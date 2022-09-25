The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 9/16/2022:
North Bend
• 1:50 am, loud noise, 600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:32 am, loud music, 1600 block of Lincoln Street.
• 6:49 am, family dispute, 2090 Inland Drive.
• 7:07 pm, dog at large, 15th and Fir.
• 7:38 pm, disorderly conduct, Tremont and Clark.
• 7:50 pm, criminal trespass, Jurgens Jewelers.
• 8:19 pm, domestic assault, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
Coos Bay
• 2:34 am, burglary – juveniles transported to Douglas County Juvenile Detention, 2700 block of Woodland Drive.
• 3:44 am, criminal trespass, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:52 am, theft, 800 block of 8th Terrace.
• 7:42 am, criminal trespass, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 8:10 am, criminal mischief, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:04 am, prowler, 300 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 10:03 am, 29 year old male charged violation of stalking order and transported to Coos County jail.
• 11:22 am, located runaway, 500 block of N Morrison Street.
• 11:25 am, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 11:30 am, 20 year old female cited result of traffic stop, S Broadway and Curtis.
• 11:40 am, civil problem, 1500 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 11:50 am, 34 year old female cited result of traffic stop, S Broadway and Golden.
• 12:37 pm, criminal trespass, 300 block of S Broadway Street.
• 12:51 pm, traffic hazard, Coos River Highway and TNT Market.
• 12:52 pm, animal complaint, Koos Bay and Pine.
• 1:09 pm, child related, 600 block of 11th Avenue.
• 1:12 pm, criminal mischief, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:44 pm, runaway juvenile, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 2:16 pm, traffic hazard, 800 block of E Street.
• 2:24 pm, dog at large, 200 S Schoneman Street.
• 3:04 pm, burglary, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:12 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:28 pm, civil problem, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 4:50 pm, threats, 1100 block of S 5th Street.
• 4:55 pm, criminal trespass, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 5:39 pm, minor in possession of marijuana, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 6:42 pm, civil problem, 400 block of Johannesen Street.
• 8:18 pm, harassment, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:19 pm, shoplifter, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 9:45 pm, juvenile problem, 200 block of 1st Avenue.
• 9:54 pm, dispute, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 10:12 pm, harassment, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 10:57 pm, dispute, 1400 block of Myrtle Avenue.
• 11:25 pm, located runaway, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.
Coquille
• 2:36 am, loud music complaint – 44 year old female charged with disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest – transported to Coos County jail, E 11th Place and Folsom.
• 4:14 pm, loud music, Lincoln School.
• 5:04 pm, traffic hazard, Highway 42 and mile post 10.
• 6:04 pm, water problem, 1000 block of N Irving Street.
• 6:13 pm, dispute, 800 block of W 15th Street.
Saturday, 9/17/2022:
North Bend
• 12:37 am, traffic hazard, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 12:37 am, illegal camping, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 4:42 am, someone on the back porch, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:19 am, Coos County Sheriff recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of Baxter Street.
• 9:55 am, neighbor dispute, 2300 block of Fir Street.
• 10:30 am, criminal trespass, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:33 am, hit and run accident, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:31 pm, 36 year old male cited result of non-injury accident, Meade and Florida.
• 2:16 pm, family dispute, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
• 4:29 pm, criminal trespass, 2400 block of Broadway Street.
• 5:10 pm, arson, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:18 pm, neighbor dispute, 1100 block of Winsor Avenue.
• 6:54 pm, dog at large, 2300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 7:08 pm, counterfeit money, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 7:37 pm, 27 year old male cited on a Linn County Sheriff warrant and criminal trespass II.
• 10:25 pm, dispute/threats, 2400 block of Montana Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:23 am, criminal trespass, 1300 block of Golden Avenue.
• 1:04 am, criminal mischief/attempted theft, 2000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 1:04 am, threats, 1400 block of Myrtle Avenue.
• 1:43 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle – property taken, Park Avenue and N 2nd Street.
• 2:49 am, criminal trespass, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 7:06 am, theft of two electric bikes, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 7:33 am, 26 year old male cited on Douglas County Sheriff warrant, 600 block of N Broadway Street.
• 7:49 am, dispute, 400 block of Johannesen Street.
• 8:02 am, criminal trespass, 600 block of Commercial Avenue.
• 8:08 am, juvenile problem, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 8:11 am, getting ducks out of roadway, Mingus Park.
• 8:31 am, traffic hazard, Ocean and West Hills.
• 9:46 am, civil problem, 500 block of 11th Avenue.
• 9:52 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 10:57 am, threats, 500 block of Shorepines Vista.
• 2:12 pm, traffic hazard, Johnson and Front.
• 2:38 pm, civil problem, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:04 pm, fight, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 4:18 pm, dispute, Elrod and 2nd.
• 4:23 pm, criminal mischief, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 5:08 pm, missing juvenile, 1000 block of Vine Street.
• 5:25 pm, juvenile problem, 200 block of 1st Avenue.
• 5:50 pm, Brookings Police served 33 year old male on a North Bend Police warrant.
• 6:44 pm, civil problem, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 6:54 pm, 36 year old male cited on two Coos Bay Police and one Coos County Sheriff warrant.
• 7:16 pm, criminal mischief, 300 block of N Marple Street.
• 8:02 pm, theft, 200 E Johnson Avenue.
• 8:05 pm, 32 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and Central.
• 9:44 pm, traffic hazard, 4th and Curtis.
• 9:45 pm, traffic hazard, 4th and Bennett.
Coquille
• 7:38 pm, 37 year old female charged with attempted assault on a public safety officer, criminal mischief II and menacing – arrested and transported to Coos County jail 1200 block of W 10th Street.
• 10:10 pm, dispute, 40 block of S Cedar Street.
Sunday, 9/18/2022:
North Bend
• 12:21 am, assault, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 4:52 am, 31 year old cited on North Bend Police warrant, 3300 block of Myrtle Street.
• 7:58 am, 25 year old male, 56 year old male and 57 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 32 year old female cited on Coos Bay Warrant and criminal trespass II, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:51 am, criminal trespass, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 12:25 pm, counterfeit money, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 4:34 pm, criminal trespass, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:03 pm, criminal trespass, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:07 pm, burglary, 1600 block of Meade Street.
• 7:14 pm, burglary, 1700 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 7:48 pm, criminal trespass, 3200 block of Broadway Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:21 am, dispute, 700 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 2:22 am, criminal trespass, 1800 block of 28th Court.
• 3:02 am, dispute, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 7:14 am, theft of bike, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 7:58 am, North Bend Police cited a 32 year old female on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 10:25 am, theft of bike, 400 block of Nicholls Avenue.
• 11:06 am, disorderly conduct, 800 block of Taylor Avenue.
• 11:08 am, theft of bike, SWOCC.
• 11:43 am, theft of gas from vehicle, 900 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 12:15 pm, criminal trespass, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 12:32 pm, recovered stolen property, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:02 pm, juvenile problem, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:39 pm, animal complaint, S Empire Boulevard and Noble Avenue.
• 3:02 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:19 pm, criminal trespass, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:26 pm, 70 year old male cited for DUII, hit and run property damage, 4th and Ingersoll.
• 5:45 pm, civil problem, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:33 pm, Oregon State Police cited a 58 year old male on a Coos Bay Police.
• 8:07 pm, fraud, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 8:22 pm, threats, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 9:46 pm, prowler, 700 block of Schetter Avenue.
• 9:59 pm, loud music complaint, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
• 10:20 pm, civil problem, 100 block of S Cammann Street.
• 11:31 pm, disorderly conduct, Kruse and 4th.
Coquille
• 12:06 pm, violation city code, Central and Fairview.
Reedsport
• 12:23 pm, harassing phone calls, Subway.
• 4:54 pm, stalking, Subway.
Monday, 9/19/2022:
North Bend
• 5:39 am, criminal trespass, 3200 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:29 am, 44 year old male and 23 year old male charged with burglary II and lodged at Coos County jail.
• 12:17 pm, criminal trespass, 3200 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 1:00 pm, theft, 2100 block of Meade.
• 1:54 pm, disorderly subject, 1500 block of Sherman.
• 2:25 pm, 50 year old male cited for driving while suspended – misdemeanor, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:29 pm, fraudulent use of credit card, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:18 pm, dog complaint, 1900 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 4:36 pm, fraud, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:38 pm, found carrier of cats, 2400 block of Troy Lane.
• 5:18 pm, threats, Clark Street and Stanton.
• 6:41 pm, criminal trespass, Newmark and Broadway Avenue.
• 8:02 pm, traffic hazard, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 8:53 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on Coos County Sheriff warrant and harassment – domestic, 800 block of California Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:03 am, 29 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Cammann.
• 1:06 am, 26 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 34th and Walnut.
• 1:33 am, disorderly subject, 400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 1:50 am, broken glass, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 7:11 am, criminal trespass 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 7:27 am, criminal mischief, 200 block of Commercial Avenue.
• 8:59 am, theft from UTV, 1800 block of S 28th Court.
• 9:52 am, runaway juvenile, 700 block of Hemlock Avenue.
• 10:05 am, civil problem, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 10:45 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Ocean Boulevard.
• 11:18 am, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 12:09 pm, animal complaint, 300 block of 7th Avenue.
• 12:43 pm, theft, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:38 pm, possible menacing with knife occurred yesterday, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:50 pm, civil problem, 800 block of Kentucky Avenue.
• 2:10 pm, criminal trespass, 200 block of Holland Street.
• 2:15 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 1000 block of S 4th Street.
• 2:51 pm, criminal trespass, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:19 pm, 37 year old female cited for theft II, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:42 pm, located stolen property, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 6:19 pm, theft, Lawnridge Loop.
• 7:47 pm, 47 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 10th Street and Anderson.
• 9:51 pm, 43 year old male cited result of traffic stop, S Empire Boulevard.
• 10:01 pm, 22 year old cited for driving while suspended, Wasson and Michigan.
• 10:03 pm, 59 year old female cited result of traffic stop, S Empire.
• 10:43 pm, recovered stolen license plate, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 11:16 pm, dispute, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 11:33 pm, 47 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newport Lane.
Coquille
• 6:37 am, dog at large, 500 block of E 9th Street.
• 7:02 am, traffic signal malfunction, Highway 42 and N Adams.
• 8:52 am, 27 year old cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 S.
• 11:02 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 2:52 pm, water problem, N Dean Street and 12th Street.
• 5:04 pm, 46 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 70 block of N Birch.
• 5:52 pm, 19 year old male charged with two counts burglary II, theft I and three counts unlawful use of motor vehicle – transported to Coos County jail, 800 block of E 5th Street.
Reedsport
• 3:26 am, suspicious activity, 2100 block of Alder Avenue.
• 10:29 am, harassing phone calls, Subway.
• 8:33 pm, harassment, 700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 9:09 pm, suspicious activity, State Farm Insurance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In