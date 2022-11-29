The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Sunday 11/20:
North Bend
• 6:52 am, loud noise, 3200 block of Tremont.
• 7:15 am, juvenile problem, 2000 block of Lincoln St.
• 10:35 am, 52 year old male cited for criminal trespass II 1900 block of Virginia Ave.
• 3:13 pm, located runaway, 800 block of California Ave.
• 6:06 pm, 44 year old female lodged at Coos County jail for domestic menacing, 2000 block of Cedar Court.
Coos Bay
• 1:08 am, hit and run accident, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 10:07 am, 20 year old male cited for driving while suspended, S Broadway Street and Curtis Avenue.
• 11:19 am, 40 year old cited result of traffic stop, Ocean Boulevard and Knife River.
• 11:55 am, seized property, 1300 block of Bayshore Dr.
• 12:52 pm, theft, 1900 block of 28th Street.
• 1:02 pm, 42 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 200 block of S 4th Street.
• 1:18 pm, 33 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, Ocean Boulevard and Woodland Drive.
• 1:33 pm, 45 year old female cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, Thompson Road and Bay Clinic.
• 2:39 pm, dispute, behind Knott Terrace.
• 3:04 pm, hit and run accident, Broadway Street and Market Avenue.
• 3:27 pm, dispute, 1800 block of N 7th Street.
• 5:51 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 900 block of Montgomery Ave.
• 6:18 pm, criminal mischief, 500 block of Filmore Street.
• 7:29 pm, 38 year old female transported to Coos County jail for elude and PCS methamphetamine, 10th Street and Koos Bay Boulevard.
Coquille
• 4:04 pm, 69 year old male cited on Curry County warrant, 900 block of E 5th Street.
Monday 11/21:
North Bend
• 8:17 am, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Broadway Street.
• 8:17 am, injured animal, 1500 block of Garfield Street.
• 9:16 am, theft of wallet, 2900 block of Sherman Ave.
• 12:31 pm, theft/criminal trespass, 2000 block of Madrona.
• 2:59 pm, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Pine and Newmark.
• 3:34 pm, neighbor dispute, 1700 block of Monroe St.
• 4:07 pm, fraudulent use credit card, 3600 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 5:08 pm, 21 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sheridan and Oregon Pacific Company.
• 6:21 pm, criminal mischief, Ash and Virginia.
• 10:49 pm, theft of tools from truck, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 11:31 pm, burglary, 2000 block of 16th Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:03 am, dispute, Shark Bites.
• 12:51 am, burglary, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:14 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue and Schoneman Street.
• 1:41 am, 48 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, harassment and resisting arrest, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:38 am, barking dog, 800 block of S 5th Street.
• 7:41 am, fire, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 9:02 am, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:07 am, fraud, 400 block of S Marple Street.
• 10:16 am, fraud, 61500 block of Highway 101.
• 10:31 am, criminal mischief, 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard.
• 11:44 am, custodial interference, 400 block of Madison Street.
• 2:08 pm, traffic hazard, S 11th and Ingersoll.
• 3:36 pm, 23 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Ingersoll Avenue and S 7th Street.
• 4:08 pm, dog at large, Koos Bay Boulevard and Thompson.
• 4:34 pm, Douglas County Sheriff served 53 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 600 block of Fir Ave.
• 4:41 pm, 35 year old female transported to Coos County jail on assault IV domestic, 1600 block of S 16th Street.
• 9:53 pm, 34 year old female cited on a Coquille Police warrant and a Coos Bay Police warrant, 800 block of S 1st Street.
• 10:59 pm, Corvallis Police served 36 year old female on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 100 block of NW 5th Street.
Coquille
• 11:13 am, juvenile problem, 400 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 11:29 am, violation of restraining order, 1000 block of W 12th Street.
• 3:44 pm, fraud, 1000 block of N Knott Street.
• 5:56 pm, harassment, 800 block of S 1st Avenue.
• 7:57 pm, disorderly conduct, 5th Street and CVH.
Reedsport
• 9:10 am, trespassing, Lighthouse Electrical.
• 1:22 pm, civil dispute, 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 1:42 pm, trespassing, Ace Hardware.
• 2:09 pm, harassment, Reedsport Post Office.
• 3:24 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of N 4th Street.
• 4:29 pm, civil dispute, 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 6:01 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 8:02 pm, road hazard, mile post 215 and Highway 101.
• 11:03 pm, noise complaint, 2600 block of Frontage Rd.
Tuesday 11/22:
North Bend
• 8:03 am, minor in possession of tobacco – seized vape pen, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:23 am, 34 year old male cited on warrant, 500 block of Liberty Street.
• 12:00 pm, 62 year old male cited on warrant, Dead Man’s Curve.
• 4:30 pm, 37 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 2400 block of Maple Leaf Avenue.
• 4:38 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, Colorado and Cessna.
• 5:38 pm, threats, 2100 block of Everett Avenue.
• 7:49 pm, harassment, 1200 block of Buccaneer Lane.
• 9:33 pm, 1900 block of Garfield Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:31 am, runaway juvenile, 300 block of Harbor View Drive.
• 8:06 am, phone harassment, 1200 block of Crocker Ave.
• 8:36 am, 30 year old cited result of park violation, SWOCC student parking.
• 9:42 am, Curry County served 33 year old male on North Bend Police warrant, 29800 block of Ellensburg Avenue.
• 10:15 am, hit and run accident, Curtis and 2nd Avenue.
• 12:12 pm, dog at large, 400 block of Central Avenue.
• 12:26 pm, 32 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 500 block of N Broadway Street.
• 12:42 pm, fraud, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 2:14 pm, civil problem, 600 block of N 4th Court.
• 3:56 pm, theft of bike, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 3:56 pm, located runaway, 300 block of Harbor View Drive.
• 4:30 pm, 37 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 5:56 pm, dispute, 400 block of N Cammann Street.
• 6:19 pm, hit and run accident, N Bayshore and Liquor Store.
• 7:49 pm, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 8:03 pm, assault, 500 block of Schetter Avenue.
• 9:18 pm, prowler, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 11:13 pm, phone harassment, 500 block of Schetter Avenue.
• 11:12 pm, 44 year old female arrested by Winston Police on two Coos Bay Police warrants and a North Bend Police warrant, 1000 SE Douglas Avenue.
Coquille
• 9:28 am, burglary, 800 block of N Central.
• 1:49 pm, fraud, 400 block of N Cedar Street.
• 3:20 pm, neighbor dispute, W 6th Street and N Central.
Reedsport
• 9:30 am, theft, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.
• 9:44 am, criminal mischief, Lions Park.
• 10:38 am, trespassing, 2700 block of Frontage Road.
• 11:28 am, drug violation, Riverside U Pull It.
• 12:18 pm, trespassing, TRMF Smokes.
• 1:27 pm, animal problem, Master Heights.
• 11:51 pm, phone harassment, Reedsport Police Department.
