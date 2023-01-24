The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Sunday 01/01:
Sunday 01/15:
North Bend
• 12:56 am, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail for domestic menacing, Pine Street and Commercial Avenue.
• 1:31 am, loud noise, 1900 block of Union Avenue.
• 2:09 am, dispute, 2500 block of 26th Street.
• 5:37 am, theft, Pine Street and Newmark Street.
• 8:18 am, family dispute, 500 block of Clark Street.
• 9:30 am, burglary, 300 block of Newmark Street.
• 10:34 am, threats, 1200 block of Lombard Street.
• 11:50 am, fraud, 3000 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 12:07 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:29 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 300 block of Exchange.
• 5:04 pm, custodial interference, 1800 block of Qaxas Street.
• 8:28 pm, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 9:10 pm, 44 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Colorado.
• 10:19 pm, civil problem, 1700 block of McPherson Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:56 am, assist outside agency/theft of animal, Pine Street and Commercial St.
• 1:18 am, threats, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:20 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, Norman Avenue and Newmark Ave.
• 2:28 pm, harassment, 8th and Commercial.
• 3:52 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, Lakeshore Dr.
• 4:25 pm, juvenile problem, Newmark and Mill.
• 5:06 pm, male subject cited on warrant, Springfield.
• 6:42 pm, 45 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 6:43 pm, theft of bike, Newmark Avenue and N Wasson Street.
• 7:33 pm, harassment, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:46 pm, dispute, 1000 block of S 8th Street.
Coquille
• 1:52 am, 30 year old male cited for disorderly conduct, 800 block of N Collier St.
• 5:16 pm, dispute, 700 block of E 11th Street.
• 10:42 pm, family dispute, 100 block of N Baxter St.
Monday 01/16:
North Bend
• 8:09 am, theft, 700 block of Chapelle Parkway.
• 9:22 am, 20 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and McCullough Bridge.
• 10:15 am, criminal mischief, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:46 am, 36 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Brussells and Pony Creek.
• 11:27 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway.
• 1:13 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2600 block of Stanton Avenue.
• 2:54 pm, criminal mischief, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.
• 4:19 pm, stolen trailer, 1700 block of Newmark.
• 9:02 pm, criminal mischief, 400 block of California St.
• 9:01 pm, runaway juvenile, 2000 block of Virginia Ct.
• 10:27 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 6:34 am, juvenile problem, S Wasson and Noble.
• 8:14 am, hit and run accident, 400 block of S Morrison Street.
• 1:42 pm, 35 year old male transported to Reedsport jail for probation violation detainer, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:22 pm, 31 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:33 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, S Broadway and Ingersoll.
• 3:59 pm, deer struck by vehicle, F and 13th.
• 7:17 pm, located wanted subject, McPherson and Vermont.
• 8:07 pm, loud music, N Marple and Taylor.
• 8:32 pm, 52 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and Woodland.
• 8:49 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:49 pm, 61 year old male cited on warrant, S 4th and Ingersoll.
Coquille
• 1:06 pm, family dispute, 300 block of N Gould St.
• 3:19 pm, dispute, 300 block of N Gould Street.
• 4:56 pm, dispute, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
Tuesday 01/17:
North Bend
• 1:17 am, 60 year old male transported to Coos County jail for criminal mischief III and disorderly conduct II, 2300 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 6:40 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 11:47 am, threats, 2200 block of Madrona Street.
• 11:52 am, dispute, Ferry Road Park.
• 2:19 pm, family dispute, 500 block of Delaware Avenue.
• 2:43 pm, hit and run accident, Highway 101 and Virginia.
• 2:47 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 700 block of Connecticut Ave.
• 3:16 pm, dispute, 1900 block of Newmark Street.
• 3:33 pm, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail for driving while suspended, Wall Street and A Street.
• 4:39 pm, assault, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
• 5:40 pm, dispute/trespass, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 5:39 pm, criminal mischief, 3900 block of Sheridan Ave.
• 6:59 pm, located runaway juvenile, Ferry Road Park area.
• 9:36 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 2100 block of Ash Street.
• 9:49 pm, family dispute, 700 block of Tower.
Coos Bay
• 4:29 am, 52 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Radar and Puerto Vista.
• 11:58 am, animal complaint, 400 block of 9th Avenue.
• 12:37 pm, minor in possession of marijuana, 200 block of S Cammann St.
• 1:03 pm, 37 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 800 block of S 2nd Street.
• 1:44 pm, 29 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on three warrants, 800 block of Central Avenue.
• 2:55 pm, criminal mischief to vehicle, 900 block of Crocker Avenue.
• 4:13 pm, missing person, 1500 block of Myrtle Ave.
• 7:12 pm, 53 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:28 pm, dog complaint, 1800 block of N 7th Street.
• 8:44 pm, 25 year old male arrested by Winston Police on two warrants, 100 block of Rose Street.
• 9:08 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 200 block of Holland Street.
• 10:23 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:06 pm, family dispute, 1800 block of N 8th Street.
Coquille
• 4:11 am, prowler, 700 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 8:48 am, 27 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 100 block of N Birch St.
• 10:01 am, dispute, 800 block of SE 1st Avenue.
• 11:58 am, civil problem, 300 block of N Gould St.
Reedsport
• 8:53 am, theft, 7-Eleven.
• 2:26 am, animal problem, 900 block of Doyle Street.
• 8:10 pm, disturbance, 400 block of Camellia Court.
