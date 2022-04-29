Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Friday, 4/22/2022:

North Bend

•  11:41 am, 700 Connecticut Avenue, police responded after report of suspicious conditions in a motel room.

• 1:13 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of animal abuse.  Dogs left unattended in a vehicle.

•  8:51 pm, Chester and Tower, police responded after report of two vehicle motor vehicle accident.  Possible injuries.  A 36 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.

•  10:24 pm, 3400 block of Oak Street, police responded after report of prowler.  Report of two subjects prowling around house.

Coos Bay

•  4:35 am, 1075 Newmark Avenue, police responded after report of suspicious vehicle in parking lot.  Resulted in criminal trespass.  A 42 year old female was cited in lieu of custody and released.

•  9:09 am, North City limits, police responded after report of illegal camping and conducted a warrant service.  A 57 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

•  2:39 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, police responded after report of criminal trespass.  A 24 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

•  6:12 pm, Evans and Front, police responded after report of subjects fighting in the street.

•  6:45 pm, 900 block of Sanford, police responded after report of animal abuse.  Cat was shot and injured by pellet gun.

0
0
0
0
1



Online Poll

Are you voting in the May 17 primary election?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments