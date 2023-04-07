The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 03/23:
North Bend
• 1:34 am, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Tai’s Dynasty.
• 2:29 am, dispute, 800 block of Tower Street.
• 8:07 am, minor in possession marijuana, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 8:31 am, criminal mischief, 700 block of Chapelle Parkway.
• 10:09 am, disorderly conduct, 3000 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 11:47 am, dog at large, Airport Lane.
• 11:53 am, fraud, 1700 block of Waite Street.
• 12:35 pm, minor in possession of marijuana, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 1:08 pm, minor in possession of marijuana, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 3:30 pm, 28 year old male served on warrant, 1900 block of F Street.
• 4:26 pm, civil problem, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 4:31 pm, theft, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:03 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 11:28 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 11:12 pm, dispute, Tower and Sherman.
Coos Bay
• 2:51 am, loud noise, Broadway and Market.
• 3:48 am, dispute, 500 block of 10th Avenue.
• 5:50 am, burglary, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:58 am, 30 year old male cited for theft II, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 10:44 am, 60 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Hull.
• 11:39 am, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 12:04 pm, disorderly conduct, 3rd and Central.
• 1:34 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, McKay’s.
• 2:07 pm, burglary, 800 block of S 7th Street.
• 8:43 pm, dispute, 400 block of N Main Street.
Coquille
• 2:42 pm, 31 year old female cited result of non-injury accident, Highway 42 and Coquille Produce.
• 6:51 pm, fight, 2nd and Alder.
• 11:43 pm, 26 year old male transported to Coos County jail for driving while suspended, 1300 block of N Elliott.
Reedsport
• 9:34 am, burglary, Black Forest Apartments.
• 9:57 am, assault, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.
• 12:21 pm, juvenile problem, Highland Elementary School.
• 1:47 pm, civil dispute, 1900 block of Fir Avenue.
• 2:05 pm, assault, 300 block of E Railroad.
• 8:38 pm, animal problem, Reedsport K9 Shelter.
Friday 03/24:
North Bend
• 9:17 am, 25 year old male lodged Coos County jail on warrant, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 9:26 am, civil problem, 700 block of Virginia Ave.
• 12:10 pm, fraud, 3500 block of Spruce Street.
• 12:28 pm, civil problem, 1900 block of Channel St.
• 2:21 pm, dog at large, Virginia Avenue and Meade Avenue.
• 3:05 pm, harassment, 800 block of California Ave.
• 5:15 pm, family dispute, 1400 block of Sherman Ave.
• 6:14 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of California Avenue.
• 9:43 pm, 45 year old male cited for theft II, criminal mischief II, criminal mischief III, criminal trespass II, and unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1900 block of Newmark Ave.
Coos Bay
• 1:05 am, 37 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Madison and Pacific.
• 7:31 am, misuse of 911, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 9:28 am, dog at large, Johnson and 4th.
• 9:41 am, domestic assault, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:39 am, 37 year old male lodged at Coos County jail for criminal trespass I and theft III, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 12:13 pm, 25 year old male lodged Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 12:25 pm, phone harassment, 2600 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 12:37 pm, neighbor dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:12 pm, dispute, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 4:03 pm, 31 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 4:17 pm, runaway juvenile, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 4:58 pm, probation violation, 2000 block of N 12th Street.
• 7:46 pm, dog complaint, 1000 block of Arago Ave.
• 8:15 pm, 31 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on three warrants, Lightning Road and Bay Park Lane.
• 9:43 pm, burglary, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:13 pm, 61 year old male cited for DUII, Ocean Boulevard and Cedar Ave.
Reedsport
• 11:54 pm, fire, Reedsport Community Charter School
Saturday 03/25:
North Bend
• 7:07 am, 42 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, Broadway and Waite.
• 7:53 am, family dispute, 800 block of Vermont Avenue.
• 10:51 am, 47 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 2200 block of Pony Creek Rd.
• 3:41 pm, 42 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1900 block of Waite Street.
• 5:27 pm, threats, 1300 block of 25th Street.
• 5:42 pm, fraud, 2200 block of Broadway Street.
• 8:58 pm, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 9:30 pm, barking dog, Grant and Colorado.
• 10:33 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Union and Washington.
• 10:47 pm, loud noise, 2200 block of Broadway Ave.
Coos Bay
• 3:00 am, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Wall and Montgomery.
• 3:07 am, disorderly conduct, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:01 am, theft, 1600 block of Cottonwood Ave.
• 8:10 am, family dispute, 1800 block of Thomas Ave.
• 9:04 am, 32 year old male lodged Washington County jail on warrant, 6100 block of SW Hall Boulevard.
• 9:47 am, 49 year old male lodged Coos County jail on warrant, 700 block of Telegraph Drive.
• 10:32 pm, ID theft, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 12:25 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:15 pm, juvenile arrested on violation of release agreement and lodged at Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center, 700 block of S Cammann St.
• 6:20 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:03 pm, juvenile problem, 1100 block of Crocker St.
• 7:16 pm, 24 year old male cited criminal trespass I and theft III 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 7:35 pm, male cited on criminal trespass II, 800 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Coquille
• 1:02 pm, criminal mischief, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
• 10:31 pm, 21 year old cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 and Adams.
• 11:28 pm, dog at large, 400 block of W Central Blvd.
Reedsport
• 4:23 pm, criminal mischief, 300 block of E Railroad Avenue.
• 4:39 pm, juvenile problem, 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.
Sunday 03/26:
North Bend
• 5:22 am, sexual abuse, 900 block of Newmark Ave.
• 12:28 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 2400 block of Broadway.
• 12:52 pm, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 1:34 pm, theft, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 2:04 pm, juvenile problem, 1500 block of Newmark Street.
• 2:09 pm, dispute, 600 block of Chapelle Parkway.
• 5:06 pm, 36 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1700 block of Newmark Street.
• 5:18 pm, 29 year old male cited for theft III, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:50 pm, dog complaint, 2300 block of Everett.
• 9:55 pm, threats, 1900 block of Grant Street.
• 11:24 pm, family dispute, 1800 block of Steelhead St.
Coos Bay
• 12:09 am, 31 year old female cited for driving while suspended, S Morrison St.
• 1:13 am, 45 year old male cited for driving while suspended, N 6th Street and Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 1:19 am, 34 year old male transported to Coos County jail for domestic assault IV, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
• 1:53 am, disorderly conduct, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 5:46 am, family dispute, Kruse Avenue behind DMV.
• 8:20 am, female transported to Coos County jail on burglary I and theft I, 1400 block of Woodland Dr.
• 10:45 am, graffiti calls, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 11:32 am, theft, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 1:12 pm, runaway juvenile, 100 block of N Schoneman Street.
• 1:36 pm, dog at large, 200 block of E Johnson Ave.
• 2:05 pm, dog at large, 500 block of N Cammann St.
• 3:16 pm, theft, 500 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 10:04 pm, theft of meds, N 2nd Street.
• 10:15 pm, 34 year old male cited for criminal trespass, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 11:23 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S 3rd Street.
Coquille
• 7:42 am, criminal mischief, 500 block of N Baxter Street.
• 8:44 am, fire, S Irving and S 3rd.
• 11:08 am, dog at large, W 17th Street.
• 12:24 pm, fire, 3400 block of W 7th.
