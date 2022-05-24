Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

 

Tuesday, 5/17/2022:

North Bend

• 2:12 am, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, traffic stop.  A 44 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.

• 2:52 am, 3300 block of Virginia Avenue, suspicious subject which resulted in warrant service.  A 30 year old male was cited.

• 9:37 am, Sherman and Highway 101, non-injury accident.  A 50 year old male was cited.

• 4:20 pm, 1900 block of 12th Street, accident.  Vehicle vs fence.

• 7:38 pm, Maple Street and Montana, report of injury accident.  Motor vehicle accident with motorcycle.

 

Coos Bay

• 7:29 am, 1000 block of 1st Street, criminal trespass which resulted in warrant service on a 32 year old male.

• 8:03 am, Snuffy’s Pawn Shop, traffic stop.  A 19 year old male was cited.

• 9:12 am, 500 block of Central Avenue, follow up.  A 46 year old male was cited for theft II.

• 10:54 am, 800 block of S Broadway Street, shoplifter.  A 46 year old male was cited for theft III.

• 12:49 pm, Front Street behind Farr’s, traffic stop.  A 38 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.

• 2:09 pm, Empire Lakes and Ackerman, camp set up at location, which resulted in warrant service.  A 27 year old female was transported to Coos County jail.

• 2:21 pm, Morrison and Salmon, traffic stop.  A 43 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.

• 2:52 pm, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive, shoplifter.  A 46 year old male was charged with attempted theft I, criminal mischief 2 and lodged at Coos County jail.

• 7:03 pm, N Schoneman and Harris, traffic stop, which resulted in warrant service on a 50 year old male.  Subject was additionally cited for felon in possession of restricted weapon.

• 7:37 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, prowler in area which resulted in probation violation.  A 28 year old male was charged with felon in possession of firearm, probation violation and transported to Coos County jail.

• 8:13 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, theft.  A 25 year old female was charged with theft I and transported to Coos County jail.

 

Coquille

• 10:30 am, Central and Fairview, traffic stop.  A 36 year old female was cited.

• 12:21 pm, E 10th Street and N Dean Street, traffic stop.  A 64 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.

• 5:35 pm, Coquille Produce, subject refusing to leave property, which resulted in warrant service.  A 27 year old male was cited.

 

Reedsport

• 1:47 pm, 22nd Street and Arthur Drive, animal problem.

• 2:56 pm, 3300 block of Fernwood Place, theft.

• 8:14 pm, Fir Grove Motel, disorderly conduct.

 

Wednesday, 5/18/2022:

North Bend

• 10:01 am, 1400 block of Virginia, disorderly conduct.  Subject damaging property, throwing things in the roadway.  A 24 year old was charged with menacing, DOC 2 x3, criminal mischief 3 x2 and transported to Coos County jail.

• 2:05 pm, 2300 block of Broadway Avenue, welfare check/warrant service.  A 27 year old male was cited.

 

Coos Bay

• 12:45 am, 400 block of Student Way, minor in possession of liquor.  Two 19 year olds were cited.

• 8:11 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 46 year old male was charged with criminal trespass I and theft II.

• 9:25 am, S 1st and Johnson, of assault.  Two subjects out of their vehicles fighting in the intersection.

• 9:56 am, 200 block of N Schoneman Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.  Multiple vehicles entered.  Believe suspect is in the area.

• 1:54 pm, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard, traffic stop.  A 36 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.

• 3:56 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, shoplifter.  A 27 year old male subject.

• 5:02 pm, 100 block of S 7th Street, shoplifter.  Subject walked out with food.  A 46 year old male was charged with theft 3.

• 5:14 pm, Johnson and S 1st Street, arrest.  A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass I and theft III.

• 9:46 pm, 700 block of S Broadway Street, violation of restraining order.  A 23 year old male was arrested for violation of restraining order x2 counts and transported to Coos County jail.

 

Coquille

• 11:29 am, 700 block of N Folsom, line down.

 

Reedsport

• 10:53 am, McKay’s, trespassing.

• 4:33 pm, Reedsport Community Charter School, juvenile problem.

