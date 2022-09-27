The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 9/20/2022:
North Bend
1:33 am, dispute, 1800 block of Sherman.
3:48 am, 29 year old female charged with MCS/DCS/PCS fentanyl, DCS/PCS meth – 56 year old male charged with MCS/DCS/PCS fentanyl, DCS/PCS meth, felon in possession of restricted weapon, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen firearm – both transported to Coos County jail.
7:37 am, juvenile problem, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
9:33 am, disorderly conduct, Broadway and Newmark.
11:23 am, minor in possession of marijuana, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
11:46 am, theft of medication, 2000 block of Meade Avenue.
12:06 pm, 36 year old male cited for false information re liability insurance information to a police officer, 1900 block ok Monroe Avenue.
1:44 pm, 50 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
1:49 pm, phone harassment, 1800 block of Clark Street.
2:25 pm, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
3:14 pm, criminal mischief, 2400 block of Tremont Avenue.
3:33 pm, threats, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
5:04 pm, family dispute, 2900 block of Sherman Avenue.
6:08 pm, burglary, 2200 block of Sheridan Avenue.
7:38 pm, 44 year old female was cited for criminal trespass, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
9:10 pm, 44 year old female was cited for criminal trespass, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
9:29 pm, vicious dog, 2300 block of Fir Street.
9:46 pm, stolen vehicle, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
10:31 am, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
5:55 am, 28 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Park.
7:27 am, water problem, 1900 block of Lawnridge Loop.
8:05 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 1800 block of Cottonwood Avenue.
8:44 am, burglary, 900 block of S Broadway Street.
9:02 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
10:11 am, traffic hazard, N 2nd Street.
10:30 am, theft of mislaid property, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
11:33 am, shoplift and trespass, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
11:47 am, missing/runaway juvenile, 700 block of Hemlock Avenue.
11:54 am, 48 year old male cited for DUII and reckless driving, N Front Street and Coos History.
12:16 pm, traffic hazard, N Bayshore and N Front Street.
1:46 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1600 block of N 7th Street.
2:46 pm, theft of bicycle, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
3:12 pm, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Mingus Park.
3:31 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of Central Avenue.
3:40 pm, civil problem, 300 block of N Wall Street.
4:24 pm, theft, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
5:07 pm, neighbor dispute, 200 block of Kruse Avenue.
7:21 pm, 57 year old male cited for fail to perform duties of a driver, Newmark Avenue and Woolridge.
6:33 pm, located wanted 43 year old male on Coos County Sheriff PC - also charged with escape III and lodged at Coos County jail, 1100 block of Idaho Avenue.
7:44 pm, theft, 500 block of S 4th Street.
10:11 am, 39 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 500 block of S Broadway Street.
Coquille
2:16 pm, 51 year old male cited for fail to perform duties of driver, driving while suspended misdemeanor and driving uninsured, 700 block of W Central Boulevard.
6:09 pm, dispute, 1500 block of N Hemlock Street.
6:10 pm, threats, 200 block of W Highway 42.
7:32 pm, dispute, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
Wednesday, 9/21/2022:
North Bend
12:01 am, 36 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, 2600 block of Virginia Avenue.
12:30 am, fight, 1900 block of Union Avenue.
6:45 am, juvenile problem, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
8:19 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
8:32 am, dog at large, 3900 block of Sheridan Avenue.
9:15 am, juvenile problem, 2500 block of 13th Street.
3:02 pm, dispute, 3600 block of Edgewood Drive.
3:26 pm, drinking unlicensed premises, Broadway and State.
3:42 pm, harassment, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
4:45 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Monroe Avenue.
5:17 pm, accident, Marion Avenue and Virginia Avenue.
6:25 pm, criminal mischief, 1800 block of Union Avenue.
6:54 pm, harassment, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
7:37 pm, violation of restraining order, 1700 block of Maple Street.
8:42 pm, 51 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, Broadway and Newmark.
9:04 pm, loud noise/strange noise, 1100 block of Airport Way.
9:29 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway.
9:56 pm, prowler, 2200 block of Sherman Avenue.
11:46 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Coos Bay
12:01 am, 36 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, North Bend Police Department.
12:41 am, 41 year old female cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
1:43 am, assault, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
2:05 am, 34 year old female cited result of traffic stop, S Empire Boulevard and Wisconsin.
2:18 am, 34 year old female cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.
3:41 am, dispute, 6th and D Street.
5:20 am, burglary, 300 block of N Wall Street.
7:26 am, juvenile problem, S 11th Street and Ferguson Avenue.
7:49 am, injured animal, Ocean Boulevard and Central Avenue.
7:59 am, 44 year old female and 49 year old male both cited result of accident, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
8:35 am, fraud, 400 block of W Anderson Avenue.
8:45 am, criminal mischief and unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 900 block of S 1st Street.
8:57 am, accident, 7th and Commercial.
9:24 am, located wanted subject, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
9:37 am, disorderly conduct, Woodland Drive and Ocean Boulevard.
11:50 am, dog at large, 2300 block of N 11th Street.
12:04 pm, theft from vehicle, 2000 block of N 8th Street.
12:31 pm, theft of cans, 1300 block of California Avenue.
1:07 pm, traffic hazard, Newmark and Burger King.
1:33 pm, 20 year old male served on Coos Bay Police warrant, charged with escape III, resisting arrest and lodged at Coos County jail, 800 block of Augustine Street.
1:38 pm, theft, 900 block of S 7th Street.
2:40 pm, dispute, S Ross Street.
2:43 pm, civil problem, 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
4:48 pm, civil problem, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
2:53 pm, theft from vehicle, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
3:17 pm, civil problem, 300 block of N Wall Street.
3:35 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
3:59 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
4:23 pm, fraud, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
5:25 pm, 20 year old male charged with assault II x2, assault III, reckless driving, and reckless endanger another person x4 – lodged at Coos County jail, 500 block of Central Avenue.
5:30 pm, non-injury accident, Newmark and Tremont.
6:06 pm, man down, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
6:48 pm, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2nd and Kruse.
7:24 pm, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended misdemeanor, 9th and Commercial.
8:42 pm, 51 year old male served on Coos Bay Police warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
10:58 pm, 62 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and LaClair.
11:53 pm, 42 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Flanagan and Newport.
Coquille
6:45 am, 75 year old male cited on Coquille Police warrant, 800 block of W 15th Street.
2:42 pm, theft, 50 block of W Highway 42.
6:37 pm, civil problem, 800 block of W 15th Street.
7:15 pm, 30 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 mile post 14.
8:53 pm, family dispute, 800 block of E 5th Street.
Thursday, 9/22/2022:
North Bend
2:44 am, assault, 1800 block of Newmark Avenue.
4:16 am, recovered stolen vehicle, Sandtracks day use area.
7:41 am, disorderly conduct, Sheridan and Wall.
7:55 am, non-injury accident, Virginia and Monroe.
9:49 am, harassment, 500 block of Clark Street.
10:14 am, civil problem, 800 block of California Avenue.
10:15 am, family dispute, 2000 block of Monroe Avenue.
10:38 am, 31 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
11:18 am, 63 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, California Avenue and Union Avenue.
11:34 am, burglary, 2300 block of Pony Creek Road.
12:21 pm, located wanted subject, 2400 block of Sherman Avenue.
3:16 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and Newmark.
3:21 pm, 28 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Monroe and Virginia.
3:34 pm, intoxicated subject being aggressive with the dog, 3500 block of Tremont Avenue.
3:43 pm, disturbance, 2000 block of Monroe Street.
4:15 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
5:00 pm, accident, Broadway and Inland Drive.
7:14 pm, theft of gas from vehicle, Virginia Avenue and Sheridan Avenue.
7:18 pm, burglary, 2200 block of Sheridan Avenue.
10:43 pm, located wanted subject, 1900 block of Broadway Avenue.
Coos Bay
12:23 am, theft of dog, 500 block of N Main Street.
12:49 am, 56 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Marple.
12:56 am, Douglas County Sheriff served and arrested 44 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 1000 block of SE Douglas Avenue.
1:13 am, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended, S 4th and Elrod.
1:51 am, 37 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 1200 block of Idaho Avenue.
2:06 am, 33 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of Idaho Avenue.
2:12 am, threats, 500 block of N Main Street.
6:20 am, 30 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, 2nd Court alley.
7:27 am, disorderly conduct, Empire boat ramp.
8:33 am, 68 year old female warned for improper turn, S Broadway and Ingersoll.
8:39 am, 33 year old male cited on one Coquille Police and three Coos Bay Police warrant, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
9:10 am, theft of bike, 1300 block of Highland Avenue.
9:27 am, 21 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and 19th.
9:35 am, female abusing dog, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
9:43 am, 54 year old female warned for speed, Ocean and Highland.
10:13 am, 26 year old male cited on Jackson County warrant, Curtis Avenue and S 4th Street.
10:52 am, theft, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
12:57 pm, 58 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, Central Avenue and 8th Street.
12:59 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 63600 Olive Barber Road.
2:11 pm, counterfeit money, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
3:14 pm, dispute, Front and N Bayshore.
3:41 pm, Deschutes County served Coos Bay Police warrant on 44 year old male, 63300 W Highway 20.
5:07 pm, theft of bike, 300 block of Student Way.
5:51 pm, phone harassment, 900 block of Anderson Avenue.
7:50 pm, dispute, 600 block of N Broadway.
8:34 pm, 47 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Tremont and Newmark.
8:53 pm, 22 year old female cited on Curry County Sheriff warrant, Johnson and Front.
Coquille
8:10 am, suspicious conditions, 2000 block of N Juniper.
1:30 pm, neighbors fighting, 200 block of W 7th Place.
3:00 pm, theft, 400 block of W Central Boulevard.
3:17 pm, theft, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
4:53 pm, phone scam, 700 block of E 4th Street.
8:45 pm, family dispute, E 2nd Street and N Elliott.
8:57 pm, hit and run accident, 1100 block of N Dean Street.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In