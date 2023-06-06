The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 05/22:
North Bend
• 3:00 am, loud music, 700 block of California Avenue.
• 7:39 am, dog complaint, 1100 block of Clark Street.
• 9:27 am, juvenile problem, 1900 block of Meade Street.
• 9:53 am, 41 year old female arrested on warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 9:57 am, shoplifter, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:17 am, theft from a vehicle, 2200 block of Lewis Street.
• 10:20 am, theft of chainsaw, 2100 block of Wall Street.
• 10:22 am, fraud, 2400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:31 am, 47 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:35 am, theft of wallet, 3300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:16 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway Avenue.
• 2:04 pm, juvenile problem, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:09 pm, dispute, 2100 block of Union Avenue.
• 4:11 pm, fraud, 2200 block of Lewis Street.
• 4:25 pm, theft, Marion Avenue and 11th Street.
• 4:43 pm, armed subject, 1800 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:19 pm, theft from vehicle, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:38 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2300 block of Fir Street.
• 9:37 pm, dispute, 2900 block of Broadway.
• 10:41 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Winsor Avenue.
• 10:42 pm, disorderly conduct, Winsor and Bayview.
Coos Bay
• 9:30 am, 48 year old arrested by Astoria Police Department on Coos Bay Police warrant, 500 block of 30th Street.
• 9:53 am, 41 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 10:11 am, criminal mischief, S Marple Street and Michigan Avenue.
• 10:45 am, minor in possession marijuana, 1000 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 11:21 am, 33 year old female transported to Coos County jail on three counts fraudulent use of credit card and three counts of ID theft, 800 block of 8th Terrace.
• 12:48 pm, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended misdemeanor and fail to perform duties of a driver, 2nd and Kruse.
• 2:40 pm, theft of bike, 1000 block of Central Avenue.
• 3:06 pm, harassment, 1100 block of Coos River Highway.
• 3:29 pm criminal mischief, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 3:50 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 5:18 pm, misuse of 911, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 5:46 pm, missing person, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:09 pm, runaway juvenile, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 7:37 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 200 block of S 5th Street.
• 7:47 pm, disorderly conduct, 600 block of H Street.
• 8:59 pm, disorderly conduct, Ocean and 34th.
• 9:06 pm, theft of services, 2700 block of N Woodland Drive.
• 9:43 pm, animal complaint, 900 block of Lake Court.
• 10:08 pm, civil problem, 100 block of S Cammann Street.
• 10:28 pm, 57 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Schetter and Wasson.
Coquille
• 10:47 am, fraudulent call, 800 block of SE 5th Avenue.
• 2:27 pm, 31 year old female cited on warrants, 60 block of E 2nd Street.
• 3:12 pm, located wanted subject, 4th and Cedar.
• 5:35 pm, violation of restraining order, 100 block of N Dean Street.
• 5:54 pm, damage to fence, 100 block of N Dean Street.
• 6:55 pm, 32 year old female cited on warrant, 400 block of Cedar.
Reedsport
• 4:24 am, harassment, Fir Grove Motel.
• 12:24 pm, fire, mile post 216 and Highway 101.
Tuesday 05/23:
North Bend
• 12:17 am, loud noise, 1600 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 12:56 am, loud music, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 2:40 am, civil problem, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 3:37 am, dispute, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
Coos Bay
• 12:49 am, 23 year old male cited on warrant, 29800 block of Ellensburg Avenue.
• 1:25 am, runaway juvenile, 1000 block of Augustine Street.
• 1:40 pm, 35 year old male cited on warrant, 400 block of N Cammann Street.
• 7:29 am, neighbor dispute, 2200 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 2:01 pm, counterfeit money, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 2:55 pm, theft, 2100 block of Madrona Street.
• 4:03 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:06 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark Street and Tremont.
• 6:08 pm, theft, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:09 pm, dispute, 1700 block of Waite Street.
• 10:44 pm, dispute, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Reedsport
• 12:01 am, disorderly conduct, McDonald’s.
• 7:14 am, domestic disturbance, Anchor Bay Inn.
• 10:23 am, hit and run, Mast Bros Towing & Recovery.
• 4:52 pm, fraud, 500 block of Elm Avenue.
Wednesday 05/24:
North Bend
• 7:43 am, theft, 2000 block of Oak Street.
• 8:27 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1900 block of Monroe Street.
• 9:16 am, animal complaint, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:40 am, threats, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 11:49 am, disturbance, Newmark and Cedar.
• 12:14 pm, dispute, Newmark and Cedar.
• 4:09 pm, shoplifter, 2700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:57 pm, neighbor dispute, 500 block of Wall Street.
• 8:07 pm, hit and run/line down, 2200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:39 am, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 5:33 am, disorderly conduct, S Wasson and Newmark.
• 5:34 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Ocean.
• 9:37 am disorderly conduct, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 10:45 am, theft, 300 block of S 4th Street.
• 12:13 am, neighbor dispute, 1200 block of Laurel Avenue.
• 12:33 pm, juvenile problem, 4th and Kruse.
• 12:36 pm, criminal mischief, 1000 block of S 8th Street.
• 3:00 pm, disorderly conduct, Woolridge Street.
• 3:25 pm, theft, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:31 pm, 39 year old male served on two warrants, 200 block of Baxter Street.
• 4:58 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, theft I and criminal mischief II, 400 block of Lockhart Avenue.
• 5:50 pm, indecent exposure, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 7:33 pm, hit and run accident, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:37 pm, weapons offense, 100 block of N Wasson Street.
• 10:19 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:53 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
Coquille
• 8:38 am, theft of fuel from vehicle, 1700 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 12:47 pm, juvenile problem, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
Reedsport
• 2:59 am, domestic disturbance, 500 block of Westmont Drive.
• 12:59 pm, harassment, Ridgeway Village Apartments.
• 2:39 pm, animal problem, 700 block of Ranch Road.
• 2:57 pm, theft, Ace Hardware.
