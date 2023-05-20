The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 05/04:
North Bend
• 12:26 am, dispute, 700 block of California Avenue.
• 1:39 am, theft, 1900 block of Virginia Ave.
• 7:35 am, runaway juvenile, 2100 block of State Street.
• 9:21 am, civil problem, 600 block of Chapelle Parkway.
• 12:16 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and 17th Street.
• 1:33 pm, minor in possession of marijuana, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 2:33 pm, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Virginia Ave.
• 7:45 pm, dispute, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 8:19 pm, hit and run accident, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:07 am, harassment, Curtis and 4th.
• 6:17 am, violation court order, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 8:24 am, family dispute, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 9:46 am, phone harassment, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 9:51 am, damage city property, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 10:08 am, civil problem, 1600 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 10:18 am, theft, 1400 block of Highland Avenue.
• 11:14 am, dispute, S 2nd and Hall.
• 12:16 pm, 34 year old female transported to Coos County jail on eight counts ID theft and eight counts unlawful use of credit cards, 11th and Lincoln.
• 1:01 pm, theft of shopping cart, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:31 pm, theft, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:56 pm, ID theft, 500 block of N Wall Street.
• 2:00 pm, hit and run accident, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 2:25 pm, narcotics investigation, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 4:14 pm, disturbance, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 6:18 pm, civil problem, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 6:23 pm, fraud, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 6:35 pm, theft of bike, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:12 pm, located wanted subject, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
• 9:14 pm, theft of property, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:41 pm, injured animal, 400 block of S Empire Boulevard.
Coquille
• 10:04 am, 45 year old female and 38 year old male on weapons offense, 1100 block of Folsom Street.
• 4:19 pm, juvenile problem, Sanford Heights.
• 6:11 pm, assault, 100 block of N Birch Street.
Reedsport
• 9:33 am, trespassing, Reedsport Pharmacy.
• 11:56 am, theft, Ace Hardware.
• 12:55 pm, theft, Safeway.
• 6:20 pm, disorderly conduct, House of Dank.
Friday 05/05:
North Bend
• 12:06 am, pan handling, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:32 am, elude, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 8:41 am, civil problem, 3500 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 11:17 am, civil problem, 1700 block of Union Avenue.
• 11:19 am, theft from yard, 2600 block of 13th Street.
• 12:23 pm, hazardous material, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 1:52 pm, disorderly conduct, McCullough Bridge.
• 5:42 pm, theft, 2500 block of 16th Street.
• 6:08 pm, dispute, Boynton Park.
• 7:43 pm, 31 year old male and 52 year old male cited on criminal trespass II, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 9:09 pm, threats, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 10:16 pm, threats, 1700 block of Virginia Ave.
• 11:04 pm, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Ave.
Coos Bay
• 12:16 am, 51 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on warrants, Wallace and Newmark.
• 12:19 am, dispute, 100 block of N 14th St.
• 1:42 am, intoxicated subject, 100 block of N 9th.
• 7:46 am, burglary, 500 block of 8th Avenue.
• 7:56 am, fraud, 100 block of S Wasson St.
• 9:49 am, theft, 400 block of Newmark Ave.
• 10:08 am, 31 year old male cited on disorderly conduct II, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:08 am, 52 year old male box booked at Coos County jail on warrant, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:12 am, 29 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 800 block of Seabreeze.
• 1:06 pm, 61 year old cited on warrants, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 2:39 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:00 pm, neighbor dispute, 1200 block of S 14th Street.
• 5:05 pm, fight, 1200 block of Newmark Ave.
• 5:11 pm, neighbor dispute, 1300 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 5:55 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Ocean Boulevard.
• 5:57 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:00 pm, civil problem, 900 block of N 9th St.
• 6:03 pm, theft of keys, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:49 pm, 36 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Kinney.
• 7:28 pm, 42 year old female served on warrants, N 10th Street and Commercial Avenue.
• 8:46 pm, 40 year old male transported to Coos County jail on fail to report as sex offender, N Bayshore Drive and Market Avenue.
• 11:46 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of N Morrison Street.
Coquille
• 9:38 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of N Birch Street.
• 10:33 am, 47 year old male booked at Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, 500 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 12:48 pm, dispute, 12th and Dean.
Reedsport
• 9:26 am, disorderly conduct, 500 block of Regents Place.
• 12:09 pm, animal problem, Holiday Mobile Home Park.
• 3:05 pm, theft, Dunes Memorial Chapel
Saturday 05/06:
North Bend
• 1:08 am, family dispute, 700 block of California Street.
• 10:52 am, disorderly conduct, Union and Virginia.
• 11:12 am, dispute, 600 block of Chappell Parkway.
• 12:02 pm, juvenile problem, 1500 block of 16th Street.
• 1:08 pm, fraud, 800 block of California Ave.
• 2:50 pm, deceased raccoon, Newmark and Cedar.
• 4:13 pm, disorderly conduct, 2400 block of Pacific Street.
• 4:57 pm, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Newmark Street.
• 5:10 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Grant Street.
• 5:29 pm, shoplifter, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:49 pm, family dispute, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:05 pm, barking dog, 3400 block of Oak St.
• 11:35 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway near Newmark.
Coos Bay
• 1205 am, theft, 1000 block of Evans Blvd.
• 12:21 am, burglary, 200 block of N 14th St.
• 1:28 am, 56 year old male cited on warrant, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 9:30 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newport and Barry.
• 10:32 am, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:26 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of LaClair Street.
• 1:15 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:01 pm, civil problem, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:07 pm, civil problem, 900 block of N 9th Street.
• 7:20 pm, civil problem, 900 block of N 8th Street.
Coquille
• 4:56 am, dispute, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 9:46 am, disorderly conduct, 90 block of W 1st Street.
• 1:11 pm, dog bite, 500 block of W 18th St.
• 4:53 pm, 47 year old male booked at Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 5:54 pm, shots fired, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road.
• 9:14 pm, civil problem, 400 block of W 4th Street.
• 9:29 pm, disorderly conduct, Highway 42 and Highway 42S.
Sunday 05/07:
North Bend
• 1:09 am, theft, 1900 block of Virginia Ave.
• 6:53 am, dispute, 1800 block of 14th St.
• 8:21 am, theft from vehicle, 1800 block of Waite Street.
• 2:41 pm, dispute, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 4:59 pm, shoplifter, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:27 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:51 pm, animal complaint, 2300 block of Everett Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:03 am, 24 year old male transported to Coos County jail on DUII, elude, reckless driving and reckless endangering, Broadway and Market.
• 2:50 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 2:50 am, neighbor dispute, 1000 block of S 4th Street.
• 8:11 am, elderly abuse, 2100 block of California Avenue.
• 9:05 am, 29 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 9:42 am, 30 year old male transported to Coos County jail on burglary II, theft I and felon in possession of a firearm/30 year old male transported to Coos County jail on felon in possession of firearm and violation of restraining order/30 year old female transported to Coos County jail on felon in possession firearm, 300 block of S Wall Street.
• 10:49 am, theft, 1400 block of Spruce Avenue.
• 10:54 am, harassment, S Morrison Street.
• 10:56 am, juvenile problem, 1000 block of Augustine Street.
• 11:22 am, elderly abuse, 200 block of N 11th Street.
• 1:12 pm, civil problem, 900 block of N 9th Street.
• 1:19 pm, stolen vehicle, 100 block of S Wasson Street.
• 1:56 pm, civil problem, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:07 pm, dispute, 600 block of N Front Street.
• 3:35 pm, theft of mislaid property, 1000 block of Augustine St.
• 6:06 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:29 pm, civil problem, 900 block of N 9th Street.
Coquille
• 11:38 am, 51 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, Coquille Riverwalk.
• 12:15 pm, 53 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Birch and 2nd.
• 6:22 pm, stalking, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 7:30 pm, assault, 1200 block of Shelley Road.
Reedsport
• 5:18 pm, trespassing, Highway 101 and mile post 218.
