The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Prints every Tuesday in The World!
Monday 06/12:
North Bend
• 5:00 am, 27 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Sherman and Bay.
• 3:57 pm, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 5:14 pm, 35 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and criminal mischief III, 2200 block of Marion.
• 5:35 pm, phone harassment, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:02 am, 39 year old male cited for DUII, N Bayshore Pine.
• 4:06 am, Facebook account hacked/threats sent, 1100 block of 1st Street.
• 7:29 am, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail for public indecency, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 8:20 am, criminal mischief, 2600 block of N 17th Street.
• 11:05 am, theft of gas from vehicle, 700 block of Telegraph Drive.
• 1:32 pm, menacing, 100 block of N Schoneman.
• 2:40 pm, harassment, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 3:30 pm, dispute, 1400 block of Ventana Court.
• 3:40 pm, fraud, 800 block of Kentucky Avenue.
• 3:59 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:57 pm, civil problem, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 9:22 pm, indecent exposure, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 9:25 pm, family dispute, 1400 block of Ventana Court.
Coquille
• 5:30 am, prowler, 700 block of N Central Boulevard.
Reedsport
• 1:15 pm, trespassing, 2900 block of Longwood Drive.
• 1:59 pm, animal problem, Reedsport Police Department.
• 3:16 pm, disorderly conduct, Barrone Park.
• 5:15 pm, animal complaint, Safeway.
• 6:48 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 8:47 pm, domestic disturbance, Leona’s Restaurant.
• 9:07 pm, animal problem, Champion Park.
Tuesday 06/13:
North Bend
• 1:16 am, 32 year old male cited on warrant, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 2:55 am, recovered stolen bike, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:33 am, disorderly conduct, 2400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 9:15 am, 50 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 2200 block of Meade Avenue.
• 1:33 pm, animal neglect, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 5:06 pm, fraud, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:17 pm, theft, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 7:18 pm, civil problem, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:05 pm, misuse of 911, 1100 block of Lewis Street.
• 10:32 pm, hit and run accident, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:30 pm, loud noise, 1800 block of 14th Street.
Coos Bay
• 2:16 am, 36 year old male lodged at Coos County jail for criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 4:02 pm, dispute, 500 block of Schetter Avenue.
• 4:15 am, loud noise complaint, 800 block of Central Avenue.
• 4:27 am, 64 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail, 300 block of W Central Avenue.
• 4:57 am, disorderly conduct, 4th and Anderson.
• 8:18 am, 71 year old male lodged Jackson County jail on warrants, 400 block of W 8th Street.
• 9:57 am, graffiti calls, Mingus Park.
• 10:58 am, shoplifter, McKay’s Freshmart.
• 12:27 pm, theft of mail, 100 block of S Cammann Street.
• 2:01 pm, ID theft, 200 block of 1st Avenue.
• 2:04 pm, criminal mischief, 300 block of N Broadway Street.
• 3:07 pm, dispute, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 3:26 pm, ID theft, 900 block of Kentucky Avenue.
• 3:51 pm, dog bite, 100 block of S 3rd Street.
• 5:43 pm, 46 year old Brandy booked at Coos County jail on warrant, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:28 pm, located stolen property, 800 block of S 1st Street.
• 9:22 pm, juvenile problem, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 9:34 pm, dispute, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
• 9:43 pm, theft, 1100 block of S 5th Street.
• 11:40 pm, 23 year old cited for driving while suspended, Michigan and Morrison.
Coquille
• 5:50 pm, harassment, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
Reedsport
• 4:11 pm, fraud, 800 block of Laurel Avenue.
• 5:26 pm animal problem, 2000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 9:46 pm, domestic disturbance, Black Forest Apartments.
• 11:37 pm, DUI, N 6th Street and Winchester Avenue.
Wednesday 06/14:
North Bend
• 7:38 am, disorderly conduct, California Street.
• 11:21 am, theft, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:56 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway.
• 4:15 pm, fraud, 1700 block of McPherson Street.
• 4:56 pm, 33 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 3200 block of Brussells Street.
• 5:33 pm, hit and run accident, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:19 pm, civil problem, 3700 block of Stanton Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 6:44 am, 26 year old male cited on warrant, E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore Drive.
• 8:02 am, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:58 am, threats, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 10:46 am, civil problem, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:17 am, fraud, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:32 am, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:41 am, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:00 pm, 70 year old male cited for DUII and reckless driving, Newmark and Ocean.
• 12:15 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:48 pm, disorderly conduct, 400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 6:13 pm, juvenile problem, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:40 pm, civil problem, 900 block of S 10th Street.
• 7:38 pm, runaway juvenile, Juniper Avenue.
• 6:55 pm, 42 year old female arrested by Clayton County Police on warrant, 7900 block of N McDonough Street.
• 8:36 pm, dispute, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 8:57 pm, 33 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant and driving while suspended, Marple and Johannesen.
Coquille
• 9:11 am, criminal mischief, 50 block of N Collier Street.
• 1:15 pm, dispute, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 6:20 pm, assault, 1100 block of N Dean Street.
Reedsport
• 10:44 am, animal problem, Champion Park.
• 1:51 pm, hit and run accident, Oregon Coast Pizzeria.
• 3:46 pm, restraining order violation, 2700 block of Frontage Road.
• 3:49 pm, juvenile problem, Highland Elementary School.
