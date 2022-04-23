Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Friday, 4/15/2022:

North Bend

3:54 am, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of violation of restraining order.

9:04 am, 2700 block D Street, police responded after report of theft of cans.

12:04 pm, 2500 block of Ash Street, police responded after report of theft from vehicle.

1:45 pm, 1700 block of Sheridan Avenue, police responded after report of theft of fuel.

3:25 pm, 1600 Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass.  Juveniles refusing to leave.

5:47 pm, Everett and 14th, police responded after report of injury accident.  Bicyclist vs motor vehicle.

11:12 pm, Wilshire and Spring, sheriff recovered stolen vehicle.

Coos Bay

7:37 am, 1100 Evans Boulevard, police responded after report of a stabbing.

8:48 am, Broadway, police were is pursuit of a motorcycle failing to stop.

1:42 pm, 200 block of S Broadway, police responded after report of a non-injury accident.

2:37 pm, 2nd and Central Avenue, police responded after report of animal abuse.  Dog left in a car.

3:29 pm, 200 block of S Schoneman Street, police responded after caller reported theft of cell phone.

6:48 pm, Woodland and Thompson, police responded after report of a non-injury accident.  A 19 year old male was cited.

7:44 pm, 200 block of D Street, police responded after report of suspicious conditions.  Possible drug use.

Coquille

1:38 am, 2nd and Central, police conducted a traffic stop.  A 45 year old male was cited.

10:30 am, 200 block of N Baxter Street, police responded after report of a dispute.

6:38 pm, 5th Street and Elliott Street, police responded after report of drinking unlicensed premises.  Drinking in City Park.

11:50 pm, Fishtrap Road, police responded after request for assistance.  Resulted in menacing.  A 39 year old male was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.

Reedsport

2:27 am, Fred Wahl Marine Construction, police responded after report of suspicious activity.

8:12 am, Woodland Apartments, police responded after report of suspicious activity.

11:18 am, Black Forest Apartments, police responded after report of an animal problem.

4:24 pm, 500 block of Regents Place, police responded after report of civil dispute.

Saturday, 4/16/2022:

North Bend

8:58 am, 1600 Virginia Avenue, police conducted a warrant service.  A 30 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

10:17 am, Colorado and Arthur, police responded after report of criminal trespass/suspicious vehicle.  Police also served a Florence Police Department/Lane County warrant.  A 34 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.

1:25 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass.  Caller requested skateboarders be trespassed.

3:30 pm, Highway 101 mile post 234, police responded after report of hit and run accident.  An 81 year old male was cited.

3:35 pm, 2500 Sheridan Avenue, police responded after caller reported attempted theft of gas.

6:48 pm, 700 Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of restraining order.  A 39 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.

8:43 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, police responded after caller reported theft of cell phone.

Coos Bay

10:44 am, 1000 block of Redwood Avenue, police responded after report of traffic hazard.  Equipment, dumpster blocking street.

12:21 pm, 1000 S 5th Street, police responded after caller reported burglary of shed.

7:30 pm, 800 block of Crocker Street, police responded after report of unauthorized use of motor vehicle.  Vehicle missing from driveway.

7:59 pm, 1200 block of Central Avenue, police responded after caller reported violation of restraining order.  A 31 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.

9:55 pm, 2000 Newmark Avenue, police conducted a service warrant.  A 34 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

9:59 pm, 900 Cape Arago Avenue, police responded after report of misuse of 911.  A 58 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

Coquille

5:08 pm, E 1st Street, police responded after report of minor in possession of tobacco.  Minors vaping.

Reedsport

1:39 am, Tides Inn Bar and Grill, police responded after report of a disturbance.

11:31 pm, COHO RV Park and Marina, police responded after report of a suspicious activity.

Sunday, 4/17/2022:

North Bend

10:30 am, 3700 block of Sheridan Avenue, police responded after report of theft from vehicle.  Attempted fuel theft.

3:26 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Ave, police responded after report of disorderly conduct.  Male acting like he is going to jump into traffic.

Coos Bay

5:57 pm, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue, police responded after report of theft of services.

8:49 pm, 100 block of S Cammann Street, police responded after report of criminal mischief.

