The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 07/20:
North Bend
• 12:46 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Meade Avenue.
• 11:31 pm, juvenile problem, 2400 block of Montana Street.
• 3:35 pm, phone harassment, 800 block of Commercial Street.
• 3:42 pm, harassment, 2500 block of Lewis Street.
• 4:40 pm, juvenile problem, 2200 block of Everett Avenue.
• 6:17 pm, theft, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:04 am, dispute, behind 7-Eleven.
• 8:29 am, 23 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Hull Street and John Topits.
• 10:31 pm, misuse of 911, 400 block of 8th Avenue.
• 11:41 am, disorderly conduct, Newport Lane and Olive Barber.
• 12:16 pm, 35 year old female transported to Coos County jail for offensive littering, 1st and Golden.
• 12:04 pm, fraud, 200 block of 1st Avenue.
• 1:49 pm, theft, 2100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:15 pm, weapons offense, 62900 Eagle Road.
• 3:19 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 4:48 pm, armed subject/knives, Empire Boat Ramp.
• 7:31 pm, 46 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of Holland Street.
• 9:20 pm, 37 year old male transported to Coos County jail on burglary I, criminal mischief I, menacing, disorderly conduct II, criminal trespass II, resisting arrest and violation of no contact order, 600 block of H Street.
• 11:00 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 11:22 pm, theft, 1300 block of Teakwood Avenue.
Coquille
• 7:30 am, disorderly conduct, N Adams.
• 11:43 am, disorderly conduct, River Cities Realties.
• 1:37 pm, disorderly conduct, 40 block of E Highway 42 Street.
• 10:50 pm, disorderly conduct, 1100 block of N Birch Street.
Friday 07/21:
North Bend
• 9:41 am, theft, 3500 block of Ash Street.
• 10:39 am, 43 year old transported to Coos County jail on violation of restraining order, 3500 block of Ash Street.
• 11:56 am, theft, 2100 block of Ash Street.
• 12:27 pm, disorderly conduct, 600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:51 pm, disturbance, Connecticut and Maple.
• 2:25 pm, hit and run accident, Broadway and Virginia.
• 5:10 pm, theft, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:26 pm, 34 year old male cited for theft III, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 7:17 pm, custodial interference, Newmark and Brussells.
• 8:48 pm, male subject transported to Coos County jail on felon in possession of firearm and carrying concealed weapon, Pony Village Mall.
• 11:19 pm, theft of cell phone, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 7:21 am, burglary, 700 block of N 10th Street.
• 10:29 am, 51 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Fulton and S Empire.
• 11:42 am, misuse of 911, 800 block of Central Avenue.
• 1:18 pm, dispute, 1200 block of S 2nd Street.
• 3:05 pm, dog complaint, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:32 pm, 50 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:50 pm, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 400 block of N Cammann.
• 5:12 pm, animal abuse, Marple and Newmark.
• 6:42 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1700 block of Southwest Boulevard.
• 7:38 pm, family dispute, 1500 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 7:50 pm, disorderly conduct, Hemlock and 7th.
• 8:23 pm, arson, E Street and 5th Avenue.
• 8:29 pm, theft, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:50 pm, loud party, 400 block of 3rd Court.
• 11:40 pm, minor in possession liquor, Eastside Park.
• 11:45 pm, disorderly conduct, 600 block of Central Avenue.
Coquille
• 6:45 am, disorderly conduct, 20 block of W 1st Street.
• 10:14 am, 41 year old female transported to Coos County jail on physical harassment, disorderly conduct II, offensive littering and resisting, 90 block of E 1st Street.
• 6:04 pm, dog bite, 20 block of W 1st Street.
• 11:37 pm, 22 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 100 block of N Baxter Street.
Saturday 07/22:
North Bend
• 12:42 am, dispute, 2700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 3:16 am, theft of money, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:22 am, 55 year old male cited for DUII, reckless driving, FTO TCD and open container, D Street and Merchant.
• 6:08 am, missing person, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 10:11 am, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:39 am, 24 year old male transported to Coos County jail, S Empire and Fulton.
• 10:55 am, counterfeit money, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:30 am, theft of license plate from vehicle, 300 block of S 8th Street.
• 11:51 am, animal abuse, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:37 pm, 40 year old female arrested by Columbia County on Coos Bay Police warrant, 900 block of Port Avenue.
• 2:16 pm, theft, 100 block of 2nd Street.
• 3:17 pm, 54 year old transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, 500 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 3:23 pm, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:47 pm, dog in car for 3 hours, 300 block of S 10th Street.
• 3:53 pm, dispute, 1800 block of N 7th Street.
• 9:32 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 11:10 pm, disorderly conduct, Ackerman and Newmark.
• 11:39 pm, disorderly conduct, Ackerman and Newmark.
Coquille
• 5:09 pm, violation of restraining order, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 9:20 pm, dispute, 1000 block of N Knott Street.
Sunday 07/23:
North Bend
• 4:15 pm, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Meade Street.
• 5:13 pm, barking dog, 3300 block of Chester St.
• 5:18 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:51 pm, dispute, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 8:06 pm, dispute, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
• 9:43 pm, 32 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 3300 block of Myrtle St.
Coos Bay
• 1:49 am, 25 year old male arrested by Salem Police on Coos Bay warrant, 500 block of Liberty Street.
• 3:05 am, 300 block of Ackerman Street.
• 3:22 am, fire, 200 block of Ackerman.
• 6:50 am, criminal mischief, 300 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 8:08 am, criminal mischief, 100 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 8:15 am, 48 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 100 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 10:23 am, 45 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Ackerman.
• 11:34 am, criminal mischief, 300 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 11:37 am, 32 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 11:40 am, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 12:08 pm, missing person, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 12:10 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Schoneman.
• 1:17 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1000 block of Flanagan Avenue.
• 1:22 pm, criminal mischief, 1000 block of Blanco Avenue.
• 1:48 pm, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 2:28 pm, threats, 200 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 7:18 pm, family dispute, 900 block of Maryland Avenue.
• 9:13 pm, unattended child, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:06 pm, dispute, 900 block of Maryland Avenue.
Coquille
• 9:14 am, disorderly conduct, 800 block of E 11th Street.
• 2:24 pm, animal abuse, 100 block of N Birch Street.
• 4:57 pm, threats, 100 block of E 1st Street.
Reedsport
• 12:27 am, juvenile problem, Lions Park.
• 3:07 pm, phone harassment, Best Western.
• 3:21 pm, trespassing, 400 block of S 21st Street.
• 6:35 pm, animal problem, 700 block of Scott Street.
• 9:24 pm, domestic disturbance, 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.
