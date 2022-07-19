Police Blotter

Tuesday 7/12:
North Bend
• 9:20 am, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue, fraud.
• 11:25 am, 2600 block of Highway Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 5:58 pm, 2000 block of Lincoln Street, dog bite.
• 7:24 pm, 2000 block of Marion Avenue, dispute.
Coos Bay
• 10:18 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, domestic assault. A 43 year old female was charged with assault IV domestic and transported to Coos County jail.
• 10:34 pm, 1800 block of N 6th Street, accident. A 43 year old male crashed into fence at location, went back and parked at Walt’s. Possibly impaired.
• 10:40 pm, Edgewood Drive and Kinney Road, traffic stop/arrest. A 44 year old male was charged with theft II, driving while suspended, fail to file SR22 and unsignaled turn.
• 10:58 pm, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of cash.
Coquille
• 8:12 am, 900 block of N Birch Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 7:00 pm, 1200 block of Shelley Road, dispute/trespass.
Wednesday 7/13:
North Bend
• 2:59 pm, Kinney and Edgewood, follow up/arrest. A 26 year old male was charged with possession of stolen firearm, unlawful possession of firearm, and two counts carrying a concealed prohibited weapon. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
• 5:51 am, S 4th Street and Golden Avenue, traffic hazard. Out assisting. Large sink hole at location.
• 6:43 am, 800 block of S 2nd Street, theft of services. Subjects dumping trash at location during the night.
• 8:10 am, 200 block of Central Avenue, witnessed hit and run motor vehicle accident.
• 8:05 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, disorderly conduct/warrant service. A 46 year old male was transporteåd to Coos County jail on three warrants.
Coquille
• 9:37 am, Highway 42 and Howe Road, suspicious subject/criminal trespass. A 53 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 11:17 am, Highway 42 and S Mill Lane, threats. A 53 year old male was cited for disorderly conduct II.
• 1:36 pm, N Central and 1st Street, suspicious subject/criminal trespass. A 38 year old female was charged with criminal trespass II, resist arrest x2, assault on public safety officer x2 and disorderly conduct II. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 4:44 pm, 100 block of N Irving Street, theft of mail.
• 6:07 pm, Garden Valley Road and Highway 42, violation of restraining order. A 40 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order.
• 7:20 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, criminal trespass. A 24 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
Thursday 7/14:
North Bend
• 1:00 pm, 1600 block of Meade Street, theft of cell phone.
• 4:57 pm, 1800 block of Waite Street, phone harassment.
Coos Bay
• 2:38 am, 2nd and Baxter, warrant service. A 37 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 3:01 am, 100 block of NW 5th Street, Corvallis Police served Coos Bay Police department warrant on a 35 year old female.
• 10:02 am, 700 block of S Broadway Street, stolen vehicle.
• 9:40 pm, S Marple Street and Fulton Avenue, unlawful entry into vehicle and theft.
• 11:12 pm, S Morrison and Flanagan, misuse of 9-1-1. A 58 year old male was cited for improper use of 9-1-1.
Coquille
• 5:58 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, disorderly conduct. A male subject was charged with disorderly conduct II, harassment and resisting arrest. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
