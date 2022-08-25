The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 8/19/2022:
North Bend
10:38 am, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, credit card fraud.
11:11 am, 1200 block of Ferry Road, violation of restraining order. A 72 year old male was cited.
12:09 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, naked female walking around/warrant service. A 40 year old female was cited on a Clackamas County Sheriff office and Linn County Sheriff office warrant.
3:33 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of IPhone.
12:54 pm, Oak and Newmark, criminal mischief. Subject kicked/hit vehicle.
5:20 pm, Sherman and Maryland, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
5:37 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Street, hit and run accident.
9:23 pm, Marion and 11th, criminal trespass. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
10:39 pm, 1000 block of Everett Avenue, theft.
Coos Bay
12:17 am, 2000 block of N Bayshore Drive, suspicious circumstances on medical behind location.
12:22 am, North of 1300 block of Anderson, fight.
3:59 am, Hull Street, subject laying in the road/parking lot/warrant service. A 33 year old male was cited on a North Bend Police department warrant.
6:31 am, 400 block of Golden Avenue, criminal trespass. A 62 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
6:39 am, Elrod and 4th, suspicious subject with possible stolen property.
8:29 am, 200 block of S Broadway Street, theft of sign. Sign has been recovered.
8:55 am, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, theft of wheels/tires.
9:02 am, Mingus Park, lost purse.
10:49 am, 700 block of N 9th Street, possible ID theft/credit card fraud.
11:05 am, 100 block of S 7th Street, theft.
11:39 am, 1000 block of Crocker Street, assault.
1:31 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, hit and run accident.
3:21 pm, 1500 block of California Avenue, fraud.
4:58 pm, 800 block of S Broadway Street, theft of bike.
6:11 pm, 700 block of N Broadway Street, warrant service. A 26 year old was cited on Douglas County warrant.
8:47 pm, Crocker and Virginia, loud party.
10:33 pm, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue, loud noise.
11:48 pm, 1700 block of Thompson Road, theft.
Coquille
10:00 am, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road, criminal trespass.
10:35 am, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road, civil problem.
2:28 pm, Highway 42, traffic stop. A 39 year old male was cited.
5:42 pm, Highway 42 mile post 18, traffic hazard.
8:03 pm, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road, disorderly male/warrant service. A 54 year old male was cited on a Coos County Sheriff warrant.
Reedsport
11:13 am, Sunrise Shop N Save, theft.
1:39 pm, Umpqua Mobile Home Village, fraud.
2:43 pm, Sol De Mexico, theft.
7:30 pm, COHO RV Park and Marina, structure fire.
7:44 pm, Herbal Choices, suspicious activity.
11:25 pm, 2600 block of Frontage Road, disturbance.
Saturday, 8/20/2022:
North Bend
12:23 am, 2400 block of Marion Avenue, loud noise.
11:51 am, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass. A 42 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
12:53 pm, Broadway and Alder Ridge, warrant service on a 41 year old male.
1:27 pm, 2000 block of 16th Street, theft of boat motor.
1:33 pm, 1400 block of Scott Lane, vehicle keyed.
3:04 pm, 2200 block of Newmark Street, animal neglect.
6:06 pm, Newmark and Sheridan, dispute/warrant service. A 27 year old female was cited on a Roseburg Police warrant.
8:36 pm, 2000 block of Sherman Avenue, theft of bag.
8:46 pm, 1300 block of Airport Lane, Oregon State Police served a North Bend Police warrant. A 67 year old male was cited.
11:04 pm, 2200 block of Newmark Street, criminal trespass. A 62 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II and offensive littering.
Coos Bay
1:59 am, Sherman and Virginia, loud noise.
6:59 am, 100 block of S Cammann Street, tires slashed.
7:31 am, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass/warrant service. A 31 year old male was cited on a Curry County Sheriff warrant.
9:03 am, 400 block of 4th Avenue, theft of tools from vehicle.
10:08 am, 1100 block of S 1st Street, traffic stop. A 42 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
11:24 am, 500 Central Avenue, dispatch received numerous harassing calls.
12:50 pm, Ocean and Norman, traffic stop. A 39 year old female was cited.
1:10 pm, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue, traffic stop. A 67 year old male was cited.
1:18 pm, Wallace and Newmark, traffic stop. A 51 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
2:01 900 block of Noble Avenue, phone harassment. Ex texting numerous time in violation to probation conditions.
4:13 pm, 6th and I, traffic stop. A 55 year old male was cited.
4:38 pm, Michigan and S Marple, traffic stop. A 29 year old was cited for driving while suspended.
4:57 pm, Wasson and Schetter, traffic stop. A 43 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
6:03 pm, Woodland and Brooklyn, traffic stop. A 19 year old male was cited.
6:20 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, theft.
8:46 pm, 1300 block of Airport Lane, Oregon State Police served a Coos Bay Police warrant. A 67 year old male was cited.
10:43 pm, 800 block of Oakway Drive, loud party.
Coquille
10:32 am, under Fishtrap Bridge, suspicious vehicle.
10:59 am, 1st and Adams, stop sign down.
5:59 pm, Highway 42 and W Central, traffic hazard.
8:08 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, suspicious subject.
11:24 pm, N Central Boulevard, DUII/disorderly subject. A 62 year old male was cited for DUII.
Sunday, 8/21/2022:
North Bend
12:54 am, 1900 block of Union Avenue, loud noise.
2:04 am, 2100 block of Meade Street, disturbance.
8:28 am, 900 block of Virginia Avenue, disorderly conduct. A 46 year old male was cited for disorderly conduct II.
10:22 am, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue, theft.
3:46 pm, 1900 block of Monroe Avenue, theft of cans.
4:38 pm, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue, hit and run accident. A 19 year old female was cited.
6:08 pm, Sherman and Simpson, man down.
7:23 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, unattended child.
9:41 pm, Colorado & Sherman, traffic stop. A 28 year old male was cited.
11:17 pm, 1400 block of McPherson Avenue, threats.
Coos Bay
12:03 am, N Broadway and Park Avenue, traffic stop. A 35 year old male was cited for DUII.
1:03 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, theft of purse.
2:04 am, 400 block of Bennett Avenue, possible stolen vehicle.
8:33 am, Newport Avenue and Flannagan, traffic stop. A 64 year old female was cited.
9:31 am, Virginia and Fenwick, traffic stop. A 60 year old male was cited.
10:34 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft.
11:24 am, 400 block of N Wasson Street, criminal mischief. An 18 year old male was charged with criminal mischief I and II. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
2:54 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, animal neglect.
2:56 pm, 1400 block of Ventana Court, threats/harassment.
3:52 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft/shoplift. A 26 year old female was cited for theft II.
5:33 pm, E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore, found credit cards.
7:22 pm, Ocean and Highland, traffic stop. A 24 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
9:51 pm, 300 block of S Broadway Street, possible criminal trespass/warrant service. A 58 year old male was cited on a Reedsport Police warrant.
10:24 pm, 400 block of Madison Street, traffic stop. A 25 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
10:53 pm, Fir and Walnut, assisting Fire Department with a motorhome on fire.
Coquille
10:03 am, 6th and Birch, traffic sign down.
5:51 pm, 1100 block of N Elliot Street, neighbor dispute.
6:35 pm, 1100 block of N Elliot Street, loud music.
9:34 pm, 3rd and Baxter, traffic stop/elude. A 34 year old male was charged with elude and resisting arrest. Subject arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
10:25 pm, 800 block of N Folsom Street, dispute.
Reedsport
12:53 am, Highway 101 and North 20th Street, noise complaint.
9:17 am, Reedsport Four Square Church, stolen vehicle.
9:38 am, 18 block of Elm Avenue, civil dispute.
10:56 am, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park, child abuse.
12:46 pm, 1700 block of Ranch Road, trespassing.
1:15 pm, Woodland Apartments, juvenile problem.
8:52 pm, mile post 6 and Highway 38, suspicious activity.
Monday, 8/22/2022:
North Bend
2:48 am, 1800 block of Qaxas Street, prowler.
8:59 am, Broadway and Ohio, vehicle vs pole non-injury accident. A 54 year old male was cited.
10:44 am, 1900 block of Everett Street, fence cut and property accessed.
11:21 am, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, warrant service on a 46 year old male.
11:38 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, theft of gas.
4:28 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, violation of restraining order. A 45 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.
5:26 pm, 1800 block of Ash Street, hit and run accident.
7:03 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, warrant service on a 43 year old female. Subject was lodged at Coos County jail.
9:38 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, arrest. A male subject was charged with criminal trespass II, two counts and a female subject was charged with criminal trespass II.
10:15 pm, 500 block of Wall Street, loud noise.
Coos Bay
5:27 am, Broadway and Commercial, traffic stop. A 59 year old female was cited.
7:48 am, West end of Elrod, assist Fire – burn complaint. A 47 year old male was cited on a Lane County warrant.
8:35 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, criminal trespass. Subject belligerent with staff.
8:59 am, 101 and Pacific Pride, traffic stop. An 18 year old male was cited for speed 52/30.
9:27 am, Pacific and Cammann, theft. A 24 year old male was cited for theft II.
9:47 am, 100 block of Central Avenue, animal complaint.
10:09 am, S 2nd Street and Ted’s Transmission, traffic stop. A 69 year old was cited for driving without valid operator’s license.
10:44 am, Ocean and Lincoln, traffic stop. A 52 year old male was cited.
10:57 am, Ocean Boulevard SE and Lincoln Road, traffic stop. A 22 year old male was cited.
11:08 am, 500 block of S 4th Street, harassment/warrant service. A 35 year old male was cited on Lane County warrant.
11:22 am, Newmark Avenue and Main Street, traffic stop. A 60 year old male was cited.
11:27 am, 700 block of Newmark Avenue, fraud.
11:30 am, Michigan and Schoneman, traffic stop. A 53 year old male was cited for driving while suspended.
12:08 pm, 1200 N Bayshore Drive, ID theft. A 21 year old was charged with ID theft and computer crimes. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
12:14 pm, Newmark Avenue, forged checks.
12:30 pm, Ocean and Wallace, traffic stop. A 19 year old male was cited.
2:01 pm, Newmark and LaClair, traffic stop. A 70 year old male was cited.
3:23 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Street, ID theft.
4:51 pm, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, disorderly conduct/warrant service. A 30 year old female was cited on warrant.
5:05 pm, Shoneman and Noble, traffic stop. A 33 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
6:51 pm, 500 block of S 4th Street, criminal trespass/criminal mischief. A 24 year old male was cited for criminal mischief III and theft III.
7:33 pm, 800 block of D Street, hit and run accident. Vehicle hit the store and left.
8:38 pm, Phoenix Police Deparmtent served a Coos Bay Police warrant. A 65 year old male was cited.
9:45 pm, 3500 block of Ocean Boulevard, traffic stop. A 20 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
9:48 pm, 500 block of N Main Street, civil problem.
10:58 pm, Sherman & Newmark, traffic stop. A 21 year old female was cited.
Coquille
2:58 am, 1600 block of N Hemlock, loud music.
2:11 pm, 5th Street and Elliott Street, animal abuse.
4:33 pm, Highway 42 and Larkey Lane, traffic stop. A 38 year old male was cited for speed 77/55 and failure to carry PRF compliance.
7:23 pm, 400 block of S 5th Street, suspicious subject.
10:35 pm, 800 block of E 11th Street, dispute.
Reedsport
9:51 am, 800 block of Greenwood Avenue, trespassing.
12:14 pm, 1200 block of Highway Avenue, animal problem.
1:36 pm, 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue, theft.
2:40 pm, 100 block of Swain Court, civil dispute.
8:42 pm, 800 block of Juniper Avenue, suspicious activity.
