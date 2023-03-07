The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.
Monday 02/20:
North Bend
• 1:05 am, disorderly conduct, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 3:33 am, dispute, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
• 9:21 am, dog complaint, Sherman and Connecticut.
• 10:41 am, theft, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 12:32 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on a warrant, Monroe and Virginia.
• 4:22 pm, 35 year old female cited on criminal trespass II/32 year old male cited on warrant, 1700 block of Newmark Street.
• 4:40 pm, 35 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Ash and Virginia.
• 7:29 pm, vehicle vs deer, Newmark and Fir.
Coos Bay
• 8:41 am, 27 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Cedar.
• 9:13 am, ID theft, 1600 block of Bayview Drive.
• 9:16 am, 45 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:41 am, dispute, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 9:42 am, dispute, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 10:53 am, harassment, 1600 block of S 16th Street.
• 11:16 am, shots fired, 400 block of Shorepines Avenue.
• 11:55 am, 24 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 2nd and Curtis.
• 2:40 pm, juvenile problem, 1700 block of Thompson Rd.
• 3:17 pm, 58 year old male cited result of non-injury accident, S Empire and American Market.
• 5:08 pm, dispute, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:21 pm, criminal mischief to fence, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:57 pm, 41 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark Street and Wallace Avenue.
• 7:09 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, N 6th and Myrtle Street.
• 7:08 pm, burglary, 1100 block of Idaho Avenue.
• 8:46 pm, 18 year old male cited result of traffic stop, SW Boulevard and Oregon Ave.
• 9:44 pm, 45 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1400 block of N Bayshore Dr.
Coquille
• 12:28 am, disorderly conduct, 1100 block of N Baxter Street.
• 7:15 am, 34 year old male transported to Coos County jail for probation violation, 900 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 11:48 am, 25 year old male transported to Coos County jail for violation of restraining order, 1200 block of Shelley Road.
• 3:53 pm, 23 year old female transported to Coos County jail for unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2nd Street and Baxter Street.
• 11:57 pm, dispute, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
Tuesday 02/21:
North Bend
• 8:06 am, animal at large, Kinney and Edgewood.
• 10:10 am, harassment, 2500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 11:33 am, animal complaint, 1700 block of Virginia Ave.
• 11:59 am, dispute, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:02 pm, located runaway, 2100 block of State Street.
• 5:24 pm, disorderly conduct, Tremont and Casino.
• 7:27 pm, 53 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Virginia and Lincoln.
• 8:12 pm, criminal mischief, 800 block of California Ave.
• 8:49 pm, 27 year old transported to Coos County jail, for domestic menacing, 1700 block of Maple Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:04 am, 45 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1400 block of Bayshore Dr.
• 12:07 am, prowler, 200 block of S Schoneman Ave.
• 3:06 am, prowler, 600 block of Telegraph Drive.
• 3:27 am, loud noise, 900 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 4:46 am, shoplifter, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 6:13 am, 38 year old female transported to Coos County jail for menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal trespass II, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:00 am, 28 year old male transported to Coos County jail for theft III and probation violation, cited on a warrant, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 10:19 am, 35 year old male cited on warrant, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:22 am, disorderly conduct, Woodland Drive.
• 11:14 am, 32 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 12:58 pm, disorderly conduct, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:15 pm, fraud, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 1:17 pm, 53 year old cited result of traffic stop, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 1:38 pm, threats, 400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 1:47 pm, juvenile problem, 1700 block of Thompson Rd.
• 2:30 pm, fraud, 500 block of S 7th Street.
• 3:54 pm, disorderly conduct, S 1st Street and Johnson Ave.
• 4:39 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 4:41 pm, theft, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 5:28 pm, dispute, 300 block of S 2nd Street.
• 6:49 pm, harassment, 900 block of S 4th Street.
• 7:46 pm, phone harassment, 900 block of S 1st Street.
• 7:53 pm, violation of restraining order, 800 block of Marshall Avenue.
• 8:35 pm, harassment, 800 block of Fenwick Street.
• 11:16 pm, 35 year old male cited on criminal mischief II and possession of burglary or theft device, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 12:21 am, dispute, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 12:51 am, harassment, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Lane.
• 1:04 am, loud music, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 12:06 pm, harassment, 300 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 9:14 pm, prowler, 700 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 11:09 pm, prowler, 700 block of N Central Blvd.
Reedsport
• 8:26 am, juvenile problem
• 12:12 pm, trespassing, Herbal Choices.
• 1:26 pm, animal problem, 300 block of Providence Dr.
• 1:59 pm, fraud, Timber Ridge Retirement Center.
Wednesday 02/22:
North Bend
• 1:51 pm, 28 year old male cited for reckless driving, criminal mischief III, two counts of felon in possession restricted weapon and probation violation detainer, 1500 block of Newmark.
• 5:40 pm, harassment, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 7:46 pm, disturbance, 800 block of Vermont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 8:26 am, 18 year old male transported to Coos County jail for criminal trespass I, 400 block of Madison Street.
• 9:01 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Central Avenue.
• 9:18 am, theft from vehicle, 1800 block of Thomas Ave.
• 10:06 am, broken window, 2100 block of Newmark Ave.
• 10:18 am, fight, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 11:52 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S Broadway Street.
• 12:21 pm, civil problem, 200 block of 1st Avenue.
• 1:41 pm, dog at large, S Wall and Fulton.
• 2:08 pm, assaulted by two juveniles, 1900 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 2:50 pm, civil problem, 900 block of S 11th Street.
• 7:32 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 700 block of S 2nd Street.
• 9:13 pm, 25 year old male lodged in Marion County jail on Coos Bay Police warrant, 900 block of NE Chemewa Road.
• 9:47 pm, civil problem, 800 block of Fenwick Street.
• 9:58 pm, dispute, 800 block of Fenwick Street.
Coquille
• 3:02 pm, 35 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 900 block of N Myrtle.
• 11:19 pm, civil problem, 94000 block of Ginger Lane.
Reedsport
• 2:40 pm, noise complaint, Woodland Apartments.
Thursday 02/23:
North Bend
• 9:49 am, 41 year old male transported to Coos County jail on California State parole violation warrant, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 12:47 pm, criminal mischief, Pony Creek.
• 5:17 pm, harassment, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 10:02 pm, theft of bike, 2700 block of Sheridan Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 2:41 am, 47 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 2nd and Golden.
• 3:34 am, prowler, 500 block of Bessie Street.
• 4:19 am, 49 year old male cited result of theft from vehicle, 1000 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 7:24 am, theft, 400 block of S Wall Street.
• 7:35 am, minor in possession marijuana, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 9:59 am, hit and run accident, Coos River Highway and 12th Avenue.
• 10:20 am, dog bite, 600 block of S Wall Street.
• 11:22 am, hit and run accident, Commercial and 6th Street.
• 11:31 am, dog attack, 300 block of S Maple Street.
• 12:50 pm, 55 year old male transported to Coos County jail for domestic harassment, Morrison and Salmon.
• 1:17 pm, fraud, 500 block of Schetter Avenue.
• 2:11 pm, neighbor dispute, 1600 block of S 16th Street.
• 3:52 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 400 block of N Broadway Street.
• 3:57 pm, 46 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:06 pm, family dispute, 400 block of Hall Avenue.
• 4:15 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 6:15 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 200 block of S Wasson Street.
• 6:59 pm, dispute, 1200 block of N Bayshore.
• 9:25 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, Wallace and Travis.
• 11:11 pm, dispute/shots fired, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 11:22 pm, disorderly conduct, S Broadway and Johnson.
Coquille
• 12:07 am, loud music, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 1:08 am, theft, 1100 block of N Dean Street.
• 1:48 am, dispute, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 3:13 pm, 45 year old male transported to Coos County jail on Marion County warrant, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
• 9:51 pm, dispute, N Central Boulevard.
Reedsport
• 9:19 am, theft, A2Z Mini Storage.
• 11:51 am, criminal mischief, Snowy River Mercantile.
• 3:34 pm, animal problem, 100 block of N 18th Street.
Friday 02/24:
North Bend
• 3:55 pm, fraud, 1400 block of Union Avenue.
• 3:34 pm, dispute, 600 block of Vermont Street.
• 7:10 pm, assault, 900 block of Newmark Street.
Coos Bay
• 7:49 am, dispute, 500 block • 1:01 am, loud music, 1000 block of S 4th Street.
• 3:19 am, shots fired, 400 block of N Marple.
• 7:56 am, criminal mischief, Koos Bay Boulevard and Vine Avenue.
• 8:12 am, fraud, 1600 block of Lund Avenue.
• 8:37 am, theft, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:53 am, 41 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:45 am, shots fired, 900 block of Maryland Avenue.
• 11:21 am, 23 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant served by Clackamas County, 600 block of Date Avenue.
• 11:45 am, animal complaint, 1600 block of S 17th Street.
• 11:54 am, hit and run accident, Coos Bay Village.
• 12:03 pm, civil problem, 800 block of Fenwick Street.
• 1:08 pm, animal at large, 300 block of 7th Avenue.
• 1:51 pm, hit and run accident, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 2:07 pm, phone harassment, 700 block of S Broadway St.
• 2:09 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on domestic strangulation and assault IV, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:11 pm, hit and run accident, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:39 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft II, 2700 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 4:44 pm, juvenile problem, 400 block of S Wasson Street.
• 5:47 pm, dispute, Ivey Avenue and N 6th Street.
• 6:47 pm, 35 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 7:10 pm, assault, 900 block of Newmark Street.
• 7:40 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 1400 block of Airport Lane.
• 7:52 pm, located wanted subject, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 8:02 pm, 57 year old female cited on criminal trespass II, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:24 pm, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on menacing, 800 block of Fenwick Street.
• 8:48 pm, 23 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 8:53 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 10:51 pm, 45 year old female transported to Coos County jail/cited in lieu of custody on criminal trespass I, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 11:33 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 11:45 pm, 60 year old male cited on warrant, 200 block of S Broadway.
Coquille
• 7:13 pm, theft, N Central Boulevard.
• 7:26 pm, assault by neighbor, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 7:26 pm, dispute, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 9:25 pm, 45 year old female cited result of harassment, 1100 block of N Folsom St.
• 9:46 pm, criminal mischief, 1100 block of N Folsom St.
• 11:17 pm, harassment, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
Reedsport
• 10:01 am, theft, 600 block of Evergreen Loop.
• 12:18 pm, theft, Lions Park.
Saturday 02/25:
North Bend
• 12:01 am, 25 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Sherman and Newmark.
• 12:06 am, intoxicated subject, Tiny’s Tavern.
• 8:06 am, criminal mischief to vehicle, 3000 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 8:23 am, 44 year old male cited for theft III and criminal trespass II, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 8:46 am, theft, 2100 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 11:23 am, harassment, 3500 block of Ash Street.
• 11:42 am, 64 year old male cited for disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway.
• 12:14 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Sheridan.
• 12:58 pm, theft and criminal mischief, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:49 pm, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two counts of criminal trespass II, criminal mischief III and two counts of theft III, 2000 block of Union Avenue.
• 3:09 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on elude x 2, reckless driving, reckless endangering, unauthorized use of vehicle, criminal mischief III, Coos County warrant, Lane County/Eugene Police warrant, Florence Police warrant and Oregon State Police warrant, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 4:12 pm, runaway juvenile, 2600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 6:20 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:10 am, 38 year old female cited for DUII, Curtis and S 2nd,
• 1:05 am, disorderly conduct, 2nd and Curtis.
• 1:22 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, Curtis and 2nd.
• 2:57 am, loud party, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:06 am, disorderly conduct, Central Avenue and 2nd St.
• 7:45 am, 23 year old female transported to Coos County jail for criminal trespass I, theft III and resisting arrest, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 9:23 am, burglary, 1900 block of Pacific View Lane.
• 11:44 am, disorderly conduct, Hall and Broadway.
• 12:01 pm, 20 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Hemlock and Bayshore.
• 12:26 pm, located wanted subject, Newmark and Cammann.
• 1:59 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:21 pm, dispute, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 4:22 pm, 23 year old male transported to Reedsport jail for probation violation, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:56 pm, 25 year old male transported to Coos County jail on three warrants, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:06 pm, theft, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:01 pm, shoplifter, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 9:17 pm, theft of services, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:40 pm, loud party, 2th Street and Pine Avenue.
• 11:24 pm, hit and run accident, F Street and 7th Ave.
Coquille
• 11:06 am, burglary to storage units, 400 block of W Central.
• 2:35 pm, civil/landlord tenant issue, 94000 Ginger Lane.
• 2:58 pm, theft, 700 block of W Riverside Drive.
• 4:29 pm, civil problem, 94000 Ginger Lane.
• 7:02 pm, 37 year old female cited result of non-injury accident, Highway 42 and Highway 42S.
• 10:18 pm, ongoing civil issue, 94000 block of Ginger Lane.
Reedsport
• 3:33 pm, disturbance, Reedsport Community Charter School.
Sunday 02/26:
North Bend
• 6:37 am, illegal burn, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 9:28 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:13 am, dispute, Newmark and Ken Ware.
• 2:04 pm, 23 year old cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Ohio.
• 2:09 pm, disorderly conduct, Virginia Avenue and Sherman Avenue.
• 4:54 pm, phone scam/theft by deception, 2100 block of Monroe Street.
• 7:14 pm, 46 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 3400 block of Broadway Ave.
Coos Bay
• 8:29 am, deceased deer, 1800 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 10:32 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:40 am, prowler, 1900 block of Pacific View Lane.
• 11:46 am, stalking, 900 block of Garfield Avenue.
• 1:26 pm, theft, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:48 pm, violation of restraining order, 1000 block of S 4th.
• 2:00 pm, 29 year old male cited on warrant served by Coos County Sheriff, 200 block of Baxter Street.
• 2:35 pm, struck by a vehicle on hand, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 3:12 pm, dispute, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
• 4:08 pm, vehicles entered, theft of other items and graffiti, 100 block of LaClair Street.
• 4:11 pm, 37 year old male cited for DUII, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
Coquille
• 10:58 am, 59 year old female cited for theft II, 300 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 11:33 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1200 block of Baxter Street.
• 11:41 am, burglary, 1000 block of N Juniper.
