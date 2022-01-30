The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday, 01/20/2022:
North Bend
· At 11:55 am, police responded to the 1500 block of Union after report of an abandoned vehicle.
· At 3:31 pm, police responded to the 1900 block of Broadway Avenue after report of subject with knife making threats. A 34 year old male was charged with assault 4 domestic, domestic menacing, and probation violation.
· At 6:10 pm, police responded to the location of Virginia Avenue after report of a hit and run.
Coos Bay
· At 8:23 am, police responded to the 300 block of S Cammann after caller reported theft from vehicle.
· At 9:12 am, police responded to the 700 block of S Broadway Street after report of stolen trailer.
· At 9:21 am, police responded to the location of 10th and Ingersoll after report of an accident.
· At 9:49 am, police responded to the 200 block of N Baxter Street and recovered a stolen vehicle.
· At 2:13 pm, police responded to the location of Golden Avenue and 6th Street after report of windows broken on vehicle.
· At 2:19 pm, police responded to the 100 block of N Cammann after caller reported trespassing. A 27 year old male was cited with criminal trespass 2.
· At 4:50 pm, police responded to the 3200 block of Tremont Avenue after caller reported a driving complaint. A 50 year old male was cited with DUII.
Coquille
· At 2:53 pm, police conducted a traffic stop at the location of 2nd and Baxter. The driver was cited with driving while suspended.
· At 3:51 pm, police conducted a warrant service at the 100 block of N Adams Street. A 41 year old male was cited.
Reedsport
· At 9:59 am, police responded to the 500 block of N 13th Street after report of theft.
· At 10:26 am, police responded to the 1100 block of Juniper Avenue after caller reported a stolen vehicle.
· At 8:23 pm, police responded to the 300 block of N 4th Street after report of DUI.
Friday, 01/21/2022:
North Bend
· At 3:06 pm, police conducted a warrant service at the 2200 block of Newmark Street. A 30 year old male was cited.
· At 6:56 pm, police responded to the location of Broadway and Newmark after report of vehicle vs pedestrian accident.
Coos Bay
· At 9:11 am, police responded to 100 block of 7th Street. A 35 year old male was charged with failure to register as a sex offender – felony and transported to Coos County jail.
· At 9:24 am, police conducted a traffic stop in the location of the 1000 block of S Broadway Street. A 41 year old female was charged with probation and transported to Coos County jail.
· At 12:57 pm, police responded to the location of S Wasson and Newmark after report of a hit and run accident. A 41 year old male was charged with failure to perform duties of a driver (with property damage), reckless endangering x 2 and DUII. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
· At 3:56 pm, police responded to the 900 block of Montgomery Ave. A 29 year old subject was charged with 5 counts ID theft, 2 counts fraudulent use of credit card, 5 counts ATT theft 2. A 36 year old subject was charged
with 1 count ID theft, felon in possession of firearm and carry concealed weapon. Both were transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
· At 1:33 am, police conducted a traffic stop at the location of Highway 42 S near milepost 13.5. The driver was cited with driving while suspended.
· At 12:46 pm, police responded to the 96000 block of Highway 42 S after caller reported subject went around barriers and tore up the grass.
Reedsport
· At 11:28 am, police responded to the 700 block of Winchester Avenue after report of theft.
· At 6:08 pm, police responded to the 75300 block of Highway 101 after report of a non-injury motor vehicle accident.
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022:
North Bend
· At 9:22 am, police responded to the 2200 block of McPherson Avenue after a report of theft.
· At 1:00 pm, police responded to the 3400 block of Scott Court on a report of violation of restraining order. Both subjects were arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
· At 3:57 pm, police responded to the 3500 block of Tremont Avenue after report of theft.
Coos Bay
· At 9:41 am, police responded to the 800 block of Newmark Avenue after reports of threats.
· At 12:34 pm, police responded to the 100 block of N Cammann Street after caller reported trespassing. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass.
· At 12:37 pm, police responded to the 200 block of S Wall Street after report of stolen vehicle.
· At 6:11 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of S 1st Street after report of unlawful entry into vehicle.
· At 6:40 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of S 1st Street after report of a hit and run accident.
Coquille
· At 8:52 am, police responded to the 70 block of N Birch after caller reported found cell phone.
· At 11:28 am, police responded to the 96900 block of Highway 42 S after reports of syringes found.
Reedsport
· At 4:23 am, police responded to the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue after report of theft.
· At 12:05 pm, police responded to the 200 block of E Railroad Avenue after report of theft.
Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022:
North Bend
· At 11:55 am, police responded to the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue after report of trespassing. A 28 year old male was cited and released.
· At 1:52 pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue after report of dog left in vehicle.
Coos Bay
· At 12:09 am, in the location of S Broadway and Lockhart a 55 year old male was cited with DUII.
· At 7:47 am, police responded to the 500 block of Bessie Street after report of criminal mischief to vehicles.
· At 4:28 pm, police responded to the 300 block of W Central Avenue after report of burglary.
· At 11:40 pm, a 31 year old male was charged with fail to preform duties of driver and transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
· At 2:49 am, police responded to the location of 2nd Street and N Birch Street after report of a hit and run accident.
· At 5:22 am, police responded to the 500 block of N Birch Street after report of vehicle over embankment.
Reedsport
· At 10:21 am, police responded to the 1000 block of N 8th Street after caller reported animal problem.
Monday, Jan. 24th, 2022:
Coos Bay
· At 9:21 am, police responded to the 1300 block Butler Road after report of suspicious item found.
· At 9:43 am, police responded to the 300 block of E Street after report of burglary.
· At 2:58 pm, police responded to the location of Ocean Blvd and 26th Street after report of a non-injury accident.
· At 3:36 pm, police responded to the 1100 block of Newmark Avenue after caller reported theft of items from storage unit.
· At 6:10 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Newmark Avenue after report of a hit and run accident.
· At 9:09 pm, police responded to the location of S 7th Street and Bennett Street. A 26 year old male was charged with driving while suspended felony and transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
· At 8:51 am, police conducted a traffic stop at the location of Highway 42. Driver was cited.
· At 1:20 pm, police conducted a traffic stop at the 700 block of Riverside Drive. Driver was warned for speeding.
· At 2:24 pm, police conducted a traffic stop at the location of Highway 42. Driver was cited for speeding.
· At 5:01 pm, police conducted a traffic stop at the location of Highway 42. Driver was warned for no turn signal.
Reedsport
· At 10:43 am, police responded to the 1000 block of N 8th Street after report of assault.
· At 11:48 pm, police responded to the 300 block of Winchester Avenue after report of fraud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In