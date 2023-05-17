The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 05/01:
North Bend
• 2:29 pm, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Virginia and McPherson.
• 2:43 pm, missing person, 2700 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 3:31 pm, fraud, 2600 block of Commercial Street.
• 4:23 pm, dog bite, 1500 block of Meade Avenue.
• 7:39 pm, fraud, 1600 block of Grant Street.
• 7:54 pm, 51 year old male cited on warrant, Vermont near La Herradura.
• 9:07 pm, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Ave.
• 10:54 pm, 41 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Highway 101 and East Bay Dr.
Coos Bay
• 12:57 am, dispute, 100 block of N 9th St.
• 1:21 am, dispute, 100 block of N 9th Street.
• 7:16 am, theft, 1200 block of N Bayshore Dr.
• 7:18 am, animal injured, S Empire Boulevard and Noble Avenue.
• 9:37 am, 64 year old male cited on warrant, 100 block of E Ingersoll Avenue.
• 9:47 am, theft, 1100 block of S 10th Street.
• 10:12 am, theft/civil problem, 100 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 11:19 am, juvenile problem, 1600 block of Maxwell Road.
• 11:51 am, fraud, 1100 block of S 10th Street.
• 12:38 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 900 block of S 5th St.
• 1:03 pm, phone harassment, 1000 block of Crocker Street.
• 1:56 pm, harassment, 1000 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 2:24 pm, unauthorized use motor vehicle, 100 block of Kruse Avenue.
• 2:43 pm, fraud/phone scam, 400 block of 3rd Avenue.
• 2:45 pm, harassment, 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard.
• 4:04 pm, disturbance/dispute, F and 10th.
• 4:18 pm, 43 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of S 2nd Street.
• 4:29 pm, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newport and Harriet.
• 5:50 pm, theft, Ackerman and Newmark.
• 6:40 pm, runaway juvenile, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 7:44 pm, fraud, 800 block of 8th Terrace.
• 11:43 pm, fraud, 800 block of 8th Terrace.
Tuesday 05/02:
North Bend
• 11:54 am, theft, 500 block of Exchange St.
• 12:01 pm, video of prowler/subject trespassing on property, 2200 block of Marion Street.
• 12:41 pm, hit and run accident, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 6:25 pm, dispute, 1700 block of Newmark Street.
• 6:35 pm, juvenile problem, 2200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:18 pm, 64 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 11:04 pm, harassment, 2200 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 1:04 am, loud music, 2nd Street and Johnson Avenue.
• 3:06 am, 35 year old male driving while suspended, Newmark Street and Sheridan Ave.
• 6:05 am, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II and criminal mischief III, Newmark Avenue.
• 6:18 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 900 block of Seabreeze Terrace.
• 7:46 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 700 block of Edwards Avenue.
• 8:07 am, theft, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:41 am, dispute, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 9:14 am, fraud, 1300 block of Oregon Ave.
• 10:20 am, 45 year old male cited on offensive littering and disorderly conduct II, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 11:30 am, theft, 1900 block of Newmark Ave.
• 11:51 am, located missing person, 1100 block of SW 2nd Ave.
• 1:18 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st St.
• 1:59 pm, 32 year old male served on warrant, 1900 block of SW 4th Avenue.
• 2:46 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of East Samoa Boulevard.
• 4:06 pm, menacing, 2200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 5:25 pm, disorderly conduct, Waite Avenue.
• 5:35 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on menacing and unlawful use of weapon, 1500 block of Newmark.
• 7:57 pm, 33 year old female transported to Coos County jail on four warrants, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:31 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle/fraudulent use of cards, 400 block of S Wasson Street.
• 8:40 pm, 44 year old male charged with domestic harassment and strangulation, 200 block of N 2nd Court.
Coquille
• 3:07 am, loud noise, 1300 block of W Central Boulevard.
Reedsport
• 2:09 pm, civil dispute, 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
• 4:02 pm, robbery, Chevron.
• 6:47 pm, harassment, 3100 block of Greenbriar Street.
Wednesday 05/03:
North Bend
• 7:54 am, criminal mischief, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 8:07 am, criminal mischief, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:43 am, 47 year old male cited on warrant, 3000 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 12:29 pm, dispute, 1700 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 2:12 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Virginia Court.
• 5:13 pm, animal complaint, 1700 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 7:08 pm, theft of package off of porch, 1900 block of Channel Street.
• 11:21 pm, 2600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 7:04 am, theft, 1000 block of Webster Avenue.
• 8:56 am, disorderly conduct, Commercial Avenue and N 6th Street.
• 9:16 am, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:56 am, criminal mischief, 200 block of N Cammann Street.
• 10:47 am, dispute, 900 block of S 4th Street.
• 10:56 am, disorderly conduct, N Cammann and Harris.
• 11:23 am, 22 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 11:34 am, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 11:36 am, disorderly conduct, N Broadway and Market.
• 11:42 am, 32 year old male served on warrant, 100 block of E 6th Avenue.
• 12:50 pm, narcotics investigation, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:23 pm, hit and run accident, 300 block of Anderson.
• 2:34 pm, harassment, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 2:53 pm, hit and run accident, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:54 pm, theft from vehicle, 600 block of Clay Street.
• 5:12 pm, graffiti calls, 100 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:55 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of N Bayshore.
• 8:29 pm, harassment, Taylor and Cammann.
• 8:37 pm, theft of package, 500 block of Fulton Avenue.
Coquille
• 6:27 am, 64 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 300 block of W Highway 42.
• 8:55 am, 72 year old male cited on DUII, Highway 42 mile post 22.
• 9:21 pm, civil problem, 500 block of N Collier.
Reedsport
• 10:37 am, animal problem, 900 block of Laurel Avenue.
