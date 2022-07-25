The World Police Blotter
The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 7/15/2022:
North Bend
10:59 am, Marion Street and Safeway, indecent exposure.
4:24 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
Coos Bay
7:57 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, shoplifter. A 31 year old male was charged with criminal trespass I, theft III and identity theft. Subject lodged at Coos County jail.
10:01 am, 7th Street and Central Avenue, hit and run damage to city property. Down traffic sign.
8:08 pm, 200 block of N Baxter Street, warrant service. Coos County Sheriff arrested a 27 year old male on three warrants.
9:56 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, shoplifter. A 63 year old female was cited for theft II.
11:32 pm, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, assault. A 38 year old male was cited for harassment.
Coquille
4:32 pm, N Central Boulevard, burglary.
Reedsport
Saturday, 7/16/2022:
North Bend
11:03 am, 3800 block of Vista Drive, sexual abuse.
11:57 am, 900 block of Lewis Street, burglary.
Coos Bay
12:10 pm, 100 block of S 7th Street, criminal trespass. A 31 year old was cited for criminal trespass II.
5:52 pm, 500 block of S 4th Street, suspicious subject/warrant service. A 26 year old male was cited on two warrants.
7:24 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 32 year old female was cited for criminal trespass I and theft II.
8:33 pm, Tremont and Exchange, warrant service on a 35 year old male.
10:43 pm, 80 block of E Hall Avenue, warrant service. A 58 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coquille
4:42 pm, 1100 block of W 8th Street, suspicious conditions/warrant service. A 35 year old male was cited on a warrant and a 34 year old male was cited on a warrant.
Reedsport
Sunday, 7/17/2022:
North Bend
2:59 pm, 2200 block of Newmark Street, minor in possession of liquor.
3:42 pm, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue, theft of services.
Coos Bay
12:11 am, 100 block of N Cammann Street, warrant service. A 34 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.
1:54 am, 1000 block of S Broadway Street, criminal trespass. A 64 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.
3:55 am, 900 block of NE Chemewa Road, Keizer police served a Coos Bay Police department warrant. A 24 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.
7:12 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, theft of cans/warrant service. A 33 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
12:48 pm, 800 block of S 4th Street, elderly abuse/threats.
7:42 pm, 6th and Anderson, warrant service. A 43 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coquille
8:13 pm, Baxter and 5th, follow up/arrest. Juveniles arrested on charges of burglary I, theft I, criminal mischief III and lodged at Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center.
Reedsport
Monday, 7/18/2022:
North Bend
10:47 am, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of credit card.
11:00 am, 1700 block of Hamilton Avenue, recovered stolen property.
11:00 am, 1700 block of Hamilton Avenue, theft of tires.
Coos Bay
6:05 am, 1200 block of Hemlock Avenue, theft of gas from two D9 vans.
1:30 pm, 400 block of Lockhart Ave, criminal trespass. A 34 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
9:52 pm, 200 block of Madrona Avenue, Tillamook Police served a Coos Bay Police warrant on a 60 year old male.
Coquille
5:27 pm, 100 block of E 1st Street, accident.
6:16 pm, 800 block of SE 1st Avenue, burglary.
9:04 pm, 800 block of SE 1st Avenue, fraud.
Reedsport
