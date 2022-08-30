The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 8/23/2022:
North Bend
1:15 am, 1900 block of Meade Avenue, warrant service on a 49 year old female.
2:19 am, 700 block of California Avenue, threats.
3:28 am, 2200 block of Newmark Street, commercial burglary alarm.
3:00 am, 2200 block of Pacific Street, open gate at location.
8:00 am, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue, theft of services.
9:08 am, 300 block of Exchange Street, stalking.
9:30 am, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, offensive littering/located wanted subject.
10:09 am, 3000 block of Sheridan Avenue, fraud.
11:37 2200 block of Newmark Street, animal neglect.
12:07 pm, 900 block of Montana Street, theft.
12:57 pm, 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft.
3:12 pm, 1800 block of Meade Street, animal complaint.
3:38 pm, 1900 block of Waite Street, family dispute.
3:47 pm, 2100 block of Everett Avenue, subject being belligerent and confrontational.
5:37 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, harassment.
6:39 pm, 400 block of OConnell Street, neighbor dispute.
9:10 pm, 3000 block of Tremont Avenue, theft of ticket from machine at location.
10:23 pm, 2000 block of Inland Drive, loud music.
Coos Bay
12:06 am, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, dispute over bike.
1:16 am, Coos Bay Boardwalk, warrant service on 62 year old male. Subject also cited for criminal trespass II.
5:50 am, 1600 block of Ocean Terrace, attempted unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
7:56 am, 700 block of S 2nd Street, theft. Items returned, subject trespassed.
9:59 am, 500 block of Central Avenue, interview/follow up/arrest. A 40 year old male was charged with rape I, sodomy I, unlawful penetration I, sex abuse I, sex abuse II and private indecency. Subject lodged at Coos County jail.
10:19 am, 200 block of N 11th Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle/theft.
10:33 am, 1800 block of Cottonwood Avenue, hit and run accident occurred yesterday.
12:51 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, 62 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
1:02 pm, 500 block of S Broadway Street, fraud.
2:04 pm, Newmark Street and Chester Street, traffic stop. A 23 year old male was cited.
2:14 pm, Oregon State Police served a male subject two Coos Bay Police warrants and one North Bend Police warrant.
4:13 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, traffic stop/driving while suspended on a 36 year old male.
4:23 pm, 800 block of S Broadway Street, possible forged check.
6:29 pm, Empire Lakes, suspicious vehicle possibly associated with theft.
7:55 pm, 500 block of N Main Street, harassment/threats.
9:14 pm, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue, harassment.
9:43 pm, 300 block of S 2nd Street, burglary.
10:34 pm, 1500 block of Hillside Court, suspicious vehicle/warrant service. A 64 year old female was cited on a Coos County Sheriff warrant.
Coquille
5:41 am, W 4th Street and Cedar Street, loud noise.
9:01 am, Highway 42 mile post 18, traffic stop. A 37 year old male was cited.
10:50 am, 1300 block of N Oak Street, theft.
5:17 pm, 40 block of N Woodridge Road, criminal trespass.
5:56 pm, 800 block of E 5th Street, theft and fraudulent charges.
8:27 pm, Highway 42 and Rink Creek, traffic stop. A 49 year old female was cited. Vehicle was towed.
10:40 pm, Lower softball field, criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 8/24/2022:
North Bend
12:05 am, 2200 block of Newmark Street, commercial burglary alarm.
12:53 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, unknown problem.
3:43 am, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road, assist ambulance.
9:11 am, 2100 block of Newmark Street, unknown problem.
9:38 am, 2100 block of McPherson Avenue, fight.
11:10 am, 2200 block of Marion Street, burglary.
12:55 pm, 1300 block of Airport Lane, recovered stolen property.
12:58 pm, 1600 block of Virginia, assist fire department.
1:43 pm, 17th Street and Myrtle Street, indecent exposure.
3:26 pm, 2300 block of Broadway Avenue, juvenile problem.
4:36 pm 3400 block of Cedar Street, dispute.
5:18 pm, 2000 block of Inland Drive, fraud.
5:43 pm, Oak and Clark, vehicle alarm.
5:43 pm, 2900 block of Oak Street, fraud.
6:31 pm, 11th and Broadway, juvenile problem.
8:41 pm, 2200 block of Newmark Street, dispute.
Coos Bay
12:21 am, 2200 block of Newmark Street, assisted North Bend Police at location.
1:02 am, 200 block of S Marple Street, loud noise.
2:03 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, subjects stealing cans thru hole in the fence.
2:51 am 500 block of Liberty Street, Salem Police served a Coos Bay Police warrant on a 24 year old male.
6:04 am, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive, possible probation violation/warrant service. A 34 year old male was cited on a warrant.
8:15 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, 44 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
9:55 am, 200 block of S Marple Street, family dispute.
10:05 am, 300 block of S Wasson Street, fire.
1:35 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, hit and run accident.
4:25 pm, N Bayshore and Wayne’s Color Center, hit and run accident.
8:32 pm, 800 block of Newmark Avenue, dispute.
9:08 pm, E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore, 62 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
Coquille
12:05 am, 200 block of N Adams Street, commercial burglary alarm.
7:39 am, 200 block of Highway 42, domestic assault. A 34 year old male was charged with assault II domestic, strangulation domestic, menacing domestic, unlawful use of weapon and disorderly conduct II. Subject lodged at Coos County jail.
10:49 am, 700 block of N Birch Street, dispute.
3:09 pm, 1000 block of N Collier Street, assist ambulance.
4:09 pm, 800 block of N Central Boulevard, warrant service. A 51 year old male was lodged at Coos County jail.
8:01 pm, 20 block of W 1st Street, theft of firearm from vehicle.
Thursday, 8/25/2022:
North Bend
12:58 am, 2100 block of Wall Street, unauthorized use motor vehicle.
3:18 am, 1900 block of Meade Avenue, assist Oregon State Police with traffic stop.
10:59 am, 2100 block of Broadway Avenue, residence alarm. A 35 year old male was charged with burglary I and probation violation. Detainer for probation and parole.
11:25 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, theft of a tow dolly.
1:41 pm, 900 block of Newmark Street, burglary.
2:17 pm, Wall and Stanton, traffic hazard.
7:01 pm, 2400 block of Broadway, dispute.
9:19 pm, Lakeshore and Stillwater, assist Coos Bay Police.
Coos Bay
1:06 am, 200 block of Holland Street, dispute/threats.
7:14 am, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 46 year old male cited for failure to register sex offender.
8:10 am, 800 block of Commercial Avenue, theft from vehicle.
10:26 am, 500 block of 7th Avenue, stalking.
11:02 am, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, littering.
12:19 pm, 300 block of S Broadway Street, dispute.
1:04 pm, Woolridge and Newmark, subjects breaking into client’s motorhome.
1:58 pm, 100 block of S Cammann Street, graffiti calls.
2:26 pm, 1800 block of N 28th Court, theft.
2:29 pm, 1700 block of Thompson Road, animal complaint.
4:21 pm, 200 block of N Broadway Avenue, vehicle vs pedestrian hit and run accident.
4:50 pm, 800 Michigan Street, graffiti calls.
4:50 pm, 200 block of S Cammann Street, graffiti calls.
5:56 pm, Fulton and S Empire, assist fire department.
7:26 pm, Commercial Avenue, hit and run to parked vehicle.
7:51 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, threats.
9:21 pm, 100 block of Norman Street, phone harassment.
10:44 pm, 2600 block of N 16th Court, threats.
10:52 pm, 500 block of Central Avenue, dispute.
10:56 pm, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue, loud noise complaint.
Coquille
2:04 pm, 800 block of N Collier Street, fraud.
8:34 pm, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road, disorderly conduct.
10:30 pm, Highway 42 and S Mill Lane, suspicious conditions/subject.
