The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 5/27/2022:
Reedsport
• 9:07 am, Winchester Avenue and Elm Avenue, animal problem.
• 11:10 am, 200 block of N 18th Street, animal problem.
• 5:40 pm, 700 block of Laurel Ave, civil dispute.
• 11:19 pm, 900 block of Rowe Street, disturbance.
Saturday, 5/28/2022:
North Bend
• 12:47 am, 2100 block of McPherson Street, assault. A 39 year old male was charged with robbery I, assault II, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft II. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
• 8:02 pm, Virginia and Marion, warrant service. A 27 year old male was cited in lieu of custody on Florence Municipal warrant charging trespass II.
Coos Bay
• 2:56 am, Woodland Drive and Ocean Boulevard, welfare check/DUII. An 18 year old female was cited for DUII.
• 7:23 am, 1700 block of Thompson Road, assist fire department. Vehicle fire.
• 9:03 am, 100 block of N Cammann Street, dispute in parking lot. Female has knife.
• 11:37 am, 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard, criminal trespass. A 44 year old female was charged on 2 North Bend Police department warrants, 2 Coos County Sheriff Office warrants and additional charge of criminal trespass II. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 4:59 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass I and felon possession restricted weapon.
Coquille
• 12:42 am, 200 block of E 2nd Street, warrant service. A 25 year old male was arrested on Coquille Police Department warrants, also probation violation detainer.
• 5:45 pm, 200 block of W Highway 42, criminal trespass. A 31 year old male was cited on criminal trespass II, criminal mischief III, littering and resisting arrest in lieu of custody.
Reedsport
• 9:55 am, Laurel Avenue and E Railroad Avenue, animal problem.
• 4:37 pm, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, disturbance.
• 8:09 pm, Reedsport Police Department, animal problem.
• 11:45 pm, Don’s Mainstreet Diner, domestic disturbance.
Sunday, 5/29/2022:
Coos Bay
• 1:43 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, shoplifter. A 42 year old female was cited for theft II and released at scene. A 37 year old female was cited for theft II, DOC II and released at scene.
• 4:05 pm, 700 block of S Broadway, disorderly conduct. A 44 year old male was cited for disorderly conduct II in lieu of custody.
• 4:15 pm, 500 N Cammann Street, violation of restraining order. A 42 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.
• 9:03 pm, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive, warrant service. A 40 year old male was arrested on Military Desertion Warrant out of US Porvost Marsh, and transported to Reedsport jail.
Coquille
• 5:59 pm, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, criminal trespass. A male subject was cited for criminal trespass II in lieu of custody.
• 7:27 pm, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, criminal trespass. A 31 year old male was cited for criminal trespass in lieu of custody.
Reedsport
• 6:38 am, 1600 block of Ranch Road, animal problem.
• 7:10 pm, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, disturbance.
• 11:41 pm, 2900 block of Ridgeway Drive, disturbance.
Monday, 5/30/2022:
North Bend
• 7:25 am, 3400 block of Ash Street, criminal trespass/disorderly conduct. A 30 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II in lieu of custody.
• 8:52 am, 2100 block of Newmark Street, criminal trespass. A 30 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II in lieu of custody.
• 9:55 am, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue, theft of gas.
Coos Bay
• 12:03 am, 1100 block of W Hemlock Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle/suspicious subject. A 36 year old male was cited for unlawful possession of meth, unauthorized entry motor vehicle and theft.
• 12:49 am, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue, minor in possession of liquor. Two 20 year old females were cited.
• 1:48 am, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, DUII. A 36 year old male was cited for DUII.
• 11:11 am, Kruse and Broadway, non-injury two vehicle motor vehicle accident. A 43 year old male was cited.
Coquille
• 9:28 am, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, criminal trespass. A 31 year old male was charged with criminal trespass.
• 3:38 pm, 200 block of W Highway 42, criminal trespass. A 31 year old male was cited.
Reedsport
• 8:19 am, Back to the Best, animal problem.
