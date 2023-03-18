The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.
Monday 02/27:
North Bend
• 9:38 am, phone harassment, Virginia Avenue.
• 10:14 am, 45 year old female transported to Coos County jail for probation violation, 800 block of California Ave.
• 10:51 am, civil problem, 1900 block of Meade Street.
• 2:51 pm, animal complaint, Sherman and Grace Unity Church.
• 3:48 pm, shoplifter, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 4:44 pm, threats, 1800 block of Johnson Street.
• 5:02 pm, dispute, North Bend Middle School.
• 6:13 pm, phone harassment, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 11:10 pm, assault, 1900 block of Union Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 10:03 am, fraud, 1500 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 10:28 am, threats, 2600 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 12:49 pm, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail for violation of restraining order, 500 block of Central Ave.
• 3:44 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:44 pm, threats, 2200 block of Woodland Drive.
• 4:10 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Woodland Drive.
• 4:34 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:36 pm, harassment, 2200 block of Woodland Drive.
• 5:02 pm, theft, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:07 pm, disturbance/dispute, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 7:30 pm, prowler, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 7:35 pm, runaway juvenile, 1300 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 8:52 pm, 31 year old female cited on two counts forgery II, two counts possession of forgery instrument, Curry County warrant and Roseburg Police warrant, 2100 block of Newmark St.
Coquille
• 11:48 am, 45 year old female transported to Coos County jail for criminal mischief III and disorderly conduct II, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 1:00 pm, harassment, 900 block of E 2nd Street.
• 2:43 pm, civil problem, 400 block of W Central Blvd.
• 5:37 pm, theft, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
Tuesday 02/28:
North Bend
• 12:07 am, 58 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:01 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 500 block of Exchange Street.
• 8:28 am, dog at large, 1100 block of Maine Avenue.
• 9:19 am, dog at large, Sherman and Oregon Avenue.
• 11:28 am, civil problem, 1800 block of Madrona Street.
• 12:14 pm, theft, 3600 block of Inland Court.
• 12:41 pm, civil problem, 3500 block of Ash Street.
• 2:41 pm, fraud, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 3:40 pm, family dispute, 2000 block of Oak Street.
• 3:46 pm, civil problem, Asylum Mini Golf.
• 4:30 pm, theft of mail, 2600 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 8:42 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Sherman Ave.
• 9:01 pm, domestic harassment/assault, 2600 block of Pine Street.
Coos Bay
• 1:20 am, 38 year old male cited on two Coos Bay Police warrants served by Coquille Police, 300 block of N Elliott Street.
• 2:51 am, disorderly conduct, 200 block of Anderson Ave.
• 4:34 am, animal at large, Southwest and Illinois.
• 5:43 am, runaway juvenile, 1800 block of Thomas Street.
• 8:25 am, dispute, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 10:38 am, juvenile problem, 700 block of N 9th.
• 12:58 pm, dog at large, top of Telegraph.
• 1:13 pm, neighbor dispute, 500 block of Hall Avenue.
• 1:16 pm, 24 year old male cited on warrant, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:24 pm, theft from vehicle, 900 block of S 2nd Street.
• 2:33 pm, located runaway, 700 block of S 7th Street.
• 3:05 pm, burglary, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:27 pm, violation of restraining order, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 3:31 pm, animal complaint, 2000 block of S 13th Street.
• 8:48 pm, Oregon State Police served 51 year old female on warrant, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 11:06 pm, assault, 700 block of N 14th Street.
Coquille
• 1:20 am, 38 year old male cited on failure to report as a sex offender and two Coos Bay Police warrants, 300 block of N Elliott Street.
• 12:38 pm, theft, 100 block of N Birch Street.
5:48 pm, male subject transported to Reedsport jail on warrant, 900 block of E 5th Street.
Reedsport
• 3:20 am, juvenile problem, Reedsport Community Charter School.
Wednesday 03/01:
North Bend
• 8:35 am, civil problem, 3500 block of Ash Street.
• 8:48 am, burglary, 1600 block of Cessna Circle.
• 10:56 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 3000 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 12:56 pm, civil tenant issue, 2600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 3:01 pm, 56 year old female cited for disorderly conduct II, 1000 block of Virginia Ave.
• 4:04 pm, threats, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:44 pm, 57 year old male cited for theft III, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:49 pm, civil problem, 800 block of Vermont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 10:02 am, civil problem, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 10:32 am, civil issue, 4th and Anderson.
• 10:53 am, dispute, 200 block of S 7th Street.
• 2:07 pm, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Woodland and Myrtle.
• 2:41 pm, prowler, 500 block of Bessie Street.
• 3:58 pm, disorderly conduct, Norman and Newmark.
• 7:55 pm, theft, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:24 pm, civil problem, 500 block of Central Avenue
Reedsport
• 4:19 pm, civil dispute, 500 block of Regents Place.
Thursday 03/02:
North Bend
• 12:25 pm, fraud, 1100 block of Windsor Avenue.
• 1:04 pm, dog at large, 1500 block of Hayes Street.
• 8:13 pm, criminal mischief, 2200 block of Lewis Street.
• 10:43 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Monroe.
Coos Bay
• 12:43 am, male subject cited on warrant, 1800 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 12:53 am, animal at large, Southwest and 13th.
• 4:10 am, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Newmark Avenue and Morrison Street.
• 5:23 am, 41 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:47 am, prowler, 500 block of Bessie Street.
• 8:15 am, 45 year old female transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 700 block of S Empire Blvd.
• 11:09 am, 48 year old male transported to Coos County jail for forgery I, issuing bad check and theft II, 800 block of S 4th Street.
• 11:32 am, 33 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 2nd and Commercial.
• 12:22 pm, threats, Newmark and Wasson.
• 3:08 pm, 48 year old male transported to Coos County jail for forgery I, issuing a bad check and theft II, 200 block of S 5th Street.
• 3:09 pm, cows at large, Southwest Boulevard and Idaho.
• 3:44 pm, theft of bicycle, 500 block of W Anderson Ave.
• 4:27 pm, vehicle window shot out, Fenwick Street and Holloway.
• 5:07 pm, assault, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 5:11 pm, dispute, 900 block of N 9th Street.
Coquille
• 9:22 am, theft, N Baxter St.
• 7:15 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1100 block of N Baxter Street.
• 9:40 pm, civil problem, 1200 block of Shelley Road.
Reedsport
• 10:16 am, animal problem, McDonald’s.
• 1:01 pm, theft, Reedsport Post Office.
• 4:06 pm, DUI, McKay’s
Friday 03/03:
North Bend
• 2:35 am, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Monroe Street.
• 7:27 am, juvenile problem, 1300 block of Bayview Street.
• 11:41 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:41 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:45 pm, dispute, 2500 block of 11th Avenue.
• 3:22 pm, fraud, 2100 block of Union.
• 3:49 pm, civil problem, 3400 block of Pine.
• 4:09 pm, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Newmark St.
• 4:36 pm, theft, 1800 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:29 pm, dog at large, 3700 block of Pacific Street.
• 9:06 pm, prowler, Broadway and 11th.
• 10:30 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail for resisting arrest, 200 block of S Wall Street.
• 11:00 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 1:41 am, 23 year old female transported to Coos County jail for criminal trespass II, 1200 block of Newmark Ave.
• 3:17 am, loud music, 10th and E.
• 7:16 am, theft, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 10:16 am, Hillsboro Police served 48 year old subject on Coos Bay Police warrant, 200 block of SE 10th Ave.
• 12:49 pm, runaway juvenile, 200 block of S Cammann St.
• 1:39 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail for ID theft, fraudulent use of credit card – felony and computer fraud, 1700 block of Newmark Street.
• 2:40 pm, theft, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 3:05 pm, criminal mischief, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 4:03 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:52 pm, 41 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Cammann.
• 6:51 pm, civil problem, 900 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:12 pm, cow at large, 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 9:13 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on three warrants/35 year old female cited result of traffic stop, S 2nd Street and Ingersoll Avenue.
• 10:07 pm, 23 year old female transported to Coos County jail for criminal trespass I and theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:30 pm, 43 year old male arrested for menacing, domestic harassment and resisting arrest, 200 block of S Wall Street.
• 10:07 pm, 22 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue
Coquille
• 9:23 am, fraud, 300 block of E 1st Street.
• 12:05 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1200 block of N Baxter Street.
Reedsport
• 1:16 pm, harassment, 2200 block of Arthur Drive.
Saturday 03/04:
North Bend
• 4:15 am, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail for theft III and criminal mischief III, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 9:41 am, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:32 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Virginia Ave.
• 2:50 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 9:03 pm, disorderly conduct, Sherman and Florida.
Coos Bay
• 4:15 am, theft of items, Cape Arago.
• 9:296 am, theft of checks, 1000 block of Plymouth Ave.
• 9:57 am, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 10:02 am, assault, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 11:05 am, dog at large, 1400 block of N Bayshore Dr.
• 12:55 pm, 57 year old male served on warrant, 400 block of 5th Street.
• 1:03 pm, animal at large, 100 block of Norman Ave.
• 4:20 pm, 34 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:32 pm, graffiti calls, 200 block of W Central Avenue.
• 6:48 pm, shoplifter, Fred Meyer.
• 6:53 pm, 45 year old male cited for DUII and reckless endangering, Central and 8th.
• 7:08 pm, runaway juvenile, 1800 block of Thomas Ave.
• 7:58 pm, dispute, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 11:44 pm, Winston Police served 44 year old female served on two North Bend Police warrants and two Coos Bay Police warrants, 100 block of Rose Street.
Coquille
• 12:45 am, 61 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 100 block of E 1st St.
• 4:47 pm, violation of restraining order, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
• 11:05 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of N Gould Street.
Reedsport
• 12:29 pm, disturbance, 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 10:06 pm, DUI, 100 block of Riverfront Way.
Sunday 02/26:
North Bend
• 5:45 am, disturbance, 2100 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 7:14 am, dispute, 2100 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 8:30 am, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 9:49 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1700 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 1:45 pm, juvenile problem, Sherman and Michigan.
• 2:04 pm, violation of restraining order, 2000 block of Marion Avenue.
• 4:02 pm, dog bite, 1600 block of McPherson.
• 4:06 pm, disorderly conduct, Grant Circle.
• 6:37 pm, threats, 3000 block of Broadway Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 11:25 am, theft, 300 block of N Marple Street.
• 12:51 pm, criminal mischief, 800 block of S Broadway St.
• 1:18 pm, theft, Newmark and main entry way.
• 2:30 pm, 24 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Oak.
• 2:38 pm, 64 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Broadway.
• 2:49 pm, 43 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Broadway.
• 4:10 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:40 pm, located runaway, 200 block of S Schoneman St.
• 5:35 pm, criminal mischief, 900 block of Newmark Ave.
• 6:11 pm, juvenile problem, 400 block of S Wall Street.
• 6:15 pm, phone harassment, 300 block of S Wall Street.
• 7:35 pm, dispute, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 6:44 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1000 block of N Dean Street.
• 1:41 pm, phone harassment, 300 block of E 1st Street.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In