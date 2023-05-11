The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday, 04/24:
North Bend
• 7:43 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:09 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1800 block of Cleveland Street.
• 9:16 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2200 block of Madrona Street.
• 9:24 am, dispute, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 9:33 am, theft, 1900 block of Garfield Street.
• 10:42 am, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 2:59 pm, juvenile problem, 2100 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 4:29 pm, theft, 3600 block of Inland Court.
• 4:41 pm, theft, 2000 block of Myrtle Street.
• 5:38 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark.
• 6:41 pm, civil problem, 1900 block of Garfield Street.
• 7:53 pm, indecent exposure, 1600 block of Monroe Street.
• 9:11 am, 2100 block of Marion Avenue.
• 10:44 pm, family dispute, 1800 block of Monroe Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 6:35 am, harassment, Wallace Street.
• 8:16 am, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:25 am, harassment, 2600 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 9:19 am, 58 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:37 am, 37 year old female transported to Coos County jail, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:40 am, assault, 100 block of Cammann Street.
• 10:03 am, 44 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Cedar.
• 11:06 am, dispute, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:18 am, dispute, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 11:44 am, disturbance, 35th and Ocean Boulevard.
• 12:31 pm, criminal mischief, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 12:49 pm, burglary, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:52 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:12 pm, criminal mischief, 2400 block of Woodland Drive.
• 1:16 pm, dispute, 100 block of Ackerman Street.
• 1:16 pm, minor in possession of liquor, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:26 pm, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail on burglary II and theft II.
• 2:29 pm, indecent exposure, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 2:47 pm, theft of bike, 600 block of Cammann Street.
• 3:11 pm, 59 year old male cited on five warrants, Coos Bay Boardwalk.
• 3:39 pm, theft, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:05 pm, criminal mischief, 600 block of H Street.
• 5:20 pm, hit and run to parked vehicle, 900 block of S 7th Street.
• 6:17 pm, runaway juvenile, 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue.
• 10:43 pm, disturbance at neighbor’s residence, 2600 block of Mexeye Loop.
• 11:43 pm, 58 year old male transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, 500 block of W Commercial Avenue.
Coquille
• 8:37 am, criminal mischief to railroad tracks, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
• 8:54 am, 20 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Highway 42 and Old Highway 42.
• 9:08 am, recovered stolen bike, 400 block of E 2nd Street.
• 4:00 pm, disorderly conduct, River Walk.
Reedsport
• 9:27 am, restraining order violation, Reedsport Police Department.
• 9:36 pm, drug violation, 300 block of Ranch Road.
• 10:20 pm, domestic disturbance, Fir Grove Motel.
Tuesday, 04/25:
North Bend
• 1:26 am, disorderly conduct, 1100 block of Clark Street.
• 9:33 am, civil problem, 1700 block of Grant Street.
• 2:04 pm, civil problem, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:34 pm, theft of trailer with two quads, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 4:46 pm, theft, 2400 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 5:36 pm, theft, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 5:37 pm, theft of services, 3500 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 7:54 pm, domestic assault, 2000 block of Garfield Street.
• 9:00 pm, animal complaint, Sheridan and Oregon.
Coos Bay
• 12:32 am, family dispute, 300 block of N Ackerman Street.
• 6:31 am, 42 year old female arrested and transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 300 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 8:28 am, dispute at neighbors, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 8:55 am, 48 year old male served on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 9:25 am, animals left in vehicle, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 11:40 am, 23 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal mischief II, theft III and driving while suspended misdemeanor, 2nd and Kruse.
• 1:09 pm, criminal mischief, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 3:40 pm, 41 year old male served on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 4:19 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:23 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:47 pm, civil problem, 1300 block of Central Avenue.
• 6:47 pm, disorderly conduct, 300 block of Anderson.
• 7:53 pm, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:56 pm, located wanted subject, 100 block of S 3rd Street.
Coquille
• 12:30 pm, dispute, Baxter and 2nd.
• 4:37 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 16th and Dean.
• 6:38 pm, dog at large, N Elliott and E 6th.
• 9:01 pm, violation of restraining order, 300 block of N Adams.
Reedsport
• 2:27 am, noise complaint, 1800 block of Elm Avenue.
• 9:54 am, theft, Ace Hardware.
• 11:03 am, domestic disturbance, Reedsport Police Department.
• 3:43 pm, fire, Highland Elementary School.
• 9:46 pm, animal problem, First Interstate Bank.
Wednesday, 04/26:
North Bend
• 2:47 am, arson, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coquille
• 3:20 am, disorderly conduct, N Central and Highway 42.
• 2:37 pm, dog bite, 600 block of S 4th Court.
• 3:25 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of N Birch Street.
• 3:24 pm, unattended child, S Adams and Highway 42.
• 8:36 pm, landlord/tenant issue, 500 block of N Collier.
Reedsport
• 1:54 pm, juvenile problem, Highland Elementary School.
• 1:58 pm, animal problem, 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
• 2:34 pm, fraud, Reedsport Police Department.
