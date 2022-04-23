The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 4/15/2022:
North Bend
3:54 am, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of violation of restraining order.
9:04 am, 2700 block D Street, police responded after report of theft of cans.
12:04 pm, 2500 block of Ash Street, police responded after report of theft from vehicle.
1:45 pm, 1700 block of Sheridan Avenue, police responded after report of theft of fuel.
3:25 pm, 1600 Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass. Juveniles refusing to leave.
5:47 pm, Everett and 14th, police responded after report of injury accident. Bicyclist vs motor vehicle.
11:12 pm, Wilshire and Spring, sheriff recovered stolen vehicle.
Coos Bay
7:37 am, 1100 Evans Boulevard, police responded after report of a stabbing.
8:48 am, Broadway, police were is pursuit of a motorcycle failing to stop.
1:42 pm, 200 block of S Broadway, police responded after report of a non-injury accident.
2:37 pm, 2nd and Central Avenue, police responded after report of animal abuse. Dog left in a car.
3:29 pm, 200 block of S Schoneman Street, police responded after caller reported theft of cell phone.
6:48 pm, Woodland and Thompson, police responded after report of a non-injury accident. A 19 year old male was cited.
7:44 pm, 200 block of D Street, police responded after report of suspicious conditions. Possible drug use.
Coquille
1:38 am, 2nd and Central, police conducted a traffic stop. A 45 year old male was cited.
10:30 am, 200 block of N Baxter Street, police responded after report of a dispute.
6:38 pm, 5th Street and Elliott Street, police responded after report of drinking unlicensed premises. Drinking in City Park.
11:50 pm, Fishtrap Road, police responded after request for assistance. Resulted in menacing. A 39 year old male was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
Reedsport
2:27 am, Fred Wahl Marine Construction, police responded after report of suspicious activity.
8:12 am, Woodland Apartments, police responded after report of suspicious activity.
11:18 am, Black Forest Apartments, police responded after report of an animal problem.
4:24 pm, 500 block of Regents Place, police responded after report of civil dispute.
Saturday, 4/16/2022:
North Bend
8:58 am, 1600 Virginia Avenue, police conducted a warrant service. A 30 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
10:17 am, Colorado and Arthur, police responded after report of criminal trespass/suspicious vehicle. Police also served a Florence Police Department/Lane County warrant. A 34 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
1:25 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass. Caller requested skateboarders be trespassed.
3:30 pm, Highway 101 mile post 234, police responded after report of hit and run accident. An 81 year old male was cited.
3:35 pm, 2500 Sheridan Avenue, police responded after caller reported attempted theft of gas.
6:48 pm, 700 Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of restraining order. A 39 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
8:43 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, police responded after caller reported theft of cell phone.
Coos Bay
10:44 am, 1000 block of Redwood Avenue, police responded after report of traffic hazard. Equipment, dumpster blocking street.
12:21 pm, 1000 S 5th Street, police responded after caller reported burglary of shed.
7:30 pm, 800 block of Crocker Street, police responded after report of unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Vehicle missing from driveway.
7:59 pm, 1200 block of Central Avenue, police responded after caller reported violation of restraining order. A 31 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
9:55 pm, 2000 Newmark Avenue, police conducted a service warrant. A 34 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
9:59 pm, 900 Cape Arago Avenue, police responded after report of misuse of 911. A 58 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coquille
5:08 pm, E 1st Street, police responded after report of minor in possession of tobacco. Minors vaping.
Reedsport
1:39 am, Tides Inn Bar and Grill, police responded after report of a disturbance.
11:31 pm, COHO RV Park and Marina, police responded after report of a suspicious activity.
Sunday, 4/17/2022:
North Bend
10:30 am, 3700 block of Sheridan Avenue, police responded after report of theft from vehicle. Attempted fuel theft.
3:26 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Ave, police responded after report of disorderly conduct. Male acting like he is going to jump into traffic.
Coos Bay
5:57 pm, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue, police responded after report of theft of services.
8:49 pm, 100 block of S Cammann Street, police responded after report of criminal mischief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In