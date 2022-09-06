The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 8/30/2022:
North Bend
2:55 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, 44 year old female cited for criminal trespass II.
10:06 am, 3200 block of Broadway Avenue, theft of services.
11:42 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, theft from vehicle.
1:30 pm, 2600 block of Sherman Avenue, neighbor dispute.
2:28 pm, 1600 block of Sherman Avenue, criminal mischief/theft.
7:08 pm, 2000 block of Everett Street, neighbor dispute.
7:55 pm, 17th Street behind EL Edwards, loud music.
Coos Bay
1:38 am, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue, located wanted subject.
3:40 am, Hull Street and John Topits, 50 year old male cited on a Curry County Sheriff and a Medford Police warrant.
6:20 am, 600 block of N Ivy Street, family dispute.
9:37 am, 1700 block of Thompson Road, civil problem. Possible abuse/neglect.
9:54 am, 100 block of S Wall Street, theft of keys/unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
9:39 am, 300 block of Anderson Avenue, dog bite.
10:34 am, 1000 block of S 2nd Street, theft of necklace.
10:35 am, Broadway and Ingersoll, traffic sign down.
10:03 am, 800 block of N Central Boulevard, Coquille Police served two Coos Bay Police warrants. 44 year old female was transported to Coos County jail.
1:14 pm, 200 block of N 10th Street, 42 year old charged with violation of restrain order and transported to Coos County jail.
2:16 pm, 1100 block of Oakway Drive, fraud.
2:27 pm, 200 block of LaClair Street, threats.
2:28 pm, Koos Bay Boulevard and N Bayshore, animal complaint.
2:54 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, hit and run accident.
3:03 pm, 1800 block of Ocean Boulevard, theft of wallet/ID.
3:46 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, theft of shopping cart.
4:02 pm, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue, graffiti calls.
4:24 pm, 200 block of S 5th Street, fraudulent use of credit card.
4:40 pm, 800 block of S 2nd Street, 34 year old female cited on two warrants.
6:34 pm, 800 block of S 5th Street, 24 year old charged with burglary I and criminal mischief I. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
10:01 pm, 300 block of 1st Avenue, barking dog complaint.
10:35 pm, 8th and Commercial, loud noise complaint.
10:36 pm, 300 block of S Wasson Street, 33 year old male cited on a Jackson County Sheriff warrant.
11:30 pm, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, traffic stop. 32 year old male cited.
Coquille
7:22 am, 300 block of N Central Boulevard, found suspicious backpack behind building.
10:00 am, 1700 block of Shelley Road, stalking.
10:03 am, 800 block of N Central Boulevard, Coquille Police served two Coos Bay Police warrants. 44 year old female was transported to Coos County jail.
1:57 pm, 900 block of N Myrtle Street, found ring.
Wednesday, 8/31/2022:
North Bend
12:00 am, Broadway and 16th, disorderly subject in traffic lane.
1:17 a.m., 2100 block of Sherman Avenue, dispute.
2:34 a.m., California and Union, traffic stop with 20-year-old woman cited for driving while suspended.
7:26 a.m., 2100 block of Monroe, overdose.
9:16 a.m., 2000 block of Everett Street, traffic hazard.
12:33 p.m., 2700 block of Stanton, stolen vehicle recovered.
2:03 p.m., 1800 block of Virginia, arson reported.
4:58 p.m., 2700 block of Stanton, man arrested for outstanding warrants from Coos Bay, Albany and Corvallis. Transferred to Coos County Jail.
7:18 p.m., 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, stolen bike.
8:24 p.m., 1600 block of Virginia, report of someone falling off hood of car, possible injuries.
Coos Bay
3:48 a.m., 1200 block Embarcadero Circle, dispute reported.
4:12 a.m., North Wall at Dolphin Theatre, traffic stop. 53-year-old woman cited.
5:01 a.m., Highway 101 and Hill, traffic stop.
5:52 a.m., 200 block Laclair Street, illegal camping.
8:13 a.m., 100 block of S. Schoneman Street, man arrested for outstanding warrants. Cited in lieu of custody.
9:45 a.m., 1900 block of Woodland Drive, harassment reported.
11:31 a.m., traffic stop at 10th and Ingersoll, 39-year-old man ticketed for driving while suspended.
12:56 p.m., 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, counterfeit bill reported.
1:12 p.m., Bayshore Drive and Koos Bay Boulevard, non-accident traffic accident.
2:29 p.m., 1100 block of S. Front Street, criminal trespass.
2:38 p.m., 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, traffic stop with 57-year-old man ticketed for driving while suspended.
4:15 p.m., 900 block of Maryland Avenue, family dispute reported.
9:41 p.m., Fulton Avenue and S. Empire Boulevard, illegal camping reported.
10:14 p.m., Newmark Avenue and S. Empire Boulevard, assault in progress.
Coquille
8:56 a.m., Highway 42 and Finley Loop, traffic stop with 20-year-old man ticketed.
11:44 a.m., Highway 42 and Fishtrap Road, criminal trespass.
3:49 p.m., Highway 42 and Central. Traffic stop with 38-year-old woman ticketed.
5:13 p.m., 500 block of N. Alder Street, traffic stop with 56-year-old man ticketed.
5:30 p.m., Highway 42 and Finley Loop, traffic stop with 76-year-old woman ticketed.
11:42 p.m., Dean Street and 12th Street, assist fire department.
Thursday, 9/1/2022:
North Bend
6:30 a.m., 2600 block of Colorado Avenue, illegal camping.
7:49 a.m., 3000 block of Tremont Street, criminal mischief reported.
8:27 a.m., Ash Street and 16th Street, abandoned vehicle.
10:49 a.m., Broadway Avenue and Newmark Street, disorderly conduct.
12:08 p.m., 1700 block of Sherman Avenue, theft of gas.
1:08 p.m., 1100 block of Windsor Avenue, dispute with neighbor.
2:38 p.m., 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, hit and run accident.
4:10 p.m., 1000 block of Virginia Avenue, man arrested for domestic assault and transported to Coos County Jail.
5:08 p.m., Sheridan Avenue and Virginia Avenue, non-injury accident.
8:21 p.m., 2300 Pacific Street, vehicle broken into during football game.
9:01 p.m., 1800 block of Virginia Avenue, theft reported.
Coos Bay
12:34 a.m., 800 block of Johnson Avenue, family fight in progress.
1:40 a.m., 800 block of Johnson Avenue, man arrested for family harassment and transported to Coos County Jail.
2:56 a.m., 100 block of Ocean Boulevard, man arrested after threatening to destroy tiny shelter.
4:19 a.m., 2100 block of 28th Street, person caught trespassing at neighbors.
9:25 a.m., 1300 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of wallet reported.
11:07 a.m., Johnson and 4th Street, traffic stop with 39-year-old female cited.
12:34 p.m., 2200 block of Bayshore Drive, shoplifter reported.
12:38 p.m., Highway 101 and Anderson Avenue, traffic stop with 36-year-old woman cited for driving while suspended.
1:33 p.m., 1500 block of Woodland Drive, assault reported.
3:05 p.m., 200 block of S. Broadway, woman cited in lieu of custody for criminal mischief.
3:57 p.m., F Street and 7th Avenue, traffic stop with 45-year-old woman cited for driving while suspended.
6:49 p.m., 1100 block of South 1st Street, traffic stop with man cited for driving wile suspended.
7:20 p.m., North Morrison Street, drunk subject in roadway.
11:51 p.m. 500 block of North Main Street, threats reported.
Coquille
8:10 a.m., 400 block of Central Boulevard, suspicious conditions.
12:01 p.m., 800 block of West 15th Street, dispute reported.
5:22 p.m., Highway 42 and Finley Loop, traffic stop with 51-year-old man cited.
6:15 p.m., Highway 42 and South 4th Court, traffic stop with 61-year-old man cited.
6:42 p.m., Highway 42 and Finley Loop, traffic stop with 45-year-old man cited.
11:40 p.m., Highway 42 near Cedar Point Road, man cited for burning during fire season.
