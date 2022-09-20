The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 9/13/2022:
North Bend
⦁ 12:45 am, 2000 block of Marion Avenue, loud noise.
⦁ 5:46 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, suspicious circumstances/recovered stolen ID.
⦁ 8:10 am, 400 block of Virginia Avenue, theft.
⦁ 8:56 am, 2500 block of Pine Street, dog at large.
⦁ 9:35 am, 2500 block of Oak Street, vicious dog.
⦁ 10:20 am, 700 block of OConnell Street, theft of electric bike.
⦁ 10:23 am, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue, theft of services.
⦁ 2:38 pm, Virginia and Hamilton, 69 year old male cited result of injury accident.
⦁ 4:18 pm, Virginia and Chevron, threats.
⦁ 7:56 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, theft.
Coos Bay
⦁ 3:36 am, Newmark and Schoneman, 37 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
⦁ 3:55 am, 180 block of NW 5th Street, Corvallis Police served Coos Bay Police warrant on 26 year old female.
⦁ 4:31 am, N Schoneman and Harris, 45 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
⦁ 6:44 am, 16th and Applewood, 38 year old male charged with unauthorized entry, criminal mischief I and theft II. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
⦁ 6:56 am, 100 block of S Cammann Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle/theft.
⦁ 7:21 am, Coos River Highway and 16th Street, traffic hazard.
⦁ 8:20 am, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
⦁ 8:39 am, Ingersoll and Front Street, 27 year old male charged with identity theft and theft II. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
⦁ 10:27 am, Highway 101 and Golden, 42 year old male cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant.
⦁ 11:15 am, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue, stolen vehicle.
⦁ 11:20 am, 100 block of N Schoneman Street, loud vehicle/noise complaint.
⦁ 12:00 pm, behind coos art museum, 53 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
⦁ 1:30 pm, Highway 101 and Hall, 38 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
⦁ 4:21 pm, 1200 block of Birch Avenue, civil problem.
⦁ 5:42 pm, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
⦁ 6:24 pm, 1200 block of Birch Avenue, harassment.
⦁ 6:56 pm, 700 block of S Cammann Street, juvenile problem.
⦁ 7:15 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, 33 year old male charged with assault II and transported to Coos County jail.
⦁ 7:36 pm, 62900 block of Highway 101, 24 year old female cited for driving while suspended.
⦁ 7:57 pm, 1000 block of SE Douglas, Douglas County Sheriff served three Coquille Police warrants on 32 year old male. Subject arrested by Douglas County Sheriff.
⦁ 9:37 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, burglary/theft.
⦁ 10:22 pm, Bayshore and Alder, 36 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
Coquille
⦁ 3:34 am, 400 block of W Central, suspicious vehicle.
⦁ 4:16 am, Fairview and Collier, recovered stolen vehicle.
⦁ 10:02 am, 1000 block of N Dean Street, fraud.
⦁ 10:11 am, 900 block of E 5th Street, suspicious conditions.
⦁ 1:31 pm, Highway 42 and mile post 19, 37 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
⦁ 8:19 pm, Riverwalk parking lot, violation city code.
Wednesday, 9/14/2022:
North Bend
⦁ 7:57 am, 3000 block of Ash Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
⦁ 1:06 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
⦁ 1:42 pm, Highway 101 mile post 234, bicycle accident.
⦁ 2:25 pm, 2600 block of Tremont Avenue, civil problem/theft.
⦁ 3:45 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, 31 year old male cited for criminal trespass II.
⦁ 7:50 pm, 900 block of Virginia Avenue, accident/argument.
⦁ 11:11 pm, Newmark and Myrtle, subject screaming at location, profanities, etc.
Coos Bay
⦁ 1:21 am, 200 block of S Schoneman Street, family dispute.
⦁ 1:41 am, N 7th Court and Fir Avenue, family dispute.
⦁ 4:52 am, 300 block of N Wall Street, house broken into, ransacked, items taken.
⦁ 7:29 am, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft.
⦁ 8:41 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, 43 year old male cited for theft III.
⦁ 10:09 am, 1000 block of Michigan Avenue, fraud.
⦁ 10:10 am, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, male subject cited for criminal trespass II.
⦁ 10:36 am, 1600 block of N 17th Street, civil problem.
⦁ 11:14 am, 800 block of S 4th Street, stolen vehicle.
⦁ 11:33 am, 2000 block of Thompson Road, 29 year old female was cited on two Coos Bay Police warrants and false information to police.
⦁ 11:49 am, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue, theft.
⦁ 1:14 pm, 7th and Donnelly, juvenile problem.
⦁ 2:14 pm, 200 block of N Baxter Street, Coos County Sheriff located wanted subject on two Coos Bay Police warrants. 37 year old male was arrested by Coos County Sheriff.
⦁ 3:36 pm, 300 block of S 2nd Street, indecent exposure.
⦁ 3:50 pm, 400 block of Elrod Avenue, male subjects served on Coos Bay Police warrant and lodged at Coos County jail.
⦁ 4:41 pm, 700 block of F Street, neighbor dispute.
⦁ 4:49 pm, 100 block of S 7th Street, 32 year old female and 50 year old male cited for criminal trespass II.
⦁ 5:43 pm, 40 block of E Ingersoll Avenue, civil problem.
⦁ 6:06 pm, 200 block of S Cammann Street, juvenile problem.
⦁ 7:03 pm, 500 block of 11th Avenue, disturbance and threats.
⦁ 8:46 pm, Newmark and Morrison, 39 year old male cited for driving while suspended misdemeanor.
⦁ 9:03 pm, block of 200 block of S Cammann Street theft.
⦁ 9:02 pm, 1500 block of Thompson Road, 48 year old male charged with unlawful use of weapon, assault IV domestic, strangulation domestic and menacing domestic. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
⦁ 9:01 pm, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive, theft of cell phone.
⦁ 9:11 pm, 400 block of Student Way, burglary/vandalism.
⦁ 11:56 pm, 400 block of N Marple, loud noise.
Coquille
⦁ 2:57 am, E 11th Place and Folsom, loud music.
⦁ 5:30 am, 1100 block of N Folsom, loud noise/disorderly conduct.
⦁ 8:13 am, Highway 42 mile post 18.5, 74 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
⦁ 9:16 am, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, criminal trespass.
⦁ 10:24 am, 200 block of E 2nd Street, suspicious conditions.
⦁ 10:57 am, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, disorderly conduct.
⦁ 4:27 pm, 1100 block of N Baxter Street, missing person.
⦁ 5:47 pm, 600 block of N Central Boulevard, dog at large.
⦁ 9:30 pm, Fairview mile post 8, suspicious activity possibly heading towards Coquille.
Thursday, 9/15/2022:
North Bend
⦁ 1:19 a.m., 2000 block of Marion Avenue, prowler reported.
⦁ 1:52 a.m., 3500 block of Ash Street, shots reported.
⦁ 8:44 a.m., 2700 block of Stanton Avenue, dispute between neighbors.
⦁ 1:35 p.m., Under McCullough Bridge, trespass person camping on ODOT right of way.
⦁ 1:56 p.m., 2100 block of Newmark Aevnue, shoplifter.
⦁ 2:21 p.m., Pacific Avenue, shots fired.
⦁ 5:22 p.m., 1900 block of Sherman Avenue, 23-year-old man arrested on outstanding warrant and transported to county jail.
⦁ 7:12 p.m., Virginia Avenue and Highway 101, drunk driver reported, 30-year-old woman arrested for DUII.
⦁ 9:15 p.m., 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, 23-year-old man arrested for theft and cited in lieu of custody.
⦁ 10:01 p.m., 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, harassment.
Coos Bay
⦁ 12:03 a.m., Wallace and Ocean Boulevard, traffic stop, 39-year-old man ticketed for driving while suspended.
⦁ 12:46 a.m., Johnson and Front, drinking unlicensed on premises.
⦁ 5:03 p.m., 1300 block of North Bayshore, indecent exposure.
⦁ 5:54 a.m., North Bayshore and Alder Avenue, traffic stop. 29-year-old woman ticketed.
⦁ 6:01 a.m., 1300 block of Ocean Boulevard, verbal dispute in parking lot.
⦁ 7 a.m., 200 block of South 2nd Court, illegal camping.
⦁ 7:33 a.m., 400 block of South 4th Street, 59-year-old man arrested on outstanding warrants.
⦁ 8:14 a.m., 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, traffic stop, 34-year-old man ticketed for driving while suspended.
⦁ 10:20 a.m., 1000 block of South 1st Street, man arrested for criminal trespass.
⦁ 11:21 a.m., 500 block of North Braodway, man arrested on warrant and transported to Coos County Jail.
⦁ 12:36 p.m., 100 block of North Cammann Street, 28-year-old woman arrested for criminal trespass.
⦁ 1:37 p.m., 3100 block of Ocean Bouelvard, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft.
⦁ 5:02 p.m., East Johnson Avenue, possible shots fired.
⦁ 5:24 p.m., World Pawn Exchange, man arrested on theft and warrants and transported to county jail.
⦁ 11:30 p.m., 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, traffic stop, 25-year-old man ticketed.
Coquille
⦁ 12:17 p.m., Coquille Softball Field, out with camper parked illegally.
⦁ 2:43 p.m., Highway 42 and Mill Lane, illegal camping.
⦁ 8:03 p.m., 800 block of West 15th Street, dispute.
⦁ 10:56 p.m., East 11th Place and Folsom, loud music.
