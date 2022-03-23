The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 3/15/2022:
North Bend
⦁ At 9:41 am, police responded to the 100 block of Virginia Avenue after report of menacing, result of threats. A 46 year old male was charged and lodged at Coos County jail.
⦁ At 2:28 pm, police conducted a warrant service to the 800 block of California Avenue. North Bend Police Department served a Coos County Sheriff Office warrant. A 39 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.
Coos Bay
⦁ At 2:05 am, police responded to the 200 block of S Schoneman Street after report of criminal trespassing. Subject pounding on door and windows.
⦁ At 9:42 pm, police responded to the 1300 block of Newmark Avenue after report of subjects attempting to steal shopping carts from business.
⦁ At 10:13 pm, police recovered stolen cell phone in the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
⦁ At 11:29 pm, police conducted a traffic stop in the 63000 block of Highway 101. A 33 year old female was cited.
⦁ At 11:55 pm, police conducted a traffic stop in the location of S Morrison and Michigan. A 33 year old male was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
⦁ At 3:27 pm, police responded to the 900 block of E 3rd Street after report of ID theft.
⦁ At 4:13 pm, police responded to the 600 block of E 11th Street after report of ID theft.
⦁ At 11:49 pm, police conducted a traffic stop to the location of N Central and 10th. A 19 year old male was cited.
Reedsport
⦁ At 8:11 am, police responded to the 200 block of S 20th Street after report of disorderly conduct.
⦁ At 9:20 am, police responded to the 2600 block of Frontage Road after report of trespassing.
⦁ At 10:09 am, police responded to the Recreation Station after report of theft.
⦁ At 12:21 pm, police responded to the Reedsport Medical Clinic after report of criminal mischief.
⦁ At 5:45 pm, police responded to the Holiday Mobile Home Park after report of a disturbance.
⦁ At 6:43 pm, police responded to the 500 block of Regents Place after report of harassment.
Wednesday, 3/16/2022:
North Bend
⦁ At 9:41 am, police responded to the 800 block of California Avenue after caller reported problem with juveniles hitting his mother’s vehicle while playing basketball in the street.
⦁ At 5:52 pm, police responded to the 3400 block of Broadway Avenue after report of hit and run accident. Officer contacted both. Driver was not aware he hit the parked vehicle. Officer assisted with exchange of information.
⦁ At 6:39 pm, police responded to the 1800 block of Sherman Avenue after report of male and female fighting in front of location. Officers respond, not as reported.
⦁ At 11:02 pm, police responded to the location of Cedar and Commercial after report of possible abandoned trailer/dog inside.
Coos Bay
⦁ At 11:41 am, police responded to the 1300 block of Oregon Avenue after caller reported theft of electric bike.
⦁ At 2:37 pm, police conducted a traffic stop in the location of E Street and 9th Avenue. A 19 year old male was cited.
⦁ At 7:21 pm, police responded to the 100 block of Cammann Street after report of males fighting outside of McKay’s. Subjects separated during report. Officer located involved subject declined assistance.
Coquille
⦁ At 1:43 pm, police responded to the 1500 block of N Ivy after report of criminal mischief. A 52 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
⦁ At 11:14 pm, police responded to the location of E 2nd Street and Shelley Road after report of suspicious subject in roadway chasing vehicles and throwing shoes. Officer checked area/unable to locate.
Reedsport
⦁ At 11:35 am, police responded to the Lions Park after report of disorderly conduct.
⦁ At 12:23 pm, police responded to the Reedsport K9 Shelter after report of an animal problem.
⦁ At 6:24 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 101 and mile post 213 after report of non-injury motor vehicle accident.
⦁ At 6:24 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 101 and mile post 213 after report of missing person.
⦁ At 9:59 pm, police responded to the 800 block of Juniper Avenue after report of noise complaint.
