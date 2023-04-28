The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 04/13:
North Bend
• 7:51 am, theft, 3600 block of Inland Court.
• 11:55 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway.
• 2:08 pm, criminal mischief, 500 block of Clark.
• 2:30 pm, dispute, Marion and 11th.
• 4:23 pm, fraud, 2400 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 4:48 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 3600 block of Vista Drive.
• 7:01 pm, theft, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:57 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1300 block of Ford Lane.
• 8:10 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and 16th.
• 9:36 pm, 42 year old female cited for DUII, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:00 pm, prowler, 1600 block of Lincoln St.
• 11:26 pm, intoxicated subject, 1100 block of Lewis Street.
Coos Bay
• 10:18 am, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:49 am, theft, 2600 block of Koos Bay Blvd.
• 11:40 am, fraud, 600 block of Telegraph Hill Rd.
• 12:12 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 1:07 pm, theft from vehicle, 2200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 3:14 pm, assault, 300 block of S 2nd Street.
• 3:14 pm, 35 year old female cited on warrant, 300 block of S 2nd St.
Coquille
• 9:56 am, animal neglect, 100 block of N Baxter Street.
• 11:22 pm, harassment, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
Friday 04/14:
North Bend
• 6:03 am, criminal mischief, 600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:15 am, threats, 2700 block of Sheridan Ave.
• 10:22 am, threats, 1900 block of Meade Street.
• 10:42 am, harassment, 700 block of Virginia Ave.
• 11:52 am, juvenile problem, Smokers Trail.
• 1:24 pm, animal complaint, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:01 pm, 36 year old male cited for theft II and criminal mischief II/39 year old male cited on warrants, 3400 block of Ash Street.
• 10:54 pm, 41 year old female cited for driving while suspended.
Coos Bay
• 8:49 am, 64 year old male cited result of non-injury accident, 4th and Commercial.
• 9:44 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1500 block of Newmark Ave.
• 11:27 am, criminal mischief, Wasson and Newmark.
• 11:32 am, dispute, 200 block of E Johnson Ave.
• 2:39 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Wallace.
• 3:27 pm, fraud, 1100 block of S 10th Street.
• 3:32 pm, threats, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.
• 4:10 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Central and 11th.
• 5:25 pm, 28 year old male cited on warrant, 1900 block of NE F St.
• 5:33 pm, dispute, 200 block of S Wasson.
• 6:52 pm, 31 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 3200 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 8:34 pm, 25 year old female served on two warrants, 100 N 4th St.
• 9:14 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark St.
• 10:01 pm, dispute, N Cammann and Harris.
• 10:14 pm, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:18 pm, dispute, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 11:21 pm, 31 year old female cited on warrant, 600 block of Newmark Ave.
• 11:21 pm, disorderly conduct, 600 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 9:53 am, threats, 400 block of W Central.
• 12:40 pm, stalking, 1700 block of Shelley Rd.
• 12:45 pm, animal complaint, 200 block of N Dean Street.
• 6:35 pm, 39 year old male arrested on warrant, 800 block of California Ave.
Reedsport
• 8:40 am, theft, Leona’s Restaurant.
• 7:12 pm, civil dispute, 2655 block of Frontage Road.
• 9:05 pm, animal problem, 1000 block of Scott Terrace.
Saturday 04/15:
North Bend
• 12:39 am, 35 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Broadway.
• 9:28 am, threats, 2100 block of Harrison Street.
• 10:11 am, theft from vehicle, 1100 block of Airport Way.
• 10:42 am, fraud, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 10:59 am, civil problem/dispute, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 1:36 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, Hall and 2nd Court alley.
• 2:10 pm, dispute, Newmark and Broadway.
• 7:04 pm, threats, 2200 block of Marion Avenue.
• 7:04 pm, harassment, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 7:18 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 8:00 pm, disorderly conduct, 3600 block of Broadway.
• 8:41 pm, dispute, 3300 block of Broadway Ave.
• 10:33 pm, missing person, 3500 block of Ash St.
Coos Bay
• 12:03 am, 71 year old male served on four warrants, 1100 block of E Main Street.
• 2:25 am, 35 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Main.
• 3:26 am, 28 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 6:05 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S Wall Street.
• 8:04 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:13 pm, neighbor dispute, 100 block of B Street.
• 12:46 pm, 39 year old male cited for driving while suspended, N Marple and Schetter.
• 1:16 pm, theft, 300 block of LaClair Street.
• 1:36 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, Hall and 2nd Court.
• 1:55 pm, misuse of 911, 1200 block of N Front St.
• 2:25 pm, 27 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of Newmark Ave.
• 2:51 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Norman.
• 2:49 pm, missing person, 700 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 3:21 pm, criminal mischief, 1900 block of Thompson Road.
• 3:32 pm, disorderly conduct, 600 block of S Marple.
• 3:59 pm, juvenile problem, 500 block of Schetter Avenue.
• 4:11 pm, civil problem, 1500 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 8:13 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1300 block of Newmark Ave.
• 8:20 pm, family dispute, 939 N 9th Street.
• 10:02 pm, four 19 year olds and one 18 year old cited result of minor in possession of liquor party, Grace Harbor.
Coquille
• 4:34 pm, hit and run accident, 600 block of N Central Boulevard.
Reedsport
• 12:26 am, disturbance, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.
Sunday 04/16:
North Bend
• 2:01 am, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1700 block of Ash Street.
• 10:33 am, 38 year old female transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct, 2300 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 11:43 am, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Union Avenue.
• 3:13 pm, theft from vehicle, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 6:04 pm, dispute, 1700 block of Sherman Ave.
• 6:32 pm, intoxicated subject, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 8:56 pm, threats, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
• 10:19 pm, barking dog, 2100 block of 16th St.
• 11:14 pm, theft of knives, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 11:12 pm, domestic assault, 2000 block of Newmark Street.
Coos Bay
• 2:27 am, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 2:56 am, 47 year old male cited for DUII, S Broadway and Johnson.
• 11:16 am, juvenile problem, 300 block of LaClair Street.
• 12:27 pm, criminal mischief, 1800 block of N 28th Court.
• 2:41 pm, harassment, 1400 block of Highland Avenue.
• 2:41 pm, 37 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1400 block of Highland Avenue.
• 3:44 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, Broadway and Market.
• 4:10 pm, runaway juvenile, 1000 block of Augustine.
• 5:26 pm, family dispute, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 8:06 pm, 47 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Noble and S Empire.
• 8:25 pm, missing person, 100 block of S Cammann Street.
• 9:26 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, H Street and 6th Avenue.
• 9:37 pm, intoxicated subject, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
• 9:44 pm, 29 year old male cited on warrant, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
• 11:12 pm, assault, 1100 block of Evans Boulevard.
Coquille
• 5:40 am, located wanted subject, 1000 block of W 9th Street.
• 12:14 pm, dispute/disturbance, 800 block of E 10th Place.
Reedsport
• 2:13 pm, civil dispute, 700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 2:39 pm, civil dispute, Reedsport Antiques.
• 2:48 pm, animal problem, Barrone Park.
