The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 5/17/2022:
North Bend
• 2:12 am, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, traffic stop. A 44 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
• 2:52 am, 3300 block of Virginia Avenue, suspicious subject which resulted in warrant service. A 30 year old male was cited.
• 9:37 am, Sherman and Highway 101, non-injury accident. A 50 year old male was cited.
• 4:20 pm, 1900 block of 12th Street, accident. Vehicle vs fence.
• 7:38 pm, Maple Street and Montana, report of injury accident. Motor vehicle accident with motorcycle.
Coos Bay
• 7:29 am, 1000 block of 1st Street, criminal trespass which resulted in warrant service on a 32 year old male.
• 8:03 am, Snuffy’s Pawn Shop, traffic stop. A 19 year old male was cited.
• 9:12 am, 500 block of Central Avenue, follow up. A 46 year old male was cited for theft II.
• 10:54 am, 800 block of S Broadway Street, shoplifter. A 46 year old male was cited for theft III.
• 12:49 pm, Front Street behind Farr’s, traffic stop. A 38 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
• 2:09 pm, Empire Lakes and Ackerman, camp set up at location, which resulted in warrant service. A 27 year old female was transported to Coos County jail.
• 2:21 pm, Morrison and Salmon, traffic stop. A 43 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
• 2:52 pm, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive, shoplifter. A 46 year old male was charged with attempted theft I, criminal mischief 2 and lodged at Coos County jail.
• 7:03 pm, N Schoneman and Harris, traffic stop, which resulted in warrant service on a 50 year old male. Subject was additionally cited for felon in possession of restricted weapon.
• 7:37 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, prowler in area which resulted in probation violation. A 28 year old male was charged with felon in possession of firearm, probation violation and transported to Coos County jail.
• 8:13 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, theft. A 25 year old female was charged with theft I and transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
• 10:30 am, Central and Fairview, traffic stop. A 36 year old female was cited.
• 12:21 pm, E 10th Street and N Dean Street, traffic stop. A 64 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
• 5:35 pm, Coquille Produce, subject refusing to leave property, which resulted in warrant service. A 27 year old male was cited.
Reedsport
• 1:47 pm, 22nd Street and Arthur Drive, animal problem.
• 2:56 pm, 3300 block of Fernwood Place, theft.
• 8:14 pm, Fir Grove Motel, disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, 5/18/2022:
North Bend
• 10:01 am, 1400 block of Virginia, disorderly conduct. Subject damaging property, throwing things in the roadway. A 24 year old was charged with menacing, DOC 2 x3, criminal mischief 3 x2 and transported to Coos County jail.
• 2:05 pm, 2300 block of Broadway Avenue, welfare check/warrant service. A 27 year old male was cited.
Coos Bay
• 12:45 am, 400 block of Student Way, minor in possession of liquor. Two 19 year olds were cited.
• 8:11 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 46 year old male was charged with criminal trespass I and theft II.
• 9:25 am, S 1st and Johnson, of assault. Two subjects out of their vehicles fighting in the intersection.
• 9:56 am, 200 block of N Schoneman Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle. Multiple vehicles entered. Believe suspect is in the area.
• 1:54 pm, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard, traffic stop. A 36 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
• 3:56 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, shoplifter. A 27 year old male subject.
• 5:02 pm, 100 block of S 7th Street, shoplifter. Subject walked out with food. A 46 year old male was charged with theft 3.
• 5:14 pm, Johnson and S 1st Street, arrest. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass I and theft III.
• 9:46 pm, 700 block of S Broadway Street, violation of restraining order. A 23 year old male was arrested for violation of restraining order x2 counts and transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
• 11:29 am, 700 block of N Folsom, line down.
Reedsport
• 10:53 am, McKay’s, trespassing.
• 4:33 pm, Reedsport Community Charter School, juvenile problem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In