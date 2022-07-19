Police Blotter

 Tuesday 7/12:               

 

North Bend

• 9:20 am, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue, fraud.

• 11:25 am, 2600 block of Highway Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.

• 5:58 pm, 2000 block of Lincoln Street, dog bite.

• 7:24 pm, 2000 block of Marion Avenue, dispute.

 

Coos Bay

• 10:18 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, domestic assault.  A 43 year old female was charged with assault IV domestic and transported to Coos County jail.

• 10:34 pm, 1800 block of N 6th Street, accident.  A 43 year old male crashed into fence at location, went back and parked at Walt’s.  Possibly impaired.

• 10:40 pm, Edgewood Drive and Kinney Road, traffic stop/arrest.  A 44 year old male was charged with theft II, driving while suspended, fail to file SR22 and unsignaled turn.

• 10:58 pm, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of cash.

 

Coquille

• 8:12 am, 900 block of N Birch Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.

• 7:00 pm, 1200 block of Shelley Road, dispute/trespass.

 

 Wednesday 7/13:           

 

North Bend

2:59 pm, Kinney and Edgewood, follow up/arrest.  A 26 year old male was charged with possession of stolen firearm, unlawful possession of firearm, and two counts carrying a concealed prohibited weapon.  Subject transported to Coos County jail.

 

Coos Bay

• 5:51 am, S 4th Street and Golden Avenue, traffic hazard.  Out assisting.  Large sink hole at location.

• 6:43 am, 800 block of S 2nd Street, theft of services.  Subjects dumping trash at location during the night.

• 8:10 am, 200 block of Central Avenue, witnessed hit and run motor vehicle accident.

• 8:05 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, disorderly conduct/warrant service.  A 46 year old male was transporteåd to Coos County jail on three warrants.

 

Coquille

9:37 am, Highway 42 and Howe Road, suspicious subject/criminal trespass.  A 53 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

11:17 am, Highway 42 and S Mill Lane, threats.  A 53 year old male was cited for disorderly conduct II.

1:36 pm, N Central and 1st Street, suspicious subject/criminal trespass.  A 38 year old female was charged with criminal trespass II, resist arrest x2, assault on public safety officer x2 and disorderly conduct II.  Subject transported to Coos County jail.

4:44 pm, 100 block of N Irving Street, theft of mail.

6:07 pm, Garden Valley Road and Highway 42, violation of restraining order.  A 40 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order.

7:20 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, criminal trespass.  A 24 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

 

 

 Thursday 7/14:             

 

North Bend

• 1:00 pm, 1600 block of Meade Street, theft of cell phone.

• 4:57 pm, 1800 block of Waite Street, phone harassment.

 

Coos Bay

2:38 am, 2nd and Baxter, warrant service.  A 37 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

3:01 am, 100 block of NW 5th Street, Corvallis Police served Coos Bay Police department warrant on a 35 year old female.

10:02 am, 700 block of S Broadway Street, stolen vehicle.

9:40 pm, S Marple Street and Fulton Avenue, unlawful entry into vehicle and theft.

11:12 pm, S Morrison and Flanagan, misuse of 9-1-1.  A 58 year old male was cited for improper use of 9-1-1.

 

 

Coquille

5:58 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, disorderly conduct.  A male subject was charged with disorderly conduct II, harassment and resisting arrest.  Subject transported to Coos County jail.

