The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday 8/23:
North Bend
• 12:01 am, 1800 block of Newmark Street, criminal trespass/disorderly conduct.
• 3:41 pm, 500 block of Clark Street, theft of wallet.
• 5:44 pm, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, counterfeit money.
• 6:08 pm, 2000 block of Connecticut Avenue, littering. Vehicle throwing litter out of vehicle.
Coos Bay
• 1:47 am, 200 block of S Schoneman Street, dispute.
• 5:26 am, Newport and Hill, traffic stop. A 38 year old male was cited.
• 9:07 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, accident. A 54 year old male was charged with reckless driving, DUII and assault III. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 10:51 am, Coos Bay Boardwalk, criminal trespass. A 62 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 1:18 pm, 500 block of S 7th Street, threats.
• 2:01 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, animal neglect.
• 2:50 pm, 4th and Commercial, non-injury accident. A 46 year old female was cited.
• 3:04 pm, Coos Bay Boardwalk, criminal trespass. A 62 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 3:18 pm, 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, burglary. A 20 year old male and a 47 year old male were charged with burglary II, theft I and unauthorized use of vehicle. Both subjects transported to Coos County jail.
• 3:32 pm, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, located stolen cell phone.
• 3:47 pm, 200 block of Hall Avenue, stalking.
• 3:52 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, theft.
• 6:26 pm, Empire Area, theft from vehicle. License plate.
• 7:32 pm, Dollar Tree, dispute.
• 11:44 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft.
Coquille
• 6:16 am, Highway 42 and Lee Valley, dead deer.
• 7:32 am, Central and 4th, disorderly conduct.
• 8:40 am, 50 block of N Dean Street, dog bark.
• 11:09 am, W Central and E 3rd, violation city code/possible open container. A 46 year old male was cited.
• 1:36 pm, 1700 block of N Elm Street, violation of restraining order. A 53 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.
• 2:20 pm, Birch and Highway 42, dispute.
• 3:54 pm, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, criminal trespass.
• 5:46 pm, 99900 block of Highway 42, brush fire.
• 6:51 pm, 500 block of N Central Boulevard, criminal trespass.
• 8:09 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, disorderly conduct. Subject yelling and cursing in park.
Wednesday 8/24:
North Bend
• 8:59 am, 1600 block of Lincoln Street, theft of tools.
• 9:00 am, 1800 Sherman Avenue, warrant service on Curry County, Clackamas County and Tillamook County warrants. A 23 year old male was transported to Curry County Sheriff Office by Oregon State Police.
• 10:31 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, theft.
• 10:56 am, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, civil problem.
• 11:11 am, 3600 block of Inland Court, suspicious vehicle on apartment grounds.
• 12:49 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 1:29 pm, 3500 block of Sherman Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 2:31 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, assault. Broken up but one person wants to press charges.
• 4:21 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 4:58 pm, 2000 block of Union Avenue, appliances dumped in city lot.
Coos Bay
• 12:04 am, Ocean and Central, traffic stop. A 51 year old male was cited.
• 1:13 am, 500 block of N Main Street, threats.
• 1:49 am, 500 block of N Main Street, misuse of 911 call. A male subject was cited for misuse of 911 and resisting arrest.
• 4:36 am, Newmark and Schoneman, traffic stop. A 30 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
• 7:12 am, 100 block of Hall Street, criminal trespass. A 35 year old female was cited for criminal trespass I.
• 8:24 am, 400 block of N Bayshore Drive, hit and run accident.
• 10:29 am, 100 block of N Cammann Street, criminal trespass. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 12:21 pm, 1600 block of Woodland Drive, burglary.
• 12:36 pm, 200 block of W Anderson Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 3:20 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft.
• 5:07 pm, 10th and Hemlock, traffic stop. A 38 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
• 6:11 pm, 100 block of S 7th Street, shoplifter.
• 8:14 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, warrant service. A 24 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
• 10:13 pm, Butler Avenue and Juniper Avenue, traffic stop. A 77 year old female was cited for driving while suspended.
• 10:24 pm, 2200 block of N Bayshore Drive, theft of services.
Coquille
• 5:25 am, 1200 block of N Henry Street, assist ambulance.
• 11:39 am, 400 block of W 5th Street, civil problem. Landlord/tenant issue.
• 12:17 pm, Highway 42 mile post 18.5, traffic stop. A 24 year old female was cited.
• 12:30 pm, E 2nd Street and N Baxter Street, hit and run accident.
• 4:09 pm, 500 block of W 4th Street, dispute.
Thursday 8/25:
North Bend
• 10:47 am, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road, dispute/domestic menacing. A 45 year old male was charged with menacing and violation of no contact order.
• 11:12 am, 800 block of California Avenue, found freezer with food.
• 3:50 pm, Virginia Avenue and Safeway, threats.
• 4:37 pm, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue, theft of services.
• 5:54 pm, 2500 block of Pony Creek Road, power outage.
• 6:20 pm, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road, littering and parking complaint.
• 10:13 pm, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue, arrest. A 44 year old male was cited for criminal trespass, criminal mischief and attempted theft III.
• 10:47 pm, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue, dispute.
Coos Bay
• 7:12 am, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive, attempted theft of battery.
• 9:45 am, 1000 block of Vine Avenue, threats.
• 10:29 am, 700 block of S Broadway Street, theft of medication.
• 10:41 am, 100 block of Norman Avenue, threats.
• 11:50 am, Ackerman and Newmark, traffic stop. A 57 year old male was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and for PRU requirement.
• 1:17 pm, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue, burglary.
• 3:22 pm, 500 block of 11th Avenue, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
• 3:28 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
• 3:47 pm, 100 block of Norman Avenue, threats.
• 3:56 pm, 700 block of S Broadway Street, fraudulent check.
• 5:43 pm, 1100 block of Michigan Avenue, threats.
• 7:58 pm, 500 block of N Broadway Street, criminal trespass. A 44 year old male was cited for criminal trespass I.
• 8:02 pm, 800 block of Lakeshore Drive, threats.
• 8:59 pm, N 10th Street and Date Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 11:46 pm, 300 block of S Broadway Street, assault. A 58 year old male was cited.
Coquille
• 2:18 am, E 1st Street and N Birch Street, suspicious vehicle.
• 3:37 am, 700 block of N Central Avenue, suspicious conditions.
• 10:03 am, N Central and W 6th, traffic stop. A 31 year old male was cited.
• 12:53 pm, Coquille area, graffiti calls.
• 3:38 pm, 500 block of N Central Boulevard, criminal trespass. A 46 year old male was charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass II. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 3:56 pm, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, fraudulent check.
• 4:54 pm, 70 block of W 3rd Street, criminal trespass.
• 9:27 pm, W 4th Street and N Birch, suspicious conditions.
