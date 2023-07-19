The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 07/03:
North Bend
• 6:52 am, theft, California Avenue and Union Avenue.
• 9:16 am, recovered stolen property, Connecticut and Monroe.
• 9:18 am, 47 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1900 block of Meade Avenue.
• 11:29 am, animal neglect, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:47 am, disturbance, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:43 pm, harassment, 2200 block of Everett Avenue.
• 1:46 pm, harassment, 2400 block of Marion Street.
• 3:01 pm, disorderly conduct, Montana and Monroe.
• 3:04 pm, 47 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:08 pm, injured animal, end of D Street.
• 3:31 pm, fraud, 2400 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 5:04 pm, theft from vehicle, 1900 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 6:30 pm, criminal trespass, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:51 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Street.
• 9:20 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Meade Avenue.
• 9:52 pm, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
• 11:08 pm, driving while suspended, Virginia and Harrison.
Coos Bay
• 9:47 am, neighbor dispute, 800 block of Fenwick Street.
• 11:02 am, animal complaint, 400 W Anderson.
• 12:32 pm, theft of mail, 900 block of Michigan Avenue.
• 12:33 pm, theft, 1200 block of Fenwick Street.
• 12:58 pm, 30 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 12:43 pm, harassment, 1000 block of Elrod Avenue.
• 1:34 pm, 51 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Marple and Fulton.
• 1:49 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 1:52 pm, 18 year old male cited result of accident, Ocean and Waterboard.
• 3:01 pm, fraud, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 3:09 pm, fraud, 900 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:46 pm, burglary, 200 block of E Lockhart Avenue.
• 5:51 pm, dog complaint/animal bite, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 6:51 pm, disorderly conduct, Madison and Michigan.
• 7:52 pm, 59 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 3600 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 8:46 pm, harassment, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:36 pm, 35 year old male cited for driving while suspended, S 1st Street and Golden Avenue.
• 10:50 pm, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 2:09 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 5:39 pm, animal complaint, 1200 block of Shelley Road.
• 9:40 pm, misuse of 911, 200 block of W Highway 42.
Reedsport
• 8:35 am, domestic disturbance, 600 block of E Alder Place.
• 10:36 am, DUI, Recreation Station.
• 12:29 pm, animal problem, Champion Park.
• 4:42 pm, harassment, Reedsport Pharmacy.
• 2:18 pm, theft, 100 block of Swain Court.
• 7:03 pm, harassment, Reedsport Pharmacy.
Tuesday 07/04:
North Bend
• 12:29 am, loud noise, 2000 block of Monroe.
• 12:44 am, curfew violation, Vermont and Meade.
• 1:56 pm, dispute, Qaxas Street.
• 3:09 pm, juvenile problem, Highway 101 mile post 234.
• 4:43 pm, theft of wallet, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 5:24 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Oak Street.
• 7:19 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Lincoln Street.
• 8:42 pm, dispute, 2600 block of 11th Street.
• 9:47 pm, disturbance, 1700 block of Monroe Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 2:23 am, 30 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 2nd Court alley and Tower Ford.
• 4:06 am, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail, 600 block of N Morrison Street.
• 10:46 am, dispute, 1100 block of Coos River Highway.
• 11:32 am, dispute, 1100 block of Coos River Highway.
• 1:20 pm, 31 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 1:30 pm, male subject transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 900 block of N 9th Street.
• 2:33 pm, assault, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 2:49 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 500 block of S 6th Street.
• 6:53 pm, criminal mischief, Harris and Wasson.
• 7:32 pm, threats, 900 block of S 4th Street.
• 8:05 pm, animal complaint, 700 block of F Street.
• 9:59 pm, 49 year old male cited for assault IV, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 11:02 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 11:57 pm, dispute, U-Haul Center.
Coquille
• 11:38 am, animal complaint, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 2:45 pm, custodial interference, 800 block of N Folsom Street.
• 3:28 pm, dispute, 1200 block of N Laurel Street.
Reedsport
• 4:53 am, animal problem, 1200 block of Ivy Avenue.
• 9:35 am, civil dispute, 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
• 9:59 am, elude, Anchor Bay Inn.
• 2:22 pm, animal problem, Champion Park.
• 4:19 pm, trespassing, Recreation Station.
• 7:01 pm, animal problem Sunrise Shop n Save.
Wednesday 07/05:
North Bend
• 4:24 am, barking dog, 2500 block of Sherman Street.
Coos Bay
• 6:24 am, animal complaint, 1200 block of S 14th Street.
• 8:36 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 9:58 am, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Southwest Boulevard and Oregon.
• 12:34 pm, 36 year old male lodged Coos County jail on warrant, Central and 4th.
• 2:01 pm, hit and run accident, Bayshore and Anderson.
• 4:29 pm, disorderly conduct, 300 block of S 6th Street.
• 5:52 pm, pedestrian hit by van in crosswalk, Newmark and Burger King.
• 6:51 pm, harassment, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:04 pm, disorderly conduct, Central Avenue and 2nd Street.
• 8:02 pm, harassment, 600 block of Noble Avenue.
• 10:38 pm, 19 year old male transported to Coos County jail on theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:57 pm, criminal mischief, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:19 pm, harassment, 1100 block of Oregon Avenue.
Coquille
• 2:31 am, injured animal, Highway 42 and Highway 42 S.
• 8:29 am, dispute, E 11th and Henry.
• 12:21 pm, juvenile problem, 400 block of W 4th Street.
• 4:07 pm, civil problem, 1700 block of N Grape Street.
• 5:02 pm, disorderly conduct, Dean and 12th.
• 6:19 pm, civil problem, 1500 block of N Hemlock Street.
