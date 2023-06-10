The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 05/25:
North Bend
• 930 am, theft, 2300 block of Brussells.
• 1:29 pm, runaway juvenile, 1700 block of 14th Street.
• 2:16 pm, fraud, 700 block of Virginia Ave.
• 3:14 pm, 39 year old cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Broadway Court.
• 3:44 pm, animal complaint, 1600 block of Monroe Street.
• 4:24 pm, theft of mail, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 4:39 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 5:44 pm, cat attacked and deceased, 2300 block of Wall Street.
• 7:33 pm, criminal mischief to vehicle, 300 block of Sherman Ave.
• 11:10 pm, 26 year old female lodged at Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II and domestic harassment, 2200 block of Everett Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:59 am, dispute, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 2:29 am, hit and run accident, Lockhart and S Front.
• 2:47 am, disorderly conduct, Highway 101 and Global Inn.
• 2:53 am, disorderly conduct, S 2nd and Central.
• 3:52 am, disorderly conduct, 4th and Central.
• 7:42 am, disorderly conduct, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:42 am, 51 year old male transported to Coos County jail, 900 block of S Empire Blvd.
• 7:59 am, dispute, Woodland Apartments.
• 8:53 am, dispute, Bayshore and Date.
• 10:00 am, threats, 1700 block of Juniper Ave.
• 12:25 pm, theft, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 1:01 pm, animal complaint, 100 block of Hall Avenue.
• 1:05 pm, criminal mischief, 1000 N Bayshore Drive.
• 2:17 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Ave.
• 2:29 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2300 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 2:57 pm, threats, 1600 block of Newmark Ave.
• 4:24 pm, animal complaint, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:26 pm, unauthorized use motor vehicle, 300 block of S Wasson St.
• 9:38 pm, theft of services, 1000 block of Elrod Avenue.
• 9:45 pm, civil problem, 500 block of Central Ave.
• 9:47 pm, dispute, 300 block of S Wasson St.
• 11:51 pm, 49 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Koos Bay and Thompson.
Coquille
• 9:06 am, disorderly conduct, 2nd and Adams.
• 9:33 am, criminal mischief, 5th Street and Elliott Street.
• 10:34 am, family dispute, 700 block of E 10th Street.
• 10:56 am, fraud, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 11:05 am, disorderly conduct, Adams and 1st.
• 12:21 pm, threats, 900 block of E 5th Street.
• 6:50 pm, threats, N Adams.
• 7:02 pm, hit and run accident, 200 block of E 2nd Street.
Reedsport
• 10:19 am, fraud, 2300 block of Arthur Drive.
• 11:26 am, trespassing, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 4:41 pm, animal problem, Harbor Light Restaurant.
• 5:31 pm, restraining order violation, 2600 block of Frontage Road.
Friday 05/26:
North Bend
• 6:07 am, animal complaint, 1100 block of Clark Street.
• 11:21 am, dispute, 2700 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 1:49 pm, located runaway, 2000 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 4:23 pm, criminal mischief, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 4:26 pm, violation of restraining order, 2000 block of 11th Court.
• 5:50 pm, disorderly conduct, Tremont and Exchange.
• 6:45 pm, juvenile problem, Colorado and Johnson.
• 11:33 pm, loud music complaint, 2100 block of Monroe Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 520 am, disorderly conduct, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 8:47 am, ID theft, 400 block of 9th Avenue.
• 9:33 am, theft, 1000 block of Salmon Avenue.
• 10:14 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle/criminal mischief, 400 block of S Morrison St.
• 12:40 pm, 63 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2600 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 12:44 pm, fight, 1200 block of Newmark Ave.
• 1:08 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1200 block of S 10th St.
• 2:11 pm, shoplifter, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 2:12 pm, animal abuse. 1300 block of Juniper Ave.
• 2:45 pm, criminal mischief, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.
• 3:11 pm, male subject transported to Coos County jail on probation violation, S Empire and Wisconsin.
• 3:18 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 100 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 4:16 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 500 block of S Broadway Street.
• 4:34 pm, indecent exposure, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:02 pm, custodial interference, Mingus Park.
• 6:04 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, S 4th and Kruse.
• 7:01 pm, dispute, Crocker and Margaretta.
• 8:07 pm, criminal mischief, Newmark and LaClair.
• 9:26 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2100 block of N 14th St.
Coquille
• 2:17 am, 39 year old male cited on prohibited camping – muni violation, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 9:17 am, animal abuse, 100 block of E 1st St.
• 1:35 pm, hit and run accident, E 1st and N Adams.
• 3:01 pm, disorderly conduct, 90 block of E 1st Street.
Reedsport
• 1:23 am, disturbance, 2100 block of Fir Ave.
• 2:11 am, animal problem, 1900 block of Dogwood Avenue.
• 12:03 pm, trespassing, Champion Park.
• 12:45 pm, stolen vehicle, 900 block of Winchester Avenue.
• 3:51 pm, trespassing, Rainbow Boat Ramp.
• 4:19 pm, animal problem, 600 block of Ranch Road.
Saturday 05/27:
North Bend
• 12:43 am, disorderly conduct, 3500 block of Spruce Street.
• 5:12 am, stolen vehicle, 1900 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 9:34 am, runaway juvenile, 2100 block of State Street.
• 9:37 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 1:43 pm, juvenile problem, Broadway and State.
• 5:15 pm, fraud, 2300 block of Pacific Avenue.
• 5:59 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 300 block of State Street.
• 7:22 pm, theft of bike/located and returned, 2200 block of Laura Lance.
• 7:56 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Everett Avenue.
• 8:05 pm, animal complaint, 3400 block of Ash Street.
• 9:10 pm, theft of gas, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:21 pm, 41 year old male cited for trespassing II and theft III, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 10:29 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Inland Dr.
Coos Bay
• 12:16 am, 19 year old male transported to Coos County jail on driving while suspended, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:18 am, 67 year old male served on two warrants, 100 block of NW A Street.
• 2:47 am, phone harassment, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 6:41 am, assault, 900 block of Garfield Ave.
• 9:37 am, phone harassment, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 10:55 am, 22 year old male transported to Coos County jail on unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 63000 block of Olive Barber Road.
• 11:41 am, family dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:48 am, 46 year old male transported to Coos County jail on burglary II, theft I, unlawful use of a vehicle, criminal mischief II, criminal trespass II and conspiracy, 63000 block of Highway 101.
• 1:18 pm, theft, 200 block of S Schoneman St.
• 1:34 pm, dispute, 1300 block of Washington Ave.
• 3:51 pm, theft of bike, 1800 block of N 2rth Ct.
• 5:17 pm, animal complaint, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:23 pm, theft of mail, 400 block of N 3rd Ct.
• 5:35 pm, animal complaint, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 6:28 pm, harassment, Newmark and Schoneman.
• 7:51 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 8:15 pm, dispute, 200 block of Holland Street.
• 8:38 pm, theft of services, 93400 block of Willsey Lane.
• 10:46 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:55 pm, 35 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 11:26 pm, theft of gas, 1000 block of Evans Blvd.
Coquille
• 7:24 pm, 62 year old male cited on warrant, 200 block of Highway 42.
Sunday 05/28:
North Bend
• 6:30 am, theft of cellphone, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 11:44 am, phone harassment, 2100 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:24 pm, minor in possession liquor, 1700 block of Grant Street.
• 12:52 pm, burglary, 1600 block of Monroe St.
• 1:20 pm, criminal mischief, 2100 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 1:45 pm, 19 year old male transported to Coos County jail on unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:50 pm, theft from vehicle, 2500 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 3:44 pm, disorderly conduct, 2400 block of Everett Avenue.
• 3:52 pm, harassment, 2000 block of Grant St.
Coos Bay
• 4:22 am, 38 year old female served on three warrants, 700 block of SE Douglas Avenue.
• 7:35 am, 59 year old male booked at Coos County jail on warrant, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 11:10 am, located wanted subject, 1000 block of N Bayshore Dr.
• 11:25 am, vicious dog, 500 block of S Wasson Street.
• 12:18 pm, assault, 600 block of N Bayshore Dr.
• 4:31 pm, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail, 800 block of S Broadway St.
• 4:50 pm, criminal mischief, 14600 block of N 10th Court.
• 6:16 pm, animal complaint, 400 block of S Marple Stree.
• 6:44 pm, dispute, S Schoneman and Michigan.
• 7:20 pm, civil problem, 500 block of Fulton Avenue.
• 9:20 pm, intoxicated subject, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 9:36 pm, criminal mischief, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:50 pm, disturbance, 1900 block of Juniper Ave.
• 10:16 pm, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:26 pm, dispute, 800 block of Webster Ave.
• 10:34 pm, harassment, 100 block of S 2nd St.
• 11:21 pm, stolen vehicle, 100 block of N Wasson Street.
Coquille
• 10:53 am, 40 year old male cited of criminal trespass II, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 11:09 am, disorderly conduct, N Adams.
• 2:19 pm, animal complaint, 200 E 2nd Street.
• 3:56 pm, 58 year old female lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, mile post 7 Highway 42.
• 6:00 pm, disorderly conduct, Highway 42 and Highway 42S.
• 11:33 pm, dispute, 5th Street Park.
• 11:51 am, juvenile issue, Alder and W 3rd.
Reedsport
• 12:46 am, disturbance, Fir Grove Motel.
• 9:13 am, domestic disturbance, Ridgeway Village Apartments.
• 4:29 pm, hit and run, Don’s Mainstreet Diner.
• 4:35 pm, DUI, Highway 101 and Pitt Street.
• 8:00 pm, fire, 500 block of Regents Place.
• 8:02 pm, disorderly conduct, Lighthouse Electrical.
• 8:34 pm, animal problem, 300 block of S 20th Street.
• 8:53 pm, domestic disturbance, Powers Card Kings LLC.
• 11:40 pm, DUI, 7-Eleven.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In