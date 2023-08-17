The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday, 7/31/23:
• 12:53 am, intoxicated subject, 800 block of Humboldt, Sheriff.
• 2:23 am, dumpster fire, 100 block of Timbers Boulevard.
• 6:23 am, assault, 2200 block of Collins Road, Sheriff.
• 8:13 am, fire, Washington and Pebble Beach, Fire.
• 2:05 pm, theft, 400 block of M Street, Police.
• 2:09 pm, trespasser, 1100 block of J Street, Sheriff.
• 2:30 pm, animal neglect, 3500 block of Movie Lane, Sheriff.
• 6:07 pm, threats, 12400 block of Highway 101, Sheriff.
• 6:33 pm, theft, 1000 block of Highway 101, Police.
• 8:02 pm, theft, Washington, Sheriff.
• 11:06 pm, physical disturbance, Murphy and Del Norte Street, Sheriff.
• 11:54 pm, theft, 400 block of M Street, Police.
Tuesday 8/1/23:
• 12:29 am, theft, 500 block of Highway 101, Police.
• 3:30 am, theft, 1100 block of 8th Street, Police.
• 8:03 am, theft, 300 block of Washington Boulevard, Police.
• 8:14 am, theft, 400 block of M Street, Police.
• 8:15 am, threats, 400 block of K Street, Police.
• 11:58 am, threats, 900 block of Butte Street, Sheriff.
• 12:29 pm, neighbor issue, 1300 block of Washington Boulevard, Sheriff.
• 12:34 pm, theft, 1600 block of Elk Valley Road, Sheriff.
• 1:29 pm, ID theft, 1400 block of Boulder Avenue, Sheriff.
• 2:24 pm, dog issue, 900 block of Sunset Circle, Police.
• 8:51 pm, harassment, Washington and Pebble Beach, Sheriff.
• 10:28 pm, theft, 1000 block of Highway 101, Police.
Wednesday, 8/2/23:
• 5:26 am, harassment, 5 and G, Police.
• 9:28 am, theft, 400 block of M Street, Police.
• 11:10 am, theft, 1400 block of Northcrest Drive, Police.
• 11:28 am, harassment, 6800 block of Lake Earl, Sheriff.
• 11:40 am, theft, 1400 block of Northcrest Drive, Police.
• 12:09 pm, assault, 300 block of M Street, Police.
• 1:28 pm, neighbor issue, 1300 block of Washington Boulevard, Sheriff.
• 3:20 pm, dog issue, 200 block of Del Monte Street, Sheriff.
• 4:15 pm, bike theft, 600 block of G Street, Police.
• 6:00 pm, animal issue, 900 block of Washington Boulevard, Sheriff.
• 6:05 pm, trespass, 900 block of Washington Boulevard, Sheriff.
• 6:13 pm, harassment, 700 block of Butte Street, Sheriff.
• 7:25 pm, theft, 1100 block of 3rd Street, Police.
• 7:47 pm, threats, 700 block of G Street, Police.
• 8:20 pm, dog bite, Murphy and Del Norte Street, Sheriff.
• 11:00 pm, harassment, 3400 block of Cunningham Lane, Sheriff.
Thursday, 8/3/23:
• 12:12 am, physical disturbance, 1400 block of Inyo Street, Sheriff.
• 1:25 am, noise complaint, 100 block of Elk Valley Road, Police.
• 2:32 am, theft, 400 block of M Street, Police.
• 6:10 am, fishing violation, mouth of Klamath, Tribal Police.
• 11:52 am, theft, 200 block of 8th Street, Police.
• 3:29 pm, theft, 100 block of Wheeler Lane, Sheriff.
• 9:48 pm, missing person, Enderts Beach Road, Sheriff.
Friday, 8/4/23:
• 5:15 am, prowler, 100 block of Emily Lane, Sheriff.
• 8:32 am, fire, Elk Valley and State Street, Fire.
• 8:42 am, theft, 100 block of Forks Placer Mine Road, Sheriff.
• 9:55 am, vehicle fire, Last Chance, Fire.
• 2:03 pm, fire, 4100 block of Lake Earl Drive, Fire.
• 3:52 pm, dog issue, 400 block of Highway 101, Highway Patrol.
• 4:16 pm, brush fire, Highway 101 mile post 7.14, Fire.
• 6:46 pm, physical disturbance, 400 block of M Street, Police.
• 7:11 pm, theft, 200 block of F Street.
• 8:21 pm, theft, Highway 101 and Klamath Beach Road, Tribal Police.
• 9:38 pm, vehicle vs pedestrian, Northcrest Drive and 101, Ambulance.
• 10:03 pm, dog issue, 300 block of Ireland Way, Sheriff.
• 10:25 pm, theft, 600 block of Macken Avenue, Sheriff.
• 10:54 pm, vehicle damage, 200 block of Indra Street, Police.
Saturday, 8/5/23
• 5:30 am, vehicle vs pedestrian, 900 block of Washington Boulevard, Ambulance.
• 7:55 am, runaway juvenile, 1000 block of Play Street, Police.
• 11:17 am, theft, 400 block of M Street, Sheriff.
• 12:46 pm, custody issue, 200 block of 8th Street, Police.
• 1:12 pm, dog bite, 700 block of Bertsch Avenue, Sheriff.
• 1:43 pm, theft, Hiouchi Bridge, Sheriff.
• 6:41 pm, fraud, 2400 block of Roy Avenue, Sheriff.
Sunday, 8/6/23
• 12:02 am, missing person, 1000 block of A Street, Police.
• 12:44 am, physical disturbance, 200 block of M Street, Police department responded.
• 10:09 am, custody issue, 1600 block of Summer Lane, Sheriff.
• 12:41 pm, ID theft, 1700 block of Northcrest Drive, Sheriff.
• 10:54 pm, threats, 900 block of Washington Boulevard.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In