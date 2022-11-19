The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Wednesday 11/09:
North Bend
• 1:30 am, theft, 1900 block of Union Avenue.
• 2:23 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Sheridan.
• 7:02 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 8:14 am, minor in possession marijuana, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:09 am, theft, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:22 am, injured animal, 3200 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:37 am, located runaway, 2000 block of 11th Court.
• 11:04 am, theft from vehicle, 2100 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 2:30 pm, traffic hazard, Broadway and KCBY.
• 4:46 pm, criminal mischief, 900 block of Montana Street.
• 6:40 pm, loud noise, 2200 block of Inland Drive.
• 8:18 pm, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Clark near last tribal parking lot.
Coos Bay
• 4:41 am, traffic sign down, Highway 101 mile post 238.
• 7:32 am, criminal mischief, 1800 block of N 6th Street.
• 8:08 am, disturbance, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 8:09 am, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:15 am, harassment, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:25 am, violation of restraining order, 800 block of Marshall Avenue.
• 9:40 am, 42 year old male transported to Coos County jail for violation of restraining order, 1000 block of Crocker Street.
• 10:19 am, recovered stolen property, 1000 block of SE Douglas Avenue.
• 10:56 am, theft of tow dolly, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 11:19 am, located runaway, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 12:10 pm, 35 year old female cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 700 block of S 1st Street.
• 12:11 pm, minor in possession liquor, 200 block of Student Way.
• 12:14 pm, 57 year old male cited for theft III and criminal trespass I, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:08 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 3:53 pm, dispute, 500 block of 10th Avenue.
• 2:22 pm, civil problem, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 2:32 pm, 44 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Newmark Avenue and Main Street.
• 3:45 pm, 27 year old female cited result of traffic stop, N Morrison Street and Lakeshore Drive.
• 4:45 pm, burglary, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
• 5:42 pm, dog bite, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 6:13 pm, theft from vehicle, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 9:44 pm, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Cottonwood Avenue and Juniper Avenue.
• 10:38 pm, 45 year old male cited on Marion County Sheriff warrant, 700 block of N Broadway Street.
Coquille
• 5:03 pm, civil problem, 1100 block of N Collier St.
Reedsport
• 6:03 am, drug violation, Lower Umpqua Hospital.
• 10:59 am, trespassing, Highland Mobile Home Park.
• 1:05 pm, animal problem, Barrone Park.
• 4:36 pm, fire, mile post 5 and State Highway 38.
Thursday 11/10:
North Bend
• 10:13 am, dog bite, 9000 block of Montana.
• 10:47 am, traffic signal malfunction, Newmark Street and Sherman Avenue.
• 11:13 am, hit and run accident, 1800 block of Meade Street.
• 3:30 pm, juvenile problem, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 4:18 pm, game violation, Ferry Road and Chappelle Park.
• 4:21 pm, violation of restraining order, 700 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 4:46 pm, theft of services, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 7:49 pm, narcotics investigation, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:32 pm, barking dog complaint, 2500 block of Liberty Street.
Coos Bay
• 2:20 am, 32 year old female cited on North Bend Police warrant, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:19 am, injured deer, 2100 block of Woodland Drive.
• 7:31 am, disorderly conduct, 200 block of Johnson.
• 7:51 am, 41 year old male transported to Coos County jail for criminal mischief I and disorderly conduct II, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 7:55 am, theft of propane tanks, 400 block of Madison Street.
• 8:09 am, Coos County Sheriff served 26 year old male on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 8:38 am, hit and run accident, Newmark and Schoneman.
• 11:37 am, 32 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 1:48 pm, 33 year old cited for theft III, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 2:28 pm, 32 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:05 pm, theft of wallet, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:04 pm, animal neglect, 400 block of 2nd Avenue.
• 4:33 pm, theft of mail, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 5:25 pm, shoplifter, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 6:16 pm, dispute, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 7:56 pm, 46 year old cited for driving while suspended, 100 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 7:57 pm, juvenile problem, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 8:09 pm, 25 year old female served on Coos Bay Police warrant, Eugene.
• 8:24 pm, missing person, 2200 block of N 10th Street.
• 10:42 pm, loud noise, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 10:53 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 11:59 pm, 56 year old female cited for driving while suspended, S Broadway Street and Golden Avenue.
Coquille
• 9:32 am, disorderly conduct, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 10:51 am, seized property, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
Reedsport
• 2:12 am, trespassing, 200 block of Ranch Road.
• 9:55 am, animal problem, 1000 block of Scott Terrace.
• 12:45 pm, juvenile problem, Reedsport Community Charter School.
• 12:45 pm, theft, Riverbend Mobile Resort.
• 1:46 pm, domestic disturbance, 500 block of Ranch Road.
• 2:04 pm, theft, 300 block of Fir Avenue.
• 3:45 pm, theft, Beachcomber Marine Storage.
• 6:54 pm, animal problem, 200 block of Elm Avenue.
Friday 11/11:
North Bend
• 6:09 am, hit and run to light pole, Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue.
• 7:58 am, dog complaint, 1000 block of State Street.
• 9:41 am, civil problem, 2400 block of Broadway Street.
• 9:42 am, criminal mischief, behind Bi Mart.
• 11:06 am, burglary, 1400 block of Union Avenue.
• 2:01 pm, hit and run accident, Sherman and Simpson.
• 6:59 pm, disturbance, 2200 block of Everett Avenue.
• 7:37 pm, juvenile problem, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:57 pm, shoplifter, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:41 am, disorderly conduct, S Schoneman Street off Newmark.
• 6:43 am, assault, 32 year old female cited for assault IV, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:28 am, threats, 800 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:31 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and 7-Eleven.
• 1:04 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 1:42 pm, counterfeit money, 800 block of Central Avenue.
• 5:28 pm, civil problem, 2100 block of 28th Street.
• 5:33 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of Central Avenue.
• 5:47 pm, theft of bike, 500 block of N Marple Street.
• 5:59 pm, civil problem, 1600 block of Howard St.
• 6:02 pm, dispute, 900 block of E Street.
• 6:11 pm, disorderly conduct, S 2nd and Anderson.
• 6:32 pm, 25 year old male cited on a Coos Bay Police warrant, a North Bend Police warrant and additional charges of criminal trespass I and theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:22 pm, disorderly conduct, Anderson and S 2nd.
• 8:23 pm, disorderly conduct, 300 block of S 6th.
• 9:16 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 9:45 pm, fireworks, 700 block of F Street.
• 11:09 pm, loud noise, 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive.
• 11:33 pm, dispute, 400 block of Hall Avenue.
Coquille
• 11:40 am, located runaway, 300 block of S Henry Street.
• 3:57 pm, located runaway, 1200 block of Shelley Road.
• 7:15 pm, 63 year old male cited for misuse of 911, 96600 block of Cemetery Lane.
Reedsport
• 2:10 am, disorderly conduct, Highway 101 and mile post 213.
• 7:19 pm, animal problem, 2500 block of Bowman Road.
Saturday 10/29:
North Bend
• 2:19 am, shots fired, 2100 block of Connecticut.
• 6:49 am, shots fired, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 2:17 pm, stolen vehicle, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:34 pm, 31 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail for violation of restraining order, 2200 block of Ohio Avenue.
• 2:58 pm, disorderly conduct, Highway 101 mile post 234.
• 3:09 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Kozy Kitchen.
• 2:34 pm, 43 year old female cited for DUII, 2200 block of Ohio Avenue.
• 4:08 pm, 43 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 2200 block of Ohio Avenue.
• 10:49 pm, dispute, 2500 block of Clark Street.
• 11:14 pm, theft, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
Coos Bay
• 1:08 am, 29 year old female cited for DUII, S Empire and Nicholls.
• 4:49 am, 40 year old cited result of traffic stop, Highway 101 and Ingersoll.
• 8:42 am, disorderly conduct, S Broadway and Central.
• 9:54 am, 32 year old female transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II and harassment, 100 block of S Wall Street.
• 11:21 am, missing person, 200 block of N 2nd Court.
• 11:20 am, intoxicated person, Ocean Boulevard and Wallace.
• 11:23 am, juvenile problem, 600 block of 9th Avenue.
• 2:52 pm, misuse of 911, 2600 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 3:25 pm, 22 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.
• 5:48 pm, civil problem, 1600 block of Howard Street.
• 6:38 pm, phone harassment, 1000 block of Webster Avenue.
• 8:15 pm, family dispute, 600 block of Telegraph Drive.
• 8:46 pm, 35 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 1800 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 9:05 pm, stalking, 1100 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 9:41 pm, hit and run accident, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 9:28 pm, 51 year old male cited on Curry County warrant, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:54 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Schoneman Avenue.
• 10:03 pm, sexual abuse, 2800 block of Ocean Boulevard.
Coquille
• 1:06 am, 35 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and attempted criminal trespass I, 600 block of N Baxter.
• 2:13 pm, Coos County Sheriff served 25 year old male on two Coquille Police warrants, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
Reedsport
• 10:13 am, ordinance violation, 2700 block of Frontage Road.
• 6:30 pm, fire, Holiday Mobile Home Park.
