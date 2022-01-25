The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 1/18/22:
North Bend
⦁ At 8:17 am, police conducted a warrant service at the 2100 block of Monroe Street. The subject was cited and released.
⦁ At 8:48 am, police responded to the 1800 block of McPherson Avenue after caller reported a disorderly female.
⦁ At 9:21 am, police responded to the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue after caller reported a female stepping into traffic.
⦁ At 10:48 am, police responded to the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue after caller reported theft.
⦁ At 11:17 am, police responded to the 400 block of Virginia Avenue after caller reported a dispute between a male and female.
⦁ At 11:24 am, police responded to the 1500 block of Newmark after report of an injured dog.
⦁ At 12:42 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Virginia after report of a fight.
⦁ At 3:08 pm, police responded to the location of Virginia and Marion after report of a hit and run accident.
⦁ At 9:27 pm, police responded to the 3400 block of Pine Street after caller reported a prowler.
⦁ At 11:19 pm, police responded to the 3400 block of Oak Street after report of a hit and run accident.
Coos Bay
⦁ At 12:55 am, police responded to the 600 block of E Street after caller reported a stolen vehicle.
⦁ At 2:42 am, police responded to the location of Alderwood and Lindburg after report of shots fired.
⦁ At 2:43 am, police responded to the 1700 block of Newmark after report of gun shots fired.
⦁ At 3:39 am, police responded to the wooded area behind Walmart after report of a possible gunshot victim.
⦁ At 8:53 am, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 31 year old male was cited and released.
⦁ At 9:21 am, police responded to the 100 block of N Cammann Street after report of criminal trespassing. A 24 year old male was cited.
⦁ At 10:08 am, police conducted a warrant service in the location of Empire Lakes John Topits Park. A male was cited.
⦁ At 12:06 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Holland Street after caller reported a stolen vehicle.
⦁ At 12:46 pm, police conducted a warrant service to the location of S 2nd and Johnson. A male was cited and released.
⦁ At 3:06 pm, police responded to the location of Teakwood and Bayshore after report of a traffic hazard.
⦁ At 3:09 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Thompson Road after caller reported the theft of a license plate.
⦁ At 4:36 pm, police responded to the 900 block of S 10th after caller reported theft of packages from porch.
⦁ At 4:52 pm, police responded to the 1100 block of Newmark Avenue after caller reported burglary.
⦁ At 10:10 pm, police responded to the location of 8th Ave and F Street after the report of shots fired.
⦁ At 11:32 pm, police responded to the 100 block of Laclair Street after report of criminal mischief. A 46 year old male was cited and released.
Coquille
⦁ At 9:53 am, police responded to the 400 block of Central Boulevard after report of unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
⦁ At 9:01 pm, police responded to the Coquille area after caller reported a driving complaint.
Bandon
⦁ At 7:31 am, police responded to the location of Seven Devils Road and Highway 101 after caller reported an accident.
⦁ At 1:56 pm, police responded to the location of 1st Street SW and Cleveland Avenue SW after report of an animal at large.
⦁ At 11:30 pm, police responded to the 53800 block of Beach Loop Road after caller reported a civil problem.
Reedsport
⦁ At 12:14 am, police responded to the 1800 block of Ranch Road after report of fraud.
⦁ At 8:47 am, police responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Avenue after report of theft.
⦁ At 9:07 am, police responded to the 500 block of N 12th Street after report of theft.
⦁ At 9:26 am, police responded to the 1100 block of Juniper Avenue after caller reported a stolen vehicle.
Wednesday, 1/19/22:
North Bend
⦁ At 11:11 am, police responded to the 1600 block of Cessna Circle after caller reported theft.
⦁ At 11:58 am, police responded to the 1800 block of Meade Avenue after caller reported possible burglary. A 36 year old male was charged with probation violation, unlawful possession of meth, attempt to commit a Class C Unclassified Felony – Theft 1, Burglary 2.
⦁ At 5:02 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Inland Drive after reported possible ID theft, forgery and possession of forged instrument.
⦁ At 5:09 pm, police responded to the location of Broadway and 17th after a report of non-injury accident.
⦁ At 5:18 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Inland Drive after report of suspicious subject watching people at ATM.
Coos Bay
⦁ At 4:11 am, police responded to the 500 block of 11th Avenue after caller reported a stolen vehicle and purse.
⦁ At 5:18 am, police responded to the 1000 block of Evans Boulevard after report of fraud.
⦁ At 8:45 am, police responded to the 1800 block of N Bayshore Drive after report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
⦁ At 9:04 am, police responded to the 200 block of S Marple Street after caller reported burglary.
⦁ At 9:08 am, police responded to the location of N 7th Street and Orchard Avenue after report of an accident.
⦁ At 10:11 am, police responded to the 900 block of S Empire Boulevard after caller reported possible ID theft.
⦁ At 11:18 am, police responded to the 100 block of S Empire Boulevard after caller reported suspicious subject attempting to take packages from porch. A 34 year old male was transported to Coos County jail on separate charges of ID theft.
⦁ At 3:53 pm, police responded to the 2100 block of Southwest Boulevard after a report of burglary.
⦁ At 9:17 pm, police responded to the 1300 block of Highland Avenue after caller reported a hit and run accident.
Coquille
⦁ At 3:58 pm, police responded to the 200 block of N Central Boulevard after report of a shoplifter.
⦁ At 11:10 pm, police responded to the 200 block of E 12th Street after report of a prowler.
Bandon
⦁ At 4:26 pm, police responded to the location of E Beaver Hill Lane after report of an accident.
Reedsport
⦁ At 7:30 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Ranch Road after report of an animal problem.
⦁ At 10:54 pm, police responded to the 300 block of N 14th Street after report of trespassing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In