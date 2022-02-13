The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 2/4/2022:
North Bend
· At 12:05 am, police conducted a warrant service at the location of Ferry Road Park. A 44 year old male was cited.
· At 9:54 am, police responded to the 900 block of Oregon St after report of theft.
· At 11:21 am, police responded to the 2300 block of Pacific Street after report of theft.
· At 12:16 pm, police responded to the 800 block of California after report of a non-injury accident.
· At 12:21 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Meade Street after report of theft.
· At 1:21 pm, police responded to the 2100 block of Meade Avenue to assist fire department with bicycle accident.
· At 3:58 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of Oregon Street after report of theft.
· At 11:29 pm, police responded to the 3200 block of Tremont Avenue after report of possible minor in possession of fake ID. A 19 and a 20 year old were both cited and released.
Coos Bay
· At 2:34 am, police conducted a warrant service at the 2800 block of Ocean Boulevard. A 40 year old male and a 41 year old female were cited.
· At 5:30 am, police responded to the 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard after caller reported someone in the house at location.
· At 1:19 pm, police responded to the location of Ocean Boulevard and Lincoln after report of graffiti.
· At 2:55 pm, police conducted a warrant service at the location of Mingus Park. A 48 year old male was cited.
Coquille
· At 1:34 pm, police responded to the 200 block of W Highway 42 after report of theft.
Reedsport
· At 3:28 pm, police responded to Safeway after report of a hit and run.
· At 5:26 pm, police responded to Ace Hardware after report of theft.
·
Saturday, 2/5/2022:
North Bend
· At 10:11 am, police conducted a warrant service at the 3300 block of Broadway Street. A 61 year old was cited.
· At 10:54 am, police responded to the location of Fir and State after report of theft from vehicle.
· At 3:38 pm, police responded to the 3800 block of Buccaneer Lane after caller reported of theft of license plate.
· At 5:12 pm, police responded to the 700 block of Vermont Street after report of burglary.
· At 6:17 pm, police responded to the 2300 block of Union Avenue after report of burglary.
· At 8:20 pm, police responded to the 500 block of State St after report of burglary to shop.
· At 11:44 pm, police responded to the 800 block of Vermont Avenue after report of prowler. Suspicious subject possible attempted to break in.
Coos Bay
· At 12:33 am, police responded to the 200 block of N Cammann Street after report of prowler.
· At 1:04 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of S 1st Street after report of a hit and run accident.
· At 3:28 pm, police responded to the 600 block of N Morrison Street after report of burglary.
· At 8:58 pm, police responded to 200 block of S 10th Street after report of possible stabbing.
Coquille
· At 7:00 pm, police responded to the 100 block of E 1st Street after report of a hit and run accident.
Reedsport
· At 1:50 am, police responded to the location of Riverfront Way & E Railroad Avenue after report of motor vehicle accident.
· At 9:30 am, police responded to the 300 block of Winchester Avenue after report of theft.
Sunday, 2/6/2022:
North Bend
· At 8:26 am, police responded to the 1400 block of Sherman Avenue after report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft.
· At 3:40 pm, police responded to the location of Sherman and Virginia after report of non-injury accident.
· At 5:45 pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue after report of hit and run accident.
· At 7:47 pm, police conducted a warrant service at the 3300 block of Broadway Avenue. A 63 year old was cited.
Coos Bay
· At 1:20 pm, police conducted a warrant service to the location of Ocean Boulevard and Newmark Avenue. A 55 year old male was cited.
· At 3:34 pm, police made an arrest at the location of Newmark and Wasson. A 36 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.
· At 4:44 pm, police responded to the location of N 10th Street and Koosbay Boulevard to assist fire department with vehicle fire.
· At 8:56 pm, police responded to the 100 block of Johnson Avenue after report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft 1.
Coquille
· At 4:11 am, police responded to the 1400 block of N Knott Street after report of barking dog complaint.
· At 10:56 am, police responded to the 1400 block of N Henry Street after report of stolen vehicle.
· At 11:35 am, police responded to the 100 block of N Folsom Street after report of stolen vehicle.
· At 9:12 pm, police responded to the 400 block of W Central Avenue to assist fire department with car fire.
Reedsport
· At 11:15 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 101 and milepost 204 after report of a motor vehicle accident.
Monday, 2/7/2022:
North Bend
· At 6:14 am, police responded to the location of McPherson and Vermont after report of shots fired.
· At 10:29 am, police responded to the 1500 block of 16th Street after report of minor in possession of tobacco.
· At 1:17 pm, police responded to the location of Wall and Cedar after report of injury accident.
· At 4:30 pm, police responded to the 2700 block of Sheridan Avenue after report of possibly located stolen bike. A 40 year old male was arrested and lodged at Coos County jail.
· At 6:10 pm, police responded to the 3500 block of Sheridan Ave after report of burglary. Subject came in and caused damage to residence.
Coos Bay
· At 1:12 am, police responded to the location of Thompson Road after report of stolen vehicle.
· At 9:51 am, police responded to the 1800 block of N Bayshore Drive after report of theft from vehicle.
· At 12:06 pm, police responded to the 1200 block of Dakota Avenue and recovered stolen property.
· At 12:08 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of a hit and run motor vehicle accident.
· At 1:42 pm, police responded to the location of Central and 10th after report of a vehicle vs pedestrian hit and run accident.
· At 4:08 pm, police responded to the location of S 1st Street and Ingersoll after report of hit and run accident. A 73 year old male was cited.
· At 8:12 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of S 1st Street after caller reported items taken from vehicle while inside location.
· At 9:26 pm, police responded to the location of N Broadway Street near Global Inn after report of accident. Subjects nearly hit caller and then hit the retaining wall near location.
Coquille
· At 11:00 am, police responded to the 800 N Adams Street and recovered license plates.
· At 11:12 am, police responded to the 200 block of W 6th Street after report of found bicycle.
· At 11:41 am, police responded to the location of Fairview Road mile post 1 after report of non-injury accident.
· At 11:46 am, police responded to the 70 block of S Vernon Street after report of fraud.
· At 8:43 pm, police responded to the 300 block of N Folsom Street after report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
Reedsport
· At 7:28 am, police responded to Chevron after report of theft.
· At 10:54 am, police responded to the RVFD Station 2 Turner Station after report of theft.
· At 3:19 pm, police responded to Ace Hardware after report of theft.
· At 3:53 pm, police responded to the 1100 block of Ivy Avenue after report of theft.
