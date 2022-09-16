The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 9/9/2022:
North Bend
• 2:03 am, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue, 39 year old male cited on Del Norte County Sheriff warrant.
• 7:34 am, Maple and California, 89 year old cited for violation of basic rule, failure to obey traffic control and careless driving.
• 8:38 am, 3400 block of Pine Street, theft of package.
• 10:25 am, 2200 block of 14th Court, ID theft.
• 10:52 am, 1900 block of Broadway Avenue, threats.
• 11:50 am, 2400 block of Broadway Avenue, subjects trespassing after formal eviction/vacate property served.
• 12:34 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, theft.
• 12:52 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, recovered stolen property.
• 1:39 pm, 3000 block of Sheridan Avenue, threats.
• 2:32 pm, 2200 block of Newmark Street, animal complaint.
• 2:48 pm, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue, civil problem.
• 4:15 pm, 2200 block of Newmark Street, juvenile problem.
• 4:36 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, traffic hazard.
• 5:03 pm, 1400 block of Airport Lance, located wanted subject.
• 7:33 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, fight inside location.
• 10:05 pm, Koos Bay Boulevard and Yew Avenue, 32 year old male cited on two Coos County Sheriff warrants and cited for driving while suspended.
• 11:02 pm, 2100 block of Wall Street, family dispute.
• 11:41 pm, Lewis and Broadway, traffic hazard. Removing cart from roadway.
Coos Bay
• 2:23 am, 1900 block of Lawnridge Loop, prowler.
• 3:35 am, Newport and Harriet, 29 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
• 8:32 am, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard, illegal burn.
• 10:23 am, Oregon State Penitentiary served Coos Bay Police warrant on 42 year old male. Subject held at Oregon State Penitentiary.
• 10:46 am, 2nd Street and Golden Avenue, 44 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
• 11:04 am, 600 block of Pacific Avenue, 29 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
• 11:21 am, S Broadway Street and Golden Avenue, 30 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
• 11:51 am, 900 block of S Broadway Street, 24 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
• 12:01 pm, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue, civil problem regarding trees and property line.
• 12:10 pm, 1600 block of Ocean Boulevard, 42 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
• 12:19 pm, 500 block of Central Avenue, 47 year old male cited on two Lane County warrants.
• 12:31 pm, 700 block of S Broadway Street, 32 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
• 1:10 pm, 1100 block of Washington Avenue, theft.
• 1:47 pm, 100 block of LaClair Street, theft of mail.
• 1:53 pm, 800 block of S 1st Street, harassment.
• 2:01 pm, 6th Avenue and D Street, criminal mischief to vehicle, unauthorized entry.
• 2:22 pm, 1700 block of Southwest Boulevard, theft.
• 3:48 pm, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard, traffic hazard.
• 6:07 pm, 4th and Anderson, 28 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
• 6:32 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, animal neglect.
• 7:20 pm, Newport and Edward, 33 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
• 7:36 pm, Highway 101 and Shinglehouse, 28 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
• 8:14 pm, S 4th and Elrod, 40 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
• 8:17 pm, 800 block of S 4th Street, stalking.
• 9:08 pm, 2100 block of SW Boulevard, 55 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant.
• 9:50 pm, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue, family dispute.
• 9:54 pm, 200 block of S Schoneman Street, traffic hazard.
• 10:06 pm, 500 block of D Street, cars with loud music.
• 10:50 pm, Ocean Boulevard and Lindy Lane, 50 year old cited for DUII.
Coquille
• 4:02 am, 400 block of S Cedar Point Road, 37 year old female cited for disorderly conduct II and criminal trespass II.
• 1:06 pm, 1300 block of N Dean Street, criminal trespass/suspicious conditions.
• 4:45 pm, 1200 block of W 10th Street, suicidal subject.
Saturday, 9/10/2022:
North Bend
• 2:52 am, 1800 block of Newmark Street, counterfeit money.
• 5:27 am, 800 block of Vermont Avenue, family dispute.
• 6:50 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of cones from Team Oregon Safety Program.
• 11:54 am, 600 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of bike.
• 12:22 pm, 2100 block of Marion Street, indecent exposure.
• 1:38 pm, 1500 block of Sheridan Avenue, criminal mischief and burglary.
• 3:53 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, theft.
• 7:46 pm, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, counterfeit money.
• 8:42 pm, Broadway near community center, unattended child. Three really young kids walking near location.
• 8:47 pm, Ash Street near Virginia, hit a cat near location.
• 10:11 pm, Ash and Commercial, 50 year old male cited on three Coos County warrants.
Coos Bay
• 9:41 am, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, counterfeit money passed and items taken.
• 11:49 am, 40 Ross Inlet Road, traffic hazard.
• 11:54 am, 700 block of N Broadway Street, 30 year old male cited for possession of controlled substance.
• 1:47 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, animal neglect.
• 1:58 pm, 500 block of N 10th Street, 34 year old female cited for DUII alcohol bac .18% and reckless driving.
• 2:03 pm, 1000 block of Flanagan Avenue, theft.
• 2:36 pm, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive, loud noise complaint.
• 2:39 pm, 200 block of S 8th Street, family dispute.
• 9:24 pm, Newport and Flannagan, 37 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
• 9:33 pm, S Empire Boulevard and Fulton Avenue, shots fired.
• 10:12 pm, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard, assault/robbery.
Coquille
• 9:19 am, E 8th Street and N Collier Street, water problem.
• 11:07 am, Highway 42 and Highway 101, 59 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
• 12:14 pm, 200 block of Highway 42, assault/fight.
• 12:41 pm, Highway 42 mile post 15, 21 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
• 1:39 pm, Highway 42 and Coaledo, traffic hazard.
• 1:58 pm, Highway 42 and Coaledo, 18 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
• 2:48 pm, Highway 42 and North Bank Lane, 33 year old female cited for speed 78/55.
• 3:28 pm, Highway 42 and Spruce Street, 59 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
Sunday, 9/11/2022:
North Bend
• 5:56 am, Newmark Street and Libby, loud noise/disorderly conduct.
• 2:14 pm, 1700 block of Maple Street, 52 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II.
• 8:48 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 9:13 pm, 1100 block of Airport Way, dog at large.
• 9:21 pm, 2200 block of Broadway, fight.
Coos Bay
• 12:08 am, 200 block of S Wall Street, loud noise.
• 1:40 am, 500 block of N Main Street, harassment.
• 2:23 am, 100 block of Elrod Avenue, 55 year old male cited for harassment-domestic (physical).
• 10:47 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, theft.
• 12:14 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, violation of restraining order.
• 12:15 pm, John Topits Park, indecent exposure.
• 12:56 pm, 1900 block of Woodland Drive, dog complaint.
• 4:57 pm, 1400 block of Lakeshore, threats.
• 5:41 pm, 1400 block of Lakeshore, disturbance.
• 7:37 pm, 500 block of Schetter Avenue, violation of court order.
• 10:06 pm, Broadway and Market, 58 year old female cited for driving while suspended.
Coquille
• 12:14 am, W 4th Street and N Birch Street, 47 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II.
• 7:32 am, 50 block of W Highway 42, suspicious conditions.
• 8:23 am, GP lot, illegal camping.
• 12:24 pm, Highway 42 mile post 19.5, 73 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
• 12:52 pm, 10th Street and Central Boulevard, dog at large.
• 4:10 pm, N Knott Street and W Central Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
• 10:16 pm, N Knott near W Central, suspicious conditions.
Reedsport
• 1:26 am, 700 block of Myrtle Avenue, suspicious activity.
• 9:12 am, Best Western, suspicious activity.
• 9:46 am, Reedsport Police Department, disturbance.
• 6:21 pm, Reedsport Area, fraud.
• 8:20 pm, Lower Umpqua Hospital, disturbance.
Monday, 9/12/2022:
North Bend
• 7:42 am, Pine and Ohio, hit and run accident.
• 8:09 am, 1900 block of Cleveland Street, neighbor dispute.
• 10:02 am, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue, theft of tools.
• 11:43 am, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue, theft of services.
• 2:38 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 3:12 pm, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, civil problem.
• 4:00 pm, 600 block of Chappell Parkway, missing juvenile.
• 4:32 pm, 2000 block of Inland Drive, juvenile problem.
• 5:26 pm, 1200 block of Winsor Avenue, theft of mail.
• 7:12 pm, 3700 block of Stanton Avenue, theft.
• 8:44 pm, 2300 block of Broadway, 50 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
• 9:33 pm, Ohio and Fir, traffic hazard.
Coos Bay
• 1:40 am, Bunkerhill 7-11, 34 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
• 6:54 am, Newmark and LaClair, dog at large.
• 9:31 am, 100 block of S 2nd Street, assault.
• 10:05 am, 1000 block of Elm Avenue, theft.
• 10:49 am, N Bayshore and Hemlock, traffic hazard.
• 10:58 am, 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard, burglary.
• 11:35 am, Lakeshore and Seagate, dog at large.
• 11:51 am, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue, truancy.
• 2:32 pm, Southwest and 11th, 65 year old male cited result of non-injury accident.
• 2:46 pm, 700 block of N 10th Street, suicidal subject.
• 3:35 pm, 200 block of S 4th Street, 65 year old male cited for criminal trespass II.
• 4:08 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 4:47 pm, 400 block of W 8th Street, Medford Police served three Coos Bay warrants on 71 year old male.
Coquille
• 1:01 am, Fairview and softball field, suspicious vehicle.
• 3:42 am, 100 block of N Birch Street, suspicious vehicle.
• 7:43 am, 700 block of N Central Boulevard, suspicious conditions.
• 11:49 am, Coquille Riverwalk, illegal camping.
• 11:55 am, Highway 42, dog at large.
• 4:46 pm, N Central Boulevard, civil problem.
• 6:49 pm, W Central Boulevard and N Laurel, suspicious subject.
• 7:00 pm, 1200 block of N Collier Street, suicidal subject.
• 7:20 pm, 200 block of W Highway 42, animal abuse.
• 8:31 pm, N Laurel and W 13th Street, suspicious subject.
• 10:34 pm, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road, disorderly conduct.
Reedsport
• 12:38 am, Safeway, disturbance.
• 9:30 am, Sunrise Shop N Save, littering.
• 1:08 pm, 2600 block of Frontage Road, trespassing.
• 2:46 pm, 600 block of S 22nd Street, trespassing.
• 6:26 pm, 700 block of Myrtle Avenue, suspicious activity.
• 7:22 pm, Green Lightening Laundry, disorderly conduct.
