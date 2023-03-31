The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 03/13:
North Bend
• 7:57 am, 26 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Safeway and Big 5.
• 8:59 am, criminal mischief, 1600 block of Maple Street.
• 11:06 am, graffiti calls, 1100 block of Airport Way.
• 11:29 am, civil problem, 93670 Viking Lane.
• 3:28 pm, criminal mischief, 3500 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 10:18 pm, assault, 2100 block of Sherman Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 7:00 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of LaClair Street.
• 9:37 am, criminal mischief, Old Wireless Lane.
• 10:03 am, 32 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, criminal trespass I, escape III, resisting arrest and false info x two, 700 block of S Front Street.
• 10:15 am, assault, 700 block of S 7th Street.
• 10:19 am, 58 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 700 block of S 1st Street.
• 10:27 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 800 block of Prefontaine Drive.
• 11:24 am, burglary, 1300 block of Minnesota Ave.
• 12:28 pm, burglary, 1135 block of S 11th Street.
• 12:42 pm, theft of dog, Southsider Motel.
• 5:48 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail, Newmark and Schoneman.
• 5:51 pm, stalking, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 6:29 pm, shoplifter, 200 block of E Johnson Ave.
• 6:55 pm, theft, 800 block of E Street.
• 7:09 pm, female transported to Douglas County jail on warrant, 2nd and Anderson.
• 7:16 pm, theft from vehicle 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:49 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal mischief I and theft II, 700 block of S 2nd Street.
• 7:55 pm, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on violation of no contact order, 500 block of 10th Avenue.
• 9:35 pm, 52 year old male cited on criminal trespass II, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
Coquille
• 8:16 pm, prowler, 1500 block of N Ivy Street.
• 9:05 pm, animal complaint, 900 block of N Dean Street.
Tuesday 03/14:
North Bend
• 7:14 am, impersonating an officer, 2700 block of Myrtle Street.
• 8:23 am, 40 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Chester and Commercial.
• 9:41 am, male subject transported to Reedsport jail on probation violation, 1900 block of Sheridan Ave.
• 11:23 am, burglary, 1600 block of Hayes Street.
• 11:44 am, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Virginia.
• 12:27 pm, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Harrison.
• 12:33 pm, fraud, 3000 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 12:58 pm, theft, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:25 pm, theft of tax documents, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:32 pm, harassment, 900 block of Clark Street.
• 5:33 pm, disorderly conduct, 3300 block of Broadway.
• 9:18 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 9:42 pm, loud music, 1100 block of Lewis Street.
• 9:47 pm, dispute, 11th by the way Broadway and Everett.
• 10:08 pm, dispute/41 year old male cited on warrant, 2100 block of McPherson Street.
Coos Bay
• 2:07 am, 52 year old male cited on criminal trespass, 200 block of E Johnson Ave.
• 3:21 am, 32 year old female arrested on warrant, 800 block of N Central Blvd.
• 4:36 am, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Edgewood.
• 8:10 am, dispute, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:35 am, 68 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Central and 10th.
• 10:42 am, theft, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 11:10 am, elderly abuse/50 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal mistreatment I, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 11:52 am, burglary, 200 block of N Wasson Street.
• 12:49 pm, harassment, 1200 block of 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 1:15 pm, fraud, 3200 block of Pacific Loop.
• 1:20 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:31 pm, theft of bank card, 400 block of N Cammann Street.
• 1:34 pm, located wanted subject, 700 block of F St.
• 2:40 pm, 59 year old male cited result of non-injury accident, Newmark and Wasson.
• 3:42 pm, service dog at large, 600 block of H St.
• 4:55 pm, burglary, 700 block of F Street.
• 5:46 pm, theft, 700 block of F Street.
• 5:50 pm, 37 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 700 block of F Street.
• 9:22 pm, 54 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
Coquille
• 3:21 am, 32 year old female cited on two warrants, Fairview Road.
• 6:13 pm, ID theft, 200 block of E 6th Street.
• 9:44 pm, prowler, 600 block of S 1st Street.
• 10:11 pm, 30 year old female transported to Coos County jail, 200 block of W Highway 42.
Reedsport
• 8:29 am, disorderly conduct, 800 block of Broadway Avenue
Wednesday 03/15:
North Bend
• 5:56 am, threats, Sherman and North Bend Library.
• 12:18 pm, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 4:11 pm, theft, 1700 block of Newmark Street.
• 5:27 pm, dog at large, Kinney and Vista.
• 7:07 pm, harassment, 2100 block of Broadway Ave.
• 8:56 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and 16th.
Coos Bay
• 3:39 am, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Southwest and Idaho.
• 4:49 am, criminal mischief, S Morrison and Newmark.
• 5:26 am, loud noise, 1600 block of Maxwell St.
• 7:07 am, 59 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 101 and Ivy Hills.
• 11:16 am, 40 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 12:52 pm, 44 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Taylor and Morrison.
• 1:12 pm, criminal mischief, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:52 pm, disorderly conduct, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 3:29 pm, 18 year old cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Marple.
• 3:41 pm, ID theft, 200 block of N Schoneman St.
• 3:46 pm, criminal trespass, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 3:55 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S 9th St.
• 5:01 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 7:45 pm, 30 year old cited for DUII and reckless driving, 7th and Ingersoll.
• 8:01 pm, theft of services, 800 block of S 2nd St.
• 8:21 pm, stalking, 2600 block of Koos Bay Blvd.
• 9:16 pm, 58 year old cited result of accident, Broadway and Park.
• 10:08 pm, dispute, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 11:21 pm, female cited on warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:44 pm, juvenile problem, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.
Coquille
• 9:02 am, 54 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 50 block of W 6th Street.
• 3:31 pm, 26 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 and Leep Road.
• 4:09 pm, ID theft, 1100 block of W 10th Street.
• 10:14 pm, missing person, 200 block of E 12th St.
Reedsport
• 7:39 am, animal problem, 400 block of N 7th Street.
• 12:33 pm, fraud, 2200 block of Arthur Drive.
• 9:31 pm, disturbance, 700 block of Scott Street.
Thursday 03/16:
North Bend
• 1:02 am, 34 year old cited for DUII, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 1:27 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Hall Ave.
• 4:09 am, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 4:19 am, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, S 2nd and Johnson.
• 7:45 am, vehicle entered/theft of items, 1500 block of Garfield Street.
• 8:00 am, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:38 am, elderly abuse, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
• 2:21 pm, disorderly conduct, 3600 block of Broadway.
• 3:47 pm, criminal mischief, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:49 pm, violation of restraining order, 2800 block of Oak Street.
• 4:39 pm, disorderly conduct, 1400 block of Airport Lane.
• 4:51 pm, 30 year old female transported to Coos County jail on attempted assault I and unlawful use weapon, Sheridan and Oregon Pacific Co.
• 4:57 pm, violation of restraining order, Oak Street.
• 5:27 pm, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 9:58 pm, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:37 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 6:28 am, theft of wallet and fraudulent use of cards, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 6:47 am, injured animal, 1500 block of Pine Ave.
• 7:58 am, 51 year old male cited result of traffic stop, S 1st and Johnson.
• 10:25 am, dog at large, 300 block of 7th Avenue.
• 11:27 am, assault, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:42 pm, disorderly conduct, Lakeshore and Coos Bay/North Bend city limits.
• 12:53 pm, theft, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:10 pm, 59 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Marple and Jackson.
• 2:41 pm, disorderly conduct, Ingersoll and 7th.
• 2:48 pm, 57 year old female cited for criminal trespass, 400 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 2:50 pm, 63 year old male cited on warrant, 100 block of W Greenwood St.
• 3:00 pm, theft of catalytic converter from vehicle, 100 block of Norman Ave.
• 3:02 pm, criminal mischief, 300 block of S 10th St.
• 3:03 pm, phone harassment, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 4:09 pm, 46 year old male cited for unlawful use of weapon and menacing, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 4:16 pm, dog bark, 1000 block of Webster Avenue.
• 4:17 pm, civil problem, 100 block of N Wasson St.
• 5:17 pm, violation court order, 2000 block of N 12th Street.
• 5:56 pm, fraud, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 6:32 pm, 48 year old male cited on warrant, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 6:58 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of S Broadway.
• 7:25 pm, 48 year old male cited for theft of services, 2nd and Kruse.
• 8:55 pm, 25 year old male cited on warrant, 500 block of Liberty Street.
• 9:10 pm, runaway juvenile, 1900 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 9:54 pm, 29 year old female transported to Coos County jail, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:59 pm, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 11:38 pm, threats, 900 block of N 9th Street.
Coquille
• 9:05 am, violation of restraining order, 800 block of N Collier Street.
• 1:16 pm, burglary, 100 block of E 10th Street.
• 5:10 pm, 67 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 and old Highway 42.
Reedsport
• 12:46 pm, assault, 700 block of Scott Street.
Friday 03/17:
North Bend
• 7:10 am, assault, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:56 am, assault, 14th and Marion.
• 10:21 am, dispute, 1400 block of Airport Lane.
• 3:42 pm, harassment, 2100 block of Everett Avenue.
• 12:08 pm, liquor violation, 2600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:40 pm, dispute, 1700 block of Grant Street.
• 2:15 pm, fraud, 3500 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 11:35 pm, 31 year old male cited for DUII, 3700 block of Sherman Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 3:52 am, 37 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newport and Edwards.
• 8:04 am, 58 year old female cited on warrant, 400 block of Golden Avenue.
• 9:11 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 9:52 am, violation of stalking order, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:14 am, fraud/phone scam, 900 block of Fulton Avenue.
• 11:18 am, animal complaint, 300 block of 7th Avenue.
• 12:58 pm, civil problem, 100 block of Hall Avenue.
• 1:07 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:16 pm, theft, 2700 block of Woodland Drive.
• 1:19 pm, dispute, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 1:35 pm, disorderly conduct, 400 block of S 4th Street.
• 2:30 pm, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 3:13 pm, 25 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 1st and Johnson.
• 3:15 pm, burglary, 500 block of Shorepines Court.
• 3:20 pm, disorderly conduct, Curtis and Broadway.
• 3:31 pm, theft, 500 block of S Broadway.
• 4:10 pm, 46 year old male booked at Coos County jail on warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 4:15 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 4:57 pm, 41 year old male cited on warrant, 29800 block of Ellensburg Avenue.
• 5:55 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:38 pm, 46 year old male cited for harassment, 600 block of S Wasson Street.
• 7:52 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:59 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:29 pm, 56 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Michigan and Wasson.
• 9:16 pm, 45 year old female transported to Coos County jail on theft I and parole violation, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 9:54 pm, loud music, 400 block of N Marple Street.
Coquille
•• 9:00 am, custodial interference, 800 block of N Folsom Street.
• 9:59 am, civil problem, 1300 block of N Oak Street.
• 8:07 pm, harassment, 1200 block of Dean Street.
• 8:28 pm, dispute, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
Reedsport
•• 1:52 am, disturbance, Lighthouse Electrical.
• 5:28 pm, civil dispute, Reedsport Police Department.
• 7:42 pm, animal problem, 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 11:10 am, trespassing, 1000 block of Broadway Avenue.
Saturday 03/18:
North Bend
•• 1:47 am, loud music complaint, Marion and 15th.
• 10:24 am, harassment, 2100 block of Everett Street.
• 11:10 am, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:28 pm, 44 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:36 pm, location of runaway juvenile, 2000 block of Everett Street.
• 1:51 pm, female cited result of traffic stop, Virginia and Oak.
• 1:49 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:11 pm, loud noise, 600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:36 pm, civil problem, 1200 block of Lombard Street.
• 6:15 pm, theft from vehicle, 2300 block of Colorado Avenue.
• 6:17 pm, dispute, 800 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 6:43 pm, dispute, 900 block of Newmark Street.
• 7:09 pm, dispute, 900 block of Newmark Street.
• 7:48 pm, civil problem, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:07 pm, 23 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ohio and Brussells.
• 11:10 pm, dispute, Newmark and Tremont.
Coos Bay
•• 12:25 am, neighbor dispute, 100 block of D Street.
• 1:20 am, loud noise, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 2:40 am, 37 year old male transported to Coos County jail on domestic strangulation and menacing, 100 block of 1st Avenue.
• 3:18 am, loud party, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 4:18 am, disorderly conduct, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:47 am, prowler, 300 block of S Wasson.
• 7:22 am, 29 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 10:11 am, 39 year old female cited result of dispute, 300 block of S 6th Street.
• 10:18 am, stolen truck, 500 block of Lockhart Avenue.
• 10:38 am, family dispute, 300 block of Ackerman Street.
• 1:53 pm, assault, 2600 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 2:29 pm, 27 year old male served on warrant, 200 block of Baxter Street.
• 4:17 pm, civil problem, 700 block of Marshall Avenue.
• 5:27 pm, 52 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 6:33 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 7:09 pm, 22 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Woodland and Ocean.
• 7:26 pm, 42 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 1st and Ingersoll.
• 10:44 pm, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, Norman and Armory.
• 10:47 pm, 33 year old male cited on warrant, 11th and Central.
• 11:55 pm, 25 year old male served on warrant, 20400 block of SW Borchers Drive.
Coquille
•• 4:18 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 6:14 am, 45 year old female cited result of criminal trespass, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 10:17 am, dispute, 1200 block of N Henry Street.
Sunday 03/19:
North Bend
•• 1:58 am, dispute, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:21 am, dispute/custody issue, 2500 block of Newmark Street.
• 4:07 am, theft, 3400 block of Cedar Street.
• 7:51 am, dispute, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
• 9:52 am, 52 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 10:32 am, 44 year old male transported to Reedsport jail, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:24 am, civil problem, 2100 block of Harrison Street.
• 12:30 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 3:22 pm, indecent exposure, 1700 block of Newmark Street.
• 4:45 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.
Coos Bay
•• 6:27 am, missing person, 500 block of W Commercial Avenue.
• 7:51 pm, theft of bike, 1900 block of N 7th Street.
• 8:23 am, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:36 pm, harassment, 200 block of S Wall Street.
• 4:17 pm, 45 year old female transported to Coos County jail for escape III, disorderly conduct II and criminal trespass I, Ocean and Butler.
• 5:08 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Oakway Drive.
• 5:51 pm, 74 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Vine and 35th.
• 6:57 pm, runaway juvenile, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 7:05 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 1200 block of Thompson Road.
• 7:31 pm, runaway juvenile, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:01 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Bayview Drive.
• 8:42 pm, 47 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
Coquille
•• 11:28 am, dispute involving a dog, 12th and Dean.
• 7:40 pm, dispute, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
• 11:19 pm, explosion, 1400 block of N Henry Street.
