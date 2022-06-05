Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Friday, 5/27/2022:

Reedsport

  9:07 am, Winchester Avenue and Elm Avenue, animal problem.

  11:10 am, 200 block of N 18th Street, animal problem.

  5:40 pm, 700 block of Laurel Ave, civil dispute.

  11:19 pm, 900 block of Rowe Street, disturbance.

Saturday, 5/28/2022:

North Bend

  12:47 am, 2100 block of McPherson Street, assault.  A 39 year old male was charged with robbery I, assault II, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft II.  Subject was transported to Coos County jail.

  8:02 pm, Virginia and Marion, warrant service.  A 27 year old male was cited in lieu of custody on Florence Municipal warrant charging trespass II.

Coos Bay

  2:56 am, Woodland Drive and Ocean Boulevard, welfare check/DUII.  An 18 year old female was cited for DUII.

  7:23 am, 1700 block of Thompson Road, assist fire department.  Vehicle fire.

  9:03 am, 100 block of N Cammann Street, dispute in parking lot.  Female has knife.

  11:37 am, 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard, criminal trespass.  A 44 year old female was charged on 2 North Bend Police department warrants, 2 Coos County Sheriff Office warrants and additional charge of criminal trespass II.  Subject transported to Coos County jail.

  4:59 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass I and felon possession restricted weapon.

Coquille

  12:42 am, 200 block of E 2nd Street, warrant service.  A 25 year old male was arrested on Coquille Police Department warrants, also probation violation detainer.

  5:45 pm, 200 block of W Highway 42, criminal trespass.  A 31 year old male was cited on criminal trespass II, criminal mischief III, littering and resisting arrest in lieu of custody.

Reedsport

  9:55 am, Laurel Avenue and E Railroad Avenue, animal problem.

  4:37 pm, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, disturbance.

  8:09 pm, Reedsport Police Department, animal problem.

  11:45 pm, Don’s Mainstreet Diner, domestic disturbance.

Sunday, 5/29/2022:

Coos Bay

  1:43 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, shoplifter.  A 42 year old female was cited for theft II and released at scene.  A 37 year old female was cited for theft II, DOC II and released at scene.

  4:05 pm, 700 block of S Broadway, disorderly conduct.  A 44 year old male was cited for disorderly conduct II in lieu of custody.

  4:15 pm, 500 N Cammann Street, violation of restraining order.  A 42 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.

  9:03 pm, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive, warrant service.  A 40 year old male was arrested on Military Desertion Warrant out of US Porvost Marsh, and transported to Reedsport jail.

Coquille

  5:59 pm, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, criminal trespass.  A male subject was cited for criminal trespass II in lieu of custody.

  7:27 pm, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, criminal trespass.  A 31 year old male was cited for criminal trespass in lieu of custody.

Reedsport

  6:38 am, 1600 block of Ranch Road, animal problem.

  7:10 pm, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, disturbance.

  11:41 pm, 2900 block of Ridgeway Drive, disturbance.

Monday, 5/30/2022:

North Bend

  7:25 am, 3400 block of Ash Street, criminal trespass/disorderly conduct.  A 30 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II in lieu of custody.

  8:52 am, 2100 block of Newmark Street, criminal trespass.  A 30 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II in lieu of custody.

  9:55 am, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue, theft of gas.

Coos Bay

  12:03 am, 1100 block of W Hemlock Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle/suspicious subject.  A 36 year old male was cited for unlawful possession of meth, unauthorized entry motor vehicle and theft.

  12:49 am, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue, minor in possession of liquor.  Two 20 year old females were cited.

  1:48 am, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, DUII.  A 36 year old male was cited for DUII.

  11:11 am, Kruse and Broadway, non-injury two vehicle motor vehicle accident.  A 43 year old male was cited.

Coquille

  9:28 am, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, criminal trespass.  A 31 year old male was charged with criminal trespass.

  3:38 pm, 200 block of W Highway 42, criminal trespass.  A 31 year old male was cited.

Reedsport

  8:19 am, Back to the Best, animal problem.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What are your summer fun plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments