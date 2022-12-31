The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Wednesday 12/21:
North Bend
• 3:49 am, 29 year old male cited on a Coos Bay Police warrant and a North Bend Police warrant, Union and Florida.
• 9:08 am, dispute, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 10:03 am, 64 year old male cited on criminal trespass II, criminal mischief II and a warrant, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:15 am, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Connecticut Street.
• 10:43 am, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 3:48 pm, civil problem, 1400 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 4:41 pm, dogs at large, 2100 block of Hayes Street.
• 7:37 pm, dispute, 2400 block of Commercial Street.
• 9:41 pm, civil problem, 1700 block of Grant Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:26 am, loud music, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 1:31 am, 27 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and 34th.
• 1:39 am, 37 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 10th and Date.
• 2:23 am, water problem, 900 block of S 4th Street.
• 2:37 am, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 900 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:49 am, 29 year old male cited on warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 3:50 am, Seaside Police served 48 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 1000 block of S Holladay.
• 5:30 am, burglary, 100 block of N Marple Street.
• 7:07 am, disorderly conduct, 1st and Johnson.
• 7:56 am, criminal mischief, 400 block of S 4th Street.
• 9:11 am, burglary, 700 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 9:44 am, traffic hazard, Newmark and S Cammann.
• 9:59 am, damage to city property, Morrison and Harris.
• 10:43 am, 47 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 10:56 am, theft from vehicle, 600 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 2:41 pm, dispute, 300 block of Ackerman Street.
• 3:12 pm, weapons offense, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 3:38 pm, assault, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 4:44 pm, theft, 1100 block of S 10th Street.
• 5:27 pm, shoplifter, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 6:16 pm, disorderly conduct, Koos Bay Boulevard and Dave’s Pizza.
• 7:21 pm, 43 year old male cited for criminal trespass, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:33 pm, 31 year old female cited on warrant, 800 block of S 1st Street.
• 10:46 pm, family dispute, 1100 block of Augustine Street.
• 11:10 pm, 26 year old male transported to Coos County jail on domestic harassment, criminal mischief II and probation violation detainer to be added by his Parole Officer, 300 block of S 2nd Street.
• 11:49 pm, family dispute, 900 block of N 9th Street.
Reedsport
• 8:06 am, trespassing, Douglas County Justice Court.
• 11:51 am, fraud, Reedsport Pharmacy.
• 2:40 pm, trespassing, House of Dank.
• 4:23 pm, ordinance violation, Rainbow Plaza.
• 4:45 pm, ordinance violation, 300 block of Winchester Avenue.
• 5:09 pm, theft, 500 block of Regents Place.
Thursday 12/22:
North Bend
• 12:58 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway.
• 3:40 am, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Johnson.
• 10:24 am, burglary, 2100 block of Union Avenue.
• 10:54 am, threats, 1700 block of Meade Avenue.
• 11:35 am, harassment, 3400 block of Oak Street.
• 2:04 pm, criminal mischief, 2200 block of Fir Street.
• 2:25 pm, harassment, Monroe Avenue.
• 2:58 pm, dispute, 2600 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 3:13 pm, fraud, 2000 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 3:38 pm, disorderly conduct, 2600 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 4:15 pm, dispute, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:48 pm, traffic hazard, 2200 block of Broadway, Avenue.
• 6:29 pm, hazardous material, Newmark Street and Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 2:02 am, misuse of 911, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:59 am, misuse of 911, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 5:325 am, assault, 2nd Street and Central Avenue.
• 10:16 am, criminal mischief, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 11:43 am, 42 year old male cited on warrant, 300 block of N Front Street.
• 12:236 pm, water problem, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 12:52 pm, 29 year old male cited on warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 1:00 pm, theft, 700 block of Telegraph Drive.
• 1:28 pm, animal abuse, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:41 pm, dispute, Mingus Park.
• 2:02 pm, disorderly conduct, 400 block of Golden Avenue.
• 2:23 pm, menacing, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 2:57 pm, 28 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 800 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:37 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 4:39 pm, assault, 300 block of S Wall Street.
• 5:35 pm, 64 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Anderson and S 4th.
• 6:06 pm, intoxicated subject, 500 block of Montgomery Avenue.
• 6:42 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, S Broadway Street.
• 6:58 pm, 45 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 6:58 pm, phone harassment, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 7:09 pm, dispute, 500 block of 10th Avenue.
• 8:12 pm, criminal mischief, 400 block of Simpson Avenue.
• 8:28 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail for assault II and resisting arrest, 1300 block of Crocker Street.
• 9:47 pm, criminal mischief, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:27 pm, Roseburg Police served 33 year old male with two Coos Bay Police warrants and one Coquille Police warrant, Roseburg.
Coquille
• 12:00 am, dead animal, W Central near school district.
• 2:40 pm, located wanted subject, 800 block of N Dean Street.
• 10:16 pm, shots fired, 1200 block of N Elliott.
Reedsport
• 4:56 pm, missing person, Dollar Tree.
• 5:16 pm, domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 5:18 pm, animal problem, 2200 block of Arthur Drive.
• 8:33 pm, noise complaint, 2100 block of Fir Avenue.
Friday 12/23:
North Bend
• 6:13 am, dispute, Ferry Road Park Road.
• 9:53 am, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Pancake Mill parking lot.
• 3:38 pm, 19 year old male cited result of accident, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 3:43 pm, animal complaint, Monroe and Montana.
• 4:20 pm, theft, 500 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 4:25 pm, burglary, 2000 block of 16th Street.
• 6:22 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Ash.
• 6:35 pm, criminal mischief, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:22 pm, 51 year old male cited for DUII, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 8:21 pm, shoplifter, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:22 pm, 35 year old male cited for criminal trespass, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 9:14 pm, dispute, 3400 block of Stanton Street.
• 9:15 pm, theft from vehicle, 3400 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:09 am, loud noise, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 1:00 am, threats, 2600 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 1:21 am, family dispute, 500 block of Montgomery Avenue.
• 3:23 am, 42 year old male cited on warrant, Empire Lakes John Topits Park.
• 4:19 am, male subject cited on two Coos County Sheriff warrants, 2100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:50 am, dispute, 700 block of S Broadway.
• 7:32 am, dispute, 400 block of Ackerman Street.
• 7:59 am, dispute, 100 block of Ackerman.
• 8:02 am, burglary, 1100 block of N 10th Street.
• 8:29 am, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:09 am, explosion, behind Staples.
• 10:34 am, water problem, Golden and S 1st.
• 11:56 am, civil problem, 2100 block of Timberline Drive.
• 11:55 am, water problem, N Bayshore Drive.
• 12:01 pm, shoplifter, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:30 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:05 pm, water problem, 600 block of Shorepines Avenue.
• 1:07 pm, dispute, 800 block of E Street.
• 1:25 pm, disorderly conduct, Empire Lakes John Topits Park.
• 1:27 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:31 pm, shoplifter, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 1:36 pm, burglary, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 1:48 pm, theft, 800 block of Lockhart.
• 2:12 pm, criminal mischief, Anderson and 10th.
• 2:18 pm, theft, 800 block of Donnelly Avenue.
• 2:30 pm, 46 year old male transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:23 pm, dispute, 200 block of Holland Street.
• 4:29 pm, hit and run accident, 800 block of Seabreeze Terrace.
• 4:43 pm, phone harassment, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:41 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark.
• 5:36 pm, theft from vehicle, 10th and Anderson.
• 5:49 pm, unattended child, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 5:55 pm, assault, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:21 pm, family dispute, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 6:51 pm, 20 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:28 pm, 30 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and 28th.
• 7:28 pm, 50 year old female arrested and transported to Coos County jail for assault I domestic, DUII, reckless driving, felony hit and run and driving while suspended, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 9:51 pm, 36 year old male cited on two warrants, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 10:18 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 3:03 pm, fraud, 400 block of N Gould Street.
• 6:53 pm, traffic hazard, Highway 42 and Birch.
Reedsport
• 9:07 am, disorderly conduct, Safeway.
• 12:48 pm, trespassing, Fir Grove Motel.
• 12:57 pm, stolen vehicle, 500 block of Regents Place.
• 5:47 pm, criminal mischief, 2700 block of Frontage Road.
Saturday 12/24:
North Bend
• 8:20 am, theft of bike, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 9:21 am, hit and run accident, 1800 block of Maple Street.
• 12:30 pm, burglary, 2200 block of Ohio Avenue.
• 1:33 pm, disturbance, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 2:33 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and Virginia.
• 3:14 pm, disturbance, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 4:43 pm, burglary, 2000 block of 16th Street.
• 5:08 pm, 25 year old male cited on criminal trespass II, Ohio and Vine.
• 5:19 pm, fraud, 800 block of Commercial Street.
• 6:50 pm, threats, 2300 block of Broadway.
• 7:09 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
• 7:17 pm, traffic hazard, 16th and Broadway.
• 7:35 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue.
• 10:47 pm, disorderly conduct, Sherman and Connecticut.
• 11:10 pm, burglary, 400 block of Simpson Avenue.
• 11:38 pm, disorderly conduct, Sherman and Connecticut.
Coos Bay
• 12:12 am, prowler, 1200 block of Park Avenue.
• 2:20 am, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:26 am, family dispute, 1600 block of Barview Drive.
• 4:21 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 700 block of Telegraph Drive.
• 4:50 am, disorderly conduct, Ingersoll and S 2nd.
• 5:38 am, disorderly conduct, S 4th and Ingersoll.
• 6:11 am, dispute, Wallace and Grocery Outlet.
• 6:59 am, disorderly conduct, Commercial and 5th.
• 7:01 am, 25 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:31 am, disorderly conduct, Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 9:52 am, theft, 2000 block of Thompson Road.
• 10:04 am, theft from vehicle, 800 block of Telegraph Drive.
• 11:19 am, traffic hazard, Edwards and Augustine.
• 11:25 am, family dispute, 500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:47 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 700 block of Telegraph.
• 1:22 pm, animal at large, 4th and Bennett.
• 1:29 pm, animal complaint, 800 block of S 4th Street.
• 1:40 pm, disturbance, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:57 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Thompson.
• 3:16 pm, theft, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 4:31 pm, fraud, 700 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 5:35 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1200 block of Embarcadero Circle.
• 5:49 pm, dispute, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 5:52 pm, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:52 pm, civil problem, 800 block of S Marple Street.
• 7:43 pm, theft, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:46 pm, 39 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:52 pm, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of N Bayshore.
• 9:25 pm, criminal mischief to vehicle, 300 block of S 10th Street.
• 9:39 pm, loud noise, 1100 block of S 10th Street.
• 11:32 pm, 30 year old male cited on warrant, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
Coquille
• 3:58 pm, family dispute, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
• 5:36 pm, family dispute, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
• 9:49 pm, dispute, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
• 10:20 pm, dispute, 800 block of N Dean Street.
• 10:22 pm, criminal mischief, 90 block of E 1st Street.
.
Reedsport
• 10:12 pm, fireworks, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue.
• 11:01 pm, noise complaint, 2000 block of Fir Avenue.
