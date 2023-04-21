The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 04/06:
North Bend
• 1:06 pm, fraud, 2500 block of Oak Street.
• 1:52 pm, 70 year old cited result of accident, 2000 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 4:13 pm, juvenile problem, 2600 block of 11th St.
• 4:32 pm, disorderly conduct/animal bite, 16th Street and Myrtle Ave.
• 5:15 pm, disturbance, 1500 block of 16th St.
• 5:22 pm, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II, criminal trespass II, physical harassment, attempted assault on police officer and parole violation detainer, Newmark and Broadway.
• 7:02 pm, theft of bike, 2300 block of 16th St.
• 8:26 pm, shoplifter, 1900 block of Virginia Ave.
• 9:59 pm, 39 year old male arrested and transported Reedsport jail for probation violation, 1900 block of Meade Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 3:04 am, dispute, Ingersoll and S 2nd Street.
• 3:24 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of N Broadway.
• 6:06 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 7:47 am, animal complaint, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 7:52, criminal mischief, 100 S Wasson Street.
• 10:00 am, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 11:28 am, theft of mail, 2000 block of Lindberg Avenue.
• 2:05 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 3:14 pm, disorderly conduct, Cammann and Newmark.
• 4:53 pm, burglary, 1500 block of Woodland Drive.
• 5:20 pm, animal complaint, 1000 block of Arago Street.
• 6:00 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Morrison.
• 7:19 pm, juvenile problem, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 7:44 pm, 52 year old male arrested on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 8:00 pm, civil problem, 1000 block of S 1st St.
• 10:04 pm, loud noise, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 10:06 pm, loud vehicle, 1200 block of Crocker.
Coquille
• 9:17 am, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm/62 year old female transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, felony elude and unlawful possession of firearm, 1st and Adams.
• 10:48 am, dispute, 1200 block of N Collier St.
• 4:49 pm, robbery, 200 block of Highway 42.
Friday 04/07:
North Bend
• 2:16 am, prowler, 2500 block of Pine Street.
• 8:26 am, ID theft, 3000 block of Myrtle Street.
• 11:45 am, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 5:11 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Monroe Street.
• 5:33 pm, theft, 2500 block of 16th Street.
• 6:32 pm, located runaway, 2600 block of Stanton Avenue.
• 6:30 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 4:27 am, 30 year old male served on warrant, 300 block of Country Club Road.
• 7:06 am, 34 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter St.
• 9:07 am, dispute, Patrick Avenue and Taylor Ave.
• 10:24 am, phone harassment, 200 block of N Wasson Street.
• 12:58 pm, 39 year old male cited on warrant, 100 block of S Cammann St.
• 1:03 pm, 39 year old male lodged at Lane County jail on warrant, 500 block of Central Ave.
• 1:10 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 1:42 pm, 56 year old male lodged at Douglas County on warrant, 1000 block of SE Douglas Ave.
• 3:07 pm, 25 year old male transported to Coos County jail on four warrants, 200 block of N Schoneman Avenue.
• 4:06 pm, theft from vehicle, 600 block of S Wasson Street.
• 7:26 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of S 2nd Street.
Saturday 04/08:
North Bend
• 12:43 am, family dispute, 2300 block of Montana Avenue.
• 9:27 am, custodial interference, 1600 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 11:14 am, theft, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:02 pm, 55 year old male cited on probation violation, 800 block of Vermont Avenue.
• 8:58 pm, runaway juvenile, 2100 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:18 pm, 28 year old male cited result of accident, N 10th Street and Mingus Park.
• 12:34 pm, dispute, S Wasson and Newmark.
• 2:10 pm, 41 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Front Street and Iron Works.
• 2:43 pm shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:10 pm, threats, 1400 block of Newmark Ave.
• 4:07 pm, dispute, dead end of Elrod Avenue.
• 5:05 pm, 40 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Sherman and Tower.
• 5:47 pm, disorderly conduct, N Wasson Street and Harris Avenue.
• 10:57 pm, dispute, 900 block of Michigan Ave.
Coquille
• 11:55 am, 18 year old for harassment, 1200 block of N Elliott Street.
• 1:04 pm, disorderly conduct, Coquille Riverwalk.
• 3:59 pm, dispute, 100 block of W 6th Street.
Sunday 04/09:
North Bend
• 2:01 am, 31 year old female cited on warrants, Virginia and Marion.
• 3:04 family dispute, 2200 block of Maine Ct.
• 11:05 am, 37 year old male transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II, criminal trespass II and criminal mischief III, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:14 pm, disorderly conduct, 2100 block of Harrison Avenue.
• 3:50 pm, theft, 1900 block of Meade Avenue.
• 3:59 pm, runaway juvenile, 2100 block of 16th Street.
• 5:19 pm, minor in possession of liquor, 1600 block of McPherson Ave.
• 5:28 pm, 23 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:58 pm, 35 year old female DUII, 11th Court.
• 9:36 pm, burglary, 2600 block of Liberty Street.
Coos Bay
• 4:18 am, 37 year old female and 41 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:22 am, dispute, 1200 block of Newmark Ave.
• 4:23 am, dispute, 200 block of S Schoneman St.
• 9:27 am, 26 year old male lodged Coos County jail for driving while suspended, Cascade Farm.
• 10:18 am, 33 year old male cited for theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:25 am, 35 year old male cited on warrant, 29800 Ellensburg Ave.
• 12:21 pm, burglary, 1900 block of Pacific View Lane.
• 12:31 pm, 45 year old male lodged Douglas County jail on warrant, 700 block of SE Douglas Avenue.
• 2:23 pm, dispute, 700 block of S Cammann St.
• 3:21 pm, dispute, 200 block of Ackerman.
• 6:37 pm, stalking, 1000 block of S 10th Street.
• 10:31 pm, 37 year old male cited on warrant, Harris Avenue and N Main Street.
Coquille
• 1:25 pm, misuse of 911, 200 block of W Hwy 42.
