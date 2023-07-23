The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 07/06:
North Bend
• 1:14 am, damage city property, Sherman and Virginia.
• 2:53 am, armed subject, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:06 am, theft, 2300 block of Brussels Street.
• 12:00 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and 16th.
• 12:01 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and 17th.
• 12:41 pm, vehicle vs pedestrian, Newmark Street.
• 1:00 pm, dispute, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 2:30 pm, disorderly conduct, Marion and 11th.
• 2:39 pm, weapons offense, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 4:26 pm, theft of bike, 1700 block of Grant Street.
• 5:08 pm, violation of restraining order, 1700 block of 16th Street.
• 5:35 pm, disorderly conduct, 2500 block of Broadway.
• 6:59 pm, disorderly conduct, 2500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:12 pm, dispute, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 10:05 am, 24 year old male lodged Coos County jail on warrant, John Topits Park.
• 10:25 am, 38 year old male lodged Coos County jail on warrant, Newmark and Oak.
• 10:46 am, fraud, 100 block of S 5th Street.
• 11:15 am, weapons offense, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 11:22 am, ID theft, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 2:48 pm, utility trailer with side-by-side taken from storage, 1800 block of N 28th Court.
• 3:55 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:46 pm, 64 year old male cited on warrant, 1400 block of Yew Avenue.
• 6:22 pm, family dispute, 2200 block of Woodland Drive.
• 6:28 pm, civil problem, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 8:06 pm, 59 year old female transported to Coos County jail for violation of restraining order, 1400 block of Ventana Court.
• 9:53 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S 10th Street.
• 11:39 pm, 41 year old male cited for DUII, S Bayshore Drive and Elrod Avenue.
Coquille
• 8:35 am, narcotics investigation, 1100 block of N Baxter Street.
• 2:26 pm, civil problem, 1700 block of N Grape Court.
• 9:00 pm, assault, 400 block of W 4th Street.
Friday 07/07:
North Bend
• 7:32 am, disorderly conduct, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:06 am, vicious dog, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 3:30 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2000 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 4:52 pm, dispute, 1400 block of Bay Street.
• 7:58 pm, fraud, 1700 block of Hamilton Avenue.
• 8:42 pm, located wanted subject, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 8:57 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II, criminal trespass II, and physical harassment, 2100 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 9:38 pm, disturbance.
• 10:23 pm, family dispute, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:14 pm, located stolen property, 3500 block of Ash Street.
Coos Bay
• 6:10 am, 50 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 400 block of Ackerman.
• 7:03 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of LaClair Street.
• 7:42 am, theft, 300 block of S Cammann Street.
• 9:18 am, dispute, 1100 block of Coos River Highway.
• 9:33 am, 37 year old male cited on warrant, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 9:59 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 10:50 am, theft, 400 block of Golden Avenue.
• 10:57 am, dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:37 am, injured animal, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:27 pm, theft, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:39 pm, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:06 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:29 pm, theft, 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 2:56 pm, recovered stolen license plate, 200 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 4:48 pm, criminal mischief, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 4:59 pm, hit and run accident, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 5:16 pm, theft, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:27 pm, theft, 1300 block of Teakwood Avenue.
• 7:21 pm, family dispute, 800 block of Garfield Street.
• 7:54 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:07 pm, juvenile problem, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:54 pm, 29 year old transported to Coos County jail on three warrants, 400 block of Dunn Street.
• 9:24 pm, theft of cell phone, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:33 pm, 37 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 10:49 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Ackerman and John Topits.
• 11:20 pm, 37 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:45 pm, located wanted subject, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 8:10 am, 36 year old male cited on warrant, theft II and burglary II, 700 block of N Central Avenue.
• 9:38 am, disturbance, 1200 block of Dean Street.
• 10:09 am, assault, 1200 block of Dean Street.
• 11:32 am, theft of services, 5th Street and Elliott.
• 12:29 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1200 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 4:01 pm, family dispute, 600 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 11:58 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Shelley Road.
Saturday 07/08:
North Bend
• 12:17 am, juvenile problem, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:21 am, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of McPherson.
• 2:49 am, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail for criminal trespass II, 1900 block of Meade Avenue.
• 4:50 am, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Meade Avenue.
• 8:04 am, 28 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Pony Creek and Troy.
• 10:01 am, disorderly conduct, 3000 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:35 am, fraud, 2800 block of Chester Street.
• 10:38 am, recovered stolen property, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:07 pm, criminal mischief, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 2:54 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Street.
• 3:48 pm, indecent exposure, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:54 pm, harassment, 700 block of Lewis Street.
• 5:35 pm, dispute, Meade and Virginia.
• 7:37 pm, family dispute, 2600 block of 11th Street.
• 8:08 pm, theft, 3100 block of Oak Street.
• 9:01 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, Sheridan and Wall.
Coos Bay
• 1:00 am, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of N Bayshore.
• 1:56 am, located wanted subject, Coalbank Bridge.
• 3:32 am, 62 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 300 block of S 6th Street.
• 4:50 am, 40 year old female cited for driving while suspended, S 2nd and Johnson.
• 7:38 am, criminal mischief, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 7:49 am, burglary, 2700 block of Woodland.
• 8:49 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1200 block of N 8th Street.
• 9:29 am, dispute, 1100 block of Coos River Highway.
• 10:21 am, family dispute, 400 block of N Wall Street.
• 10:57 am, 59 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 1:20 pm, civil problem, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 2:40 pm, hit and run accident, W Park Roadway.
• 2:51 pm, missing person, 1300 block of Seagate Street.
• 3:17 pm, burglary, 400 block of Donnelly Avenue.
• 4:26 pm, juvenile problem, 200 block of S Schoneman Avenue.
• 7:17 pm, 63 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 63000 Highway 101.
• 7:30 pm, weapons offense, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 7:37 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of Holland Street.
• 8:16 pm, civil problem, 1400 block of Yew Avenue.
• 8:48 pm, 44 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1800 block of Newmark.
• 9:24 pm, family dispute, 500 block of S Wasson Street.
• 10:30 pm, missing person, Newmark and Morrison Street.
Coquille
• 1:58 am, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, domestic harassment, aggravated harassment x2, resisting arrest, attempted assault on officer x2 assault on officer x2 and parole violation, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 7:03 am, neighbor dispute, 1500 block of N Fir Street.
Sunday 07/09:
North Bend
• 4:23 am, juvenile problem, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 5:06 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 7:20 am, disorderly conduct, Sherman and California.
• 9:35 am, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant and criminal trespass II, 900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:12 pm, burglary, 2200 block of 13th Street.
• 4:04 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 4:39 pm, 59 year old male cited on seven warrants, 2000 block of Commercial Street.
• 4:54 pm, violation of restraining order, 2500 block of Newmark Street.
• 6:58 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Ken Ware.
Coos Bay
• 12:10 am, assault, Michigan and Marple.
• 12:19 am, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail for probation violation, 1300 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 12:51 am, located wanted subject, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 12:59 am, theft, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 1:10 am, 36 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant and CLC for PCS violation, N 8th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 1:20 am, disorderly conduct, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:52 am, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on driving while suspended felony, Broadway and Alder.
• 1:59 am, dispute, 500 block of N Main Street.
• 3:07 am, dispute, 500 block of N Main Street.
• 6:07 am, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on seven warrants, 300 block of S 6th Street.
• 7:45 am, animal complaint, 600 block of Market Avenue.
• 9:47 am, theft of services, 300 block of S 4th Street.
• 9:35 am, male subject transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 10:44 am, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Fulton and S Empire.
• 10:52 am, burglary, 200 block of LaClair Street.
• 11:38 am, 35 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass I, south end of Boardwalk.
• 11:57 am, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:34 pm, threats, 500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:25 pm, violation of restraining order, 1100 block of N 8th Street.
• 5:06 pm, 59 year old male cited on warrants, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 7:51 pm, harassment, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:28 pm, disorderly conduct, Ackerman and Newmark.
• 8:49 pm, 32 year old female transported to Coos County jail on parole violation on FTA I, 200 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 9:23 pm, harassment, 700 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 9:55 pm, disturbance, 2nd Street and Kruse,
• 11:14 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:32 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:54 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
Coquille
• 12:11 am, criminal mischief, 1200 block of Shelley Road.
• 12:40 pm, family dispute, 700 block of E 12th Street.
• 7:08 pm, theft of services, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 10:39 pm, disorderly conduct, 40 block of S Cedar Street.
• 11:44 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of N Birch Street.
Reedsport
• 10:40 am, animal problem, 2600 block of Frontage Road.
• 2:20 pm, restraining order violation, 900 block of Highway 101.
• 10:29 pm, disturbance, Green Lightning Laundry.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In