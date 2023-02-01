The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Sunday 01/01:
Sunday 01/22:
North Bend
• 5:17 am, theft from vehicle/criminal mischief, 2700 block of Stanton.
• 8:04 am, 28 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Union.
• 10:31 am, vicious dog, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:44 pm, 50 year old male transported to Coos County jail, Pony Village parking lot.
• 2:49 pm, animal neglect, Newmark and Broadway.
• 3:22 pm, 33 year old male transported to Coos County jail, 3000 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 6:15 pm, dispute, 2700 block of Stanton Avenue.
• 7:09 pm, shots fired, 11th and Lincoln.
• 7:30 pm, criminal mischief, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 9:06 pm, disorderly conduct, Virginia Court and Virginia.
• 9:31 pm, 42 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:55 pm, 24 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Brussells and State.
• 10:21 pm, 20 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 101 and East Bay.
Coos Bay
• 12:11 am, 45 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 1:23 am, 35 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Fir and Lindberg.
• 1:46 am, 27 year old cited result of traffic stop, Broadway and Auto Zone.
• 3:38 am, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, Southwest and Minnesota.
• 7:48 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 300 block of 8th Street.
• 10:51 am, 30 year old male transported to Coos County jail on a warrant/30 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Fir.
• 11:55 am, 300 block of N Wall.
• 1:37 pm, disorderly conduct, Mingus Park.
• 1:52 pm, 50 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 800 block of California Street.
• 2:06 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:16 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:22 pm, 33 year old male transported to Coos County jail on three warrants, 800 block of California Street.
• 6:06 pm, hit and run accident, 8th and Central.
• 9:02 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 9:12 pm, hit and run accident, 600 block of Central Avenue.
• 9:16 pm, 71 year old male lodged in Jackson County jail on warrant, Medford Police.
Coquille
• 12:25 am, family dispute, 300 block of N Gould Street.
• 11:55 am, disorderly conduct, 96900 block of Highway 42 S.
Monday 01/23:
North Bend
• 9:18 am, civil problem, 700 block of Tower Street.
• 9:24 am, criminal mischief, 600 block of Exchange Street.
• 9:30 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1700 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 2:54 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 3:56 pm, hit and run accident, 2600 block of Commercial Street.
• 4:33 pm, 23 year old male cited result of vehicle vs bicycle accident, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 5:32 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 3500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 7:42 pm, 38 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Brussells and State.
• 10:48 pm, 47 year old cited for driving while suspended, Fir Street and 16th Street.
• 11:32 pm, 43 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Broadway and 16th.
Coos Bay
• 6:14 am, family dispute, 2700 block of 32nd Street.
• 7:33 am, disorderly conduct, Wallace and Ocean.
• 8:21 am, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:39 am, loud music, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 10:04 am, theft, 900 block of S 1st Street.
• 10:07 am, criminal mischief, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 10:54 am, criminal mischief, S 1st Street and Lockhart.
• 12:22 pm, 72 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Coos Sumner and Trillium.
• 12:50 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 1:07 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1100 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 1:53 pm, located stolen property, 93500 block of Dover Lane.
• 3:19 pm, theft, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:12 pm, threats, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:02 pm, 29 year old male cited on warrant, 800 block of California Street.
• 6:11 pm, intoxicated subject, 200 block of N Wasson Street.
• 10:40 pm, family dispute, 900 block of Michigan Avenue.
• 10:37 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1000 block of Oakway Drive.
• 11:35 pm, family dispute, 900 block of Michigan Avenue.
• 11:32 pm, 43 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Broadway and 16th.
Coquille
• 4:28 am, loud noise/subject, 300 block of N Gould Street.
• 3:33 pm, threats, 900 block of E 2nd Street.
• 5:40 pm, neighbor dispute, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road.
Tuesday 01/24:
North Bend
•• 12:11 am, criminal mischief, 1600 block of Union Avenue.
• 1:34 am, 52 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Highway 101 near Trans Pac.
• 5:38 am, 27 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Sherman Avenue and Union.
• 10:02 am, hit and run accident, 1600 block of Meade Avenue.
• 10:17 am, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:21 pm, barking dog, 2100 block of Wall Street.
• 12:46 pm, indecent exposure, Virginia Avenue and Troutman.
• 12:54 pm, 47 year old male served on a warrant, Broadway and McDonald’s.
• 3:30 pm, 51 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Lombard.
• 5:37 pm, vicious dogs, 1000 block of Chester Street.
• 7:03 pm, criminal mischief, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 9:52 pm, 35 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Florida.
Coos Bay
• 7:38 am, family dispute, 400 block of Hall Avenue.
• 8:21 am, burglary, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 8:42 am, harassment, 800 block of Commercial Avenue.
• 9:47 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 600 block of Lakeshore Drive.
• 10:21 am, theft, 900 block of Kentucky Avenue.
• 11:30 am, 48 year old male cited for theft II/31 year old female cited on warrant, 3400 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 2:33 pm, dispute, 700 block of F Street.
• 2:46 pm, theft from vehicle, 900 block of Commercial Avenue.
• 3:00 pm, 39 year old female transported to Coos County jail/46 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newport & Olive Barber.
• 3:06 pm, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Olive Barber and 6th Avenue.
• 3:11 pm, 42 year old male cited on warrant, Lower Empire Lakes.
• 4:16 pm, burglary, 1200 block of Coos River Highway.
• 4:23 pm, 36 year old female served on warrant by Corvallis Police, 100 block of NW 5th Street.
• 5:04 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 6:16 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:47 pm, animal complaint, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 7:11 pm, juvenile problem, 300 block of S 8th Street.
• 8:10 pm, threats, Empire Boat ramp.
• 9:16 pm, theft, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:19 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 10:52 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1000 block of S 8th Street.
• 11:54 pm, dispute, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
Coquille
• 10:16 am, counterfeit money, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 12:22 pm, 27 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Central and 3rd.
Reedsport
• 12:43 pm, animal problem, 2200 block of Arthur Drive.
• 4:25 pm, juvenile problem, 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.
• 9:02 pm, theft, Day to Day Market.
