The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Sunday 01/01:
Monday 01/23:
North Bend
• 9:18 am, civil problem, 700 block of Tower Street.
• 9:24 am, criminal mischief, 600 block of Exchange Street.
• 9:30 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1700 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 2:54 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 4:33 pm, 23 year old male cited result of vehicle vs bicycle accident, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 5:32 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 3500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 7:42 pm, 38 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Brussells and State.
• 10:48 pm, 47 year old cited for driving while suspended, Fir Street and 16th Street.
• 11:32 pm, 43 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Broadway and 16th.
Coos Bay
• 6:14 am, family dispute, 2700 block of 32nd Street.
• 7:33 am, disorderly conduct, Wallace and Ocean.
• 8:21 am, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:04 am, theft, 900 block of S 1st Street.
• 10:07 am, criminal mischief, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 10:54 am, criminal mischief, S 1st Street and Lockhart.
• 12:22 pm, 72 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Coos Sumner and Trillium.
• 12:50 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 1:07 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1100 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 1:53 pm, located stolen property, 93500 block of Dover Lane.
• 3:19 pm, theft, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:12 pm, threats, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:02 pm, 29 year old male cited on warrant, 800 block of California Street.
• 6:11 pm, intoxicated subject, 200 block of N Wasson Street.
• 10:40 pm, family dispute, 900 block of Michigan Avenue.
• 10:37 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1000 block of Oakway Drive.
• 11:35 pm, family dispute, 900 block of Michigan Avenue.
• 11:32 pm, 43 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Broadway and 16th.
Coquille
• 4:28 am, loud noise/subject, 300 block of N Gould Street.
• 3:33 pm, threats, 900 block of E 2nd Street.
• 5:40 pm, neighbor dispute, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road.
Tuesday 01/24:
North Bend
• 12:11 am, criminal mischief, 1600 block of Union Avenue.
• 1:34 am, 52 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Highway 101 near Trans Pac.
• 5:38 am, 27 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Sherman Avenue and Union.
• 10:17 am, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:21 pm, barking dog, 2100 block of Wall Street.
• 12:46 pm, indecent exposure, Virginia Avenue and Troutman.
• 12:54 pm, 47 year old male served on a warrant, Broadway and McDonalds.
• 3:30 pm, 51 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Lombard.
• 5:37 pm, vicious dogs, 1000 block of Chester Street.
• 7:03 pm, criminal mischief, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 9:52 pm, 35 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Florida.
Coos Bay
• 7:38 am, family dispute, 400 block of Hall Avenue.
• 8:21 am, burglary, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 8:42 am, harassment, 800 block of Commercial Avenue.
• 9:47 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 600 block of Lakeshore Drive.
• 10:21 am, theft, 900 block of Kentucky Avenue.
• 11:30 am, 48 year old male cited for theft II/31 year old female cited on warrant, 3400 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 2:33 pm, dispute, 700 block of F Street.
• 2:46 pm, theft from vehicle, 900 block of Commercial Avenue.
• 3:00 pm, 39 year old female transported to Coos County jail/46 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newport & Olive Barber.
• 3:06 pm, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Olive Barber and 6th Avenue.
• 3:11 pm, 42 year old male cited on warrant, Lower Empire Lakes.
• 4:16 pm, burglary, 1200 block of Coos River Highway.
• 4:23 pm, 36 year old female served on warrant by Corvallis Police, 100 block of NW 5th Street.
• 5:04 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 6:16 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:47 pm, animal complaint, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 7:11 pm, juvenile problem, 300 block of S 8th Street.
• 8:10 pm, threats, Empire Boat ramp.
• 9:16 pm, theft, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:19 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 10:52 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1000 block of S 8th Street.
• 11:54 pm, dispute, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
Coquille
• 10:16 am, counterfeit money, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 12:22 pm, 27 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Central and 3rd.
Reedsport
• 12:43 pm, animal problem, 2200 block of Arthur Drive.
• 4:25 pm, juvenile problem, 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.
• 9:02 pm, theft, Day to Day Market.
Wednesday 01/25:
North Bend
• 12:14 am, 47 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2400 block of Montana Street.
• 1:28 am, 51 year old male cited on warrant, 2900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:00 am, loud music, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:56 am, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 3:04 am, loud noise, Cedar and Commercial.
• 9:12 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1600 block of Meade Street.
• 10:14 am, theft, 1500 block of Newmark Street.
• 10:15 am, dog at large, Virginia and Marion.
• 10:53 am, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:55 pm, juvenile problem, 1500 block of 16th St.
• 6:56 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on domestic strangulation and domestic assault IV, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.
• 8:02 pm, fraud, 3100 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 8:41 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft of items, 2000 block of Sherman Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:04 am, juvenile problem, 1000 block of Fulton Avenue.
• 12:12 am, dispute, N Bayshore Drive.
• 3:18 am, prowler, 500 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 4:02 am, stolen vehicle, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:08 am, damage city property, 62800 block of Cottell Lane.
• 5:33 am, fire, 1000 block of S 2nd Street.
• 7:08 am, 32 year old male served on a warrant, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 7:41 am, 48 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2nd Court Alley and NW Fitness.
• 8:25 am, theft of bike, 500 block of N Broadway Street.
• 8:37 am, criminal mischief, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 9:34 am, civil problem, 300 block of S 5th Street.
• 10:16 am, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:37 am, dispute, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:04 pm, animal neglect, Fire Fighters Memorial.
• 12:40 pm, minor in possession of marijuana, 300 block of S 10th Street.
• 12:42 pm, dispute, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.
• 1:46 pm, 35 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 800 block of Central Avenue.
• 1:54 pm, located wanted subject, 700 block of S 2nd Street.
• 3:05 pm, civil problem, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:22 pm, runaway juvenile, 400 block of Wall Street.
• 4:34 pm, 32 year old male served on a warrant, 800 block of S 11th Street.
• 7:12 pm, runaway juvenile, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 7:37 am, harassment, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 10:08 pm, loud noise, 700 block of S Cammann.
• 10:12 pm, juvenile problem, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 10:24 pm, runaway juvenile, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 10:24 pm, dispute, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
Coquille
• 10:31 am, 71 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 5:27 pm, threats, 1200 block of Shelley Road.
Reedsport
• 10:38 am, fraud, 200 block of N 18th Street.
Thursday 01/26:
North Bend
• 8:24 am, theft of mail, 2000 block of Grant Street.
• 9:25 am, harassment, 1500 block of 16th Street.
• 2:46 pm, assault, 2300 block of 16th Street.
• 3:54 pm, 64 year old male transported to Coos County jail, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 5:03 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Virginia and McPherson.
• 7:29 pm, located stolen property, 1700 block of McPherson Avenue
Coos Bay
• 7:54 am, burglary, 1000 block of Ingersoll Avenue.
• 8:21 am, dispute, Anderson and 2nd.
• 8:59 am, juvenile problem, 200 block of S Cammmann Street.
• 10:24 am, dispute, 1700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:55 pm, shoplifter, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 1:02 pm, phone harassment, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 1:18 pm, fraud, 1000 block of Montgomery Avenue.
• 1:38 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 1:41 pm, located runaway, 200 block of S Cammann.
• 1:56 pm, civil problem, 300 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 2:45 pm, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 3:32 pm, violation of court order, 500 block of 10th Avenue.
• 4:22 pm, phone harassment, 400 block of Dunn Street.
• 4:23 pm, sexual abuse, 1200 block of Yew Street.
• 4:35 pm, disorderly conduct, 300 block of S 8th Street.
• 7:08 pm, stolen vehicle, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 7:29 pm, located stolen property, 1700 block of McPherson Avenue.
Coquille
• 11:51 am, fraud, 400 block of W 4th Street.
• 7:42 pm, 30 year old male cited result of follow up, 500 block of E 9th Street.
Reedsport
• 2:29 pm, fraud, 600 block of W Alder Place.
Friday 01/27:
North Bend
• 9:08 am, dispute, Ferry Road Park.
• 5:49 pm, dog hit by vehicle, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 2:08 am, 31 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and Cascade.
• 7:43 am, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:01 am, 35 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 100 block of Ingersoll Avenue.
• 9:57 am, criminal mischief to fence, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 2:06 pm, ID theft, 800 block of Central Avenue.
• 2:44 pm, missing person, 600 block of Telegraph Drive.
• 2:52 pm, disorderly conduct, 2nd and Central.
• 2:59 pm, dispute, 2500 block of Woodland Drive.
• 3:20 pm, threats, 700 block of S Cammann.
• 5:07 pm, theft, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 5:17 pm, civil problem, 500 block of S Marple Street.
• 6:43 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Yew Street.
• 7:10 pm, theft/shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 7:31 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 8:13 pm, located runaway, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 8:48 pm, 48 year old male served on three Coos Bay warrants by Medford Police, 400 block of W 8th Street.
• 9:14 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 10:51 pm, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2nd Street and Kruse Avenue.
• 11:08 pm, menacing by possible impaired driver, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 11:38 pm, 51 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 11th Street and Marion Street.
Coquille
• 10:24 am, civil problem, 1300 block of W Central Avenue.
• 11:40 am, disorderly conduct, 300 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 11:59 am, family dispute, 800 block of E 5th Street.
Reedsport
• 1:12 am, animal problem, 900 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 5:05 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, Winchester Avenue and N 10th.
Saturday 01/28:
North Bend
• 4:16 am, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:23 am, criminal mischief, Brussells and Newmark.
• 11:05 am, stalking, 2100 block of Meade Avenue.
• 11:46 am, 66 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Union.
• 1:13 pm, civil issue, 2100 block of Wall Street.
• 2:33 pm, 41 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Union and Florida.
• 3:48 pm, 51 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Bay and Sherman.
• 4:13 pm, 44 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 4:51 pm, civil problem, 2100 block of McPherson.
• 5:10 pm, 19 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Broadway.
• 5:45 pm, someone breaking out window of vehicle, 700 block of Tower Street.
• 6:29 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:33 pm, theft of gaming voucher, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 11:31 pm, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail for domestic assault IV and strangulation, 2400 block of Lewis Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:44 am, 35 year old male cited on warrant, 200 block of Norman Avenue.
• 1:31 am, weapons offense, 200 block of Norman Avenue.
• 1:41 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 100 block of N 4th Street.
• 4:09 am, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 4:35 am, 26 year old cited result of traffic stop, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 5:37 am, assault, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 5:39 am, burglary, 1300 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:38 am, stolen vehicle/recovered, 700 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 9:46 am, dog complaint, 1800 block of N 28th Court.
• 11:10 am, criminal mischief, 2400 block of Woodland Drive.
• 11:47 am, dog bite 1300 block of Crocker Street.
• 12:15 pm, civil problem, 1600 block of N 17th Street.
• 1:27 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:20 pm, dog at large, 400 block of Madison.
• 2:41 pm, disorderly conduct, S Broadway and Ingersoll Avenue.
• 3:47 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of N Wall.
• 4:44 pm, 22 year old female and 38 year old male cited for theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:45 pm, disorderly conduct, Hall and 1st.
• 4:47 pm, 44 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 5:29 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:32 pm, theft, 100 block of E Ingersoll Avenue.
• 8:19 pm, civil problem, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 8:54 pm, 27 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 9:46 pm, burglary, 600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:28 pm, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 11:52 pm, noise complaint, 700 block of S Cammann St.
Coquille
• 7:03 pm, dispute, 1400 block of Ivy Street.
Reedsport
• 1:32 pm, stolen vehicle, The Cut.
• 9:20 am, trespassing, Creative Merchantile.
• 12:04 pm, civil dispute, 2900 block of Ridgeway Drive.
• 12:48 pm, disturbance, 900 block of S Hill Drive.
Sunday 01/29:
North Bend
• 8:22 am, 31 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Marion and 14th Street.
• 8:57 am, injured dog, 1800 block of Clark Street.
• 10:18 am, neighbor dispute, 2800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:29 am, juvenile problem, 2000 block of 11th Court.
• 1:00 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and Inland Drive.
• 2:39 pm, juvenile problem, 2500 block of 13th Street.
• 5:01 pm, harassment, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 5:11 pm, 67 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Virginia and Maple.
• 5:51 pm, caught subject in vehicle, 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
• 11:14 pm, stolen vehicle, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:43 pm, Winston Police served 44 year old female on two North Bend Police warrants and two Coos Bay Police warrants, Winston.
Coos Bay
• 11:10 am, 21 year old cited result of traffic stop, Clark Street and Brussells.
• 11:51 am, subject armed with knife, 1200 block of Newmark.
• 11:54 am, Roseburg Police served male subject on Coos Bay Police warrant, 1000 block of SE Douglas Avenue.
• 12:14 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Fir.
• 12:13 pm, animal complaint, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 12:19 pm, fraud, 1300 block Myrtle Avenue.
• 12:14 pm, 33 year old male transported to Coos County jail, Commercial and Pine.
• 12:52 pm, civil problem, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:49 pm, stalking, 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
• 3:37 pm, 60 year old male transported to Coos County jail for domestic menacing, 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive.
• 3:59 pm, criminal mischief, 300 block of S 6th Street.
• 3:58 pm, dispute, Empire Lakes.
• 4:56 pm, threats, 900 block of Sanford Street.
• 5:24 pm, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
• 7:36 pm, burglary, 900 block of Augustine.
Coquille
• 3:51 pm, 46 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 500 block of N Collier.
