boulevard and 28th Street.
7:37 am, 21 year old male transported to Coos County jail for unauthorized entry into motor vehicle, theft III, 17 counts ID theft and carry concealed weapon, 500 block of S Schoneman Street.
8:00 am, harassment, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
9:45 am, theft, 1000 block of N Cammann Street.
12:20 pm, 24 year old male cited for criminal trespass, 2000 block of Newmark AVenue.
1:09 pm, 45 year old male cited on Roseburg warrant and theft II, 500 block of Johnson Avenue.
1:43 pm, theft of bicycle trailer, 400 block of Noble Avenue.
1:57 pm, 34 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 700 block of Broadway Street.
2:28 pm, dispute, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
3:54 pm, disorderly conduct, 300 block of S Broadway Avenue.
4:11 pm, family dispute, Koos Bay Boulevard and N Bayshore Drive.
4:25 pm, 58 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
5:01 pm, family dispute, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
5:22 pm, dispute, 2600 block of Newmark Avenue.
5:25 pm, 41 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on arson I, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
5:59 pm, 42 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean Boulevard and 25th Street.
7:19 pm, 41 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of motor vehicle, 200 block of S Wasson Street.
7:39 pm, theft, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.
7:42 pm, family dispute, 900 block of Crocker Street.
7:49 pm, threats, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
8:11 pm, fight, 900 block of S 7th Street.
10:57 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft, 100 block of S 7th Street.
11:12 pm, elude, Highway 101 and Koos Bay Boulevard.
11:18 pm, 42 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2nd and Anderson.
Coquille
6:56 am, intoxicated subject, Highway 42 and Birch.
2:01 pm, criminal mischief, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
4:06 pm, criminal mischief, 600 block of N Collier Street.
Reedsport
Saturday, 10/15/2022:
North Bend
1:28 am, prowler, 2200 block of Connecticut Avenue.
7:04 am, hit and run accident, 2100 block of Sherman Avenue.
9:41 am fraud, 1900 block of Roosevelt.
10:28 am, burglary, 2400 block of Stephanie Lane.
10:53 am, 400 block of Simpson Avenue.
12:05 pm, criminal mischief to vehicle, 2000 block of Union Avenue.
12:20 pm, narcotics investigation, 2900 block of Sherman Avenue.
1:42 pm, theft from vehicle, Clark Street.
3:09 pm, juvenile problem, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
3:35 pm, 33 year old cited for driving while suspended, Virginia and Astro Gas Station.
5:05 pm, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
5:21 pm, 36 year old male cited for FTA, orig felon in possession of a restricted weapon. 31 year old female cited for initiating a false report, Stanton Street and State Street.
10:40 pm, theft of bike, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
12:03 am, family dispute, 1700 block of S 20th Street.
12:06 am, 66 year old female cited for DUII, Ocean and LaClair.
12:49 am, loud noise complaint, 200 block of S Wall Street.
1:02 am, loud noise, Downtown area.
1:29 am, shots fired, Walmart area.
2:13 am, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, S 5th and Johnson.
2:31 am, 26 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 1800 block of N Bayshore Drive.
2:50 am, 39 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Chester and Newmark.
3:00 am, dispute, Kruse and 7th.
5:558 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Ocean.
8:10 am, shots fired, John Topits Park.
8:31 am, 34 year old male cited for unauthorized entry motor vehicle, 300 block of S 8th Street.
9:00 am, theft, Boardwalk and S City Dock.
11:08 am, 26 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Lindberg and Fir.
11:30 am, dispute, Upper Empire Lake.
12:00 pm, 46 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Kruse and Evans.
12:09 pm, pedestrian vs vehicle accident, 1st and Johnson.
12:22 pm, 20 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and on a Coos County Sheriff warrant, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
12:29 pm, Corvallis Police served 36 year old female on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 100 block of NW 5th Street.
1:14 pm, juvenile problem, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
1:21 pm, theft, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
1:24 pm, animal abuse, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
4:27 pm, theft, Ocean Boulevard.
4:55 pm, harassment, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
6:11 pm, dispute, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
6:37 pm, 27 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Ingersoll and Broadway.
6:46 pm, 27 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 63000 block of Highway 101.
7:08 pm, threats, Alder and Bayshore.
7:33 pm, phone harassment, 1200 block of Central Avenue.
7:42 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Highway 101 and Barry Road.
9:30 pm, juvenile problem, 100 block of N Schoneman Street.
9:42 pm, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Schoneman.
10:12 pm, 41 year old male cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant, W Park Roadway.
11:12 pm, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and Radar.
Coquille
10:28 am, 44 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal mischief II, resisting arrest and attempted escape III, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
1:38 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of W Highway 42.
6:30 pm, 49 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Highway 42 mile post 14.
Reedsport
3:39 pm, juvenile problem, Lions Park.
6:32 pm, trespassing, 100 block of N 20th Street.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In