The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 4/22/2022:
North Bend
• 11:41 am, 700 Connecticut Avenue, police responded after report of suspicious conditions in a motel room.
• 1:13 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of animal abuse. Dogs left unattended in a vehicle.
• 8:51 pm, Chester and Tower, police responded after report of two vehicle motor vehicle accident. Possible injuries. A 36 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
• 10:24 pm, 3400 block of Oak Street, police responded after report of prowler. Report of two subjects prowling around house.
Coos Bay
• 4:35 am, 1075 Newmark Avenue, police responded after report of suspicious vehicle in parking lot. Resulted in criminal trespass. A 42 year old female was cited in lieu of custody and released.
• 9:09 am, North City limits, police responded after report of illegal camping and conducted a warrant service. A 57 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 2:39 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, police responded after report of criminal trespass. A 24 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 6:12 pm, Evans and Front, police responded after report of subjects fighting in the street.
• 6:45 pm, 900 block of Sanford, police responded after report of animal abuse. Cat was shot and injured by pellet gun.
