The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Sunday 12/11:
North Bend
• 2:15 am, prowler, 1800 block of Pine Street.
• 3:58 am, traffic hazard, Tremont and Newmark.
• 4:53 am, dispute, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.
• 8:58 am, dog at large, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 11:55 am, animal complaint, Hayes Street.
• 1:12 pm, 47 year old male cited on warrant, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:33 pm, fraud/theft, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 6:53 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 7:47 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
• 8:43 pm, traffic hazard, Montana and McPherson.
• 11:41 pm, 46 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Simpson.
Coos Bay
• 12:13 am, assault, 1700 block of Thompson road.
• 4:30 am, 24 year old male cited on warrant, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 9:58 am, damage city property, John Topits Park.
• 11:01 am, 35 year old male cited on Roseburg Police warrant, Albany Police warrant and criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:03 am, disorderly conduct, N Morrison Street and Taylor.
• 11:06 am, disorderly conduct, N Morrison Street.
• 11:07 am, Coos County Sheriff served 48 year old male on three warrants, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 11:53 am, 43 year old male cited for criminal trespass I, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 12:07 pm, civil problem, 1200 block of Embarcadero Circle.
• 1:02 pm, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of Thompson Road.
• 1:12 pm, 47 year old male cited on warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 6:07 pm, traffic hazard, LaClair Street.
• 6:16 pm, 22 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and 34th.
• 6:24 pm, theft of keys, 700 block of S Empire Blvd.
• 7:09 pm, 24 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2nd Street and Carwash.
• 8:37 pm, 26 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 9:58 pm, disorderly conduct, Hall and McDonald’s.
Coquille
• 9:48 am, neighbor dispute, 500 block of N Cedar St.
• 12:07 pm, dispute, 700 block of E 10th Street.
• 4:35 pm, 33 year old male cited result of traffic stop, N Central and W 4th.
• 4:42 pm, water problem, 700 block of N Cedar St.
Reedsport
• 2:09 am, noise complaint, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.
• 2:23 am, DUI, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.
• 3:01 am, noise complaint, 500 block of Ranch Road.
• 5:55 am, trespassing, McKay’s.
• 7:29 am, trespassing, McDonald’s.
• 10:21 am, trespassing, Ace Hardware.
Monday 12/12:
North Bend
• 9:30 am, shoplifter, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 9:52 am, 44 year old male cited on warrant, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 12:50 pm, animal neglect, 1500 block of Virginia Ave.
• 12:53 pm, runaway juvenile, 93200 block of Dunes View Lane.
• 1:47 pm, dispute/civil problem, 3900 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 2:50 pm, 25 year old male cited on warrant, Newmark Street and Broadway Ave.
• 4:46 pm, 45 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 5:14 pm, shoplifter, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 6:24 pm, threats, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
• 7:30 pm, injured animal, Virginia and Cleveland.
Coos Bay
• 8:14 am, criminal mischief, 1100 block of Coos River Highway.
• 9:51 am, 41 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 3100 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 9:52 am, 44 year old male cited on warrant, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:29 am, fraud, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 11:36 am, elderly abuse, 1200 block of Virginia Ave.
• 11:55 am, disorderly conduct, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:12 pm, elderly abuse, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:55 pm, civil problem, 900 block of Sanford Street.
• 2:43 pm, assault, 2200 block of Timberline Drive.
• 3:06 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Wall.
• 2:50 pm, 25 year old male cited on warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 3:52 pm, hit and run accident, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:26 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of N Cammann St.
• 4:44 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Cammann.
• 4:56 pm, civil problem, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 5:34 pm, juvenile problem, 400 block of Madison St.
• 6:36 pm, harassment, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:54 pm, criminal mischief, 1200 block of Newmark Ave.
• 8:09 pm, 32 year old male cited on warrant, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:38 pm, criminal mischief/harassment, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:44 pm, 45 year old male transported to Reedsport jail for probation violation, 300 block of Anderson Ave.
• 9:51 pm, theft from vehicle, 900 block of S 7th Street.
• 10:03 pm, dispute, Augustine and Lakeshore.
Coquille
• 2:43 pm, assault, 2200 block of Timberline Drive.
• 4:45 pm, theft, S Mill Lane.
Reedsport
• 8:14 am, trespassing, Douglas County Justice Court.
Tuesday 12/13:
North Bend
• 2:03 am, 33 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 65900 block of North Bay Road.
• 2:41 am, 31 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Union.
• 3:10 am, 44 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:08 am, 47 year old male cited for criminal trespass I, theft III and disorderly conduct II, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:11 am, civil problem, 2100 block of Madrona Ave.
• 11:00 am, theft of airpods, 1200 block of Virginia Ave.
• 12:53 pm, dog at large, Maine and McPherson.
• 2:22 pm, fraud, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 8:33 pm, 32 year old male cited on warrant, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:20 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, Ash St.
Coos Bay
• 12:09 am, armed subject, 800 block of D Street.
• 12:36 am, 48 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Highway 101 and Lorain Lane.
• 1:33 am, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, N Schoneman Street and Harris Avenue.
• 1:43 am, 32 year old male cited for driving while suspended, N Morrison Street and Taylor Avenue.
• 2:03 am, 62 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Mill Casino.
• 3:24 am, 36 year old female lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 1200 block of Seagate Ave.
• 7:10 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft, 1800 block of N 6th St.
• 7:42 am, stolen vehicle, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 8:17 am, traffic hazard, Lakeshore and Crocker.
• 8:37 am, 45 year old female cited on two warrants, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 10:18 am, 49 year old female was cited on warrant, Kruse and S 5th St.
• 10:33 am, animal abuse, Madison and Flanagan.
• 10:52 am, 26 year old male transported to Coos County jail for Probation and Parole on probation violation, 300 block of S 10th Street.
• 12:01 pm, 33 year old female transported to Coos County jail on felon in possession of restricted weapon and probation violation.
• 1:24 pm, dispute, 2100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:24 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:30 pm, fraud, 300 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 1:44 pm, smoke, 100 block of Cammann Street.
• 1:49 pm, ID theft/fraud, 1400 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 1:51 pm, vehicle vs pedestrian accident, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:06 pm, 46 year old female cited on warrant, 900 block of Newmark Ave.
• 4:41 pm, fraud, 1100 block of S Morrison Street.
• 4:43 pm, traffic signal malfunction, Newmark and Wasson.
• 6:59 pm, phone harassment, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 7:28 pm, 41 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Norman.
• 8:08 pm, assault, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:28 pm, 41 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Schoneman and Salmon.
• 8:10 pm, 36 year old male cited on warrant, S 2nd Street and Ingersoll Ave.
• 9:53 pm, 24 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Kruse Avenue and S Broadway Street.
• 11:18 pm, domestic harassment, 1300 block of N 8th Street.
Coquille
• 10:15 am, harassment, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 5:19 pm, dispute, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
• 5:50 pm, dispute, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
• 7:32 pm, juvenile problem, 100 block of N Birch St.
• 9:21 pm, prowler, 600 block of W 15th Street.
Reedsport
• 11:22 am, trespassing, Reedsport Community Ctr.
• 3:18 pm, trespassing, Aztlan.
• 5:05 pm, trespassing, McKay’s.
