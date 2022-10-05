The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 9/27/2022:
North Bend
12:03 am, 22 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Vermont and Brussells.
5:27 am, accident, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.
7:43 am, animal injured, California Avenue and Ash Street.
9:42 am, theft, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
11:27 am, civil problem, 1500 block of Meade Avenue.
11:50 am, juvenile problem, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
12:18 pm, non-injury accident, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
2:00 pm, recovered stolen property, Sheridan and Wall.
2:37 pm, hit and run accident, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
3:15 pm, theft, 1800 block of Steelhead Street.
4:23 pm, violation court order, 700 California Avenue.
3:27 pm, theft, 1900 block of Meade Avenue.
4:56 pm, dispute, 2500 block of Creekside Lane.
5:15 pm, non-injury accident, Virginia Avenue and Fresh Coast.
5:40 pm, hit and run accident, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.
7:15 pm, threats, 1800 block of Union Avenue.
7:17 pm, juvenile problem, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
11:14 pm, injured animal, 2600 block of Virginia.
Coos Bay
12:08 am, civil problem, 2400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
12:52 am, theft of cell phone, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
5:14 am, 55 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Ackerman.
5:32 am, misuse of 9-1-1, 1300 block of Dakota Avenue.
5:41 am, loud noise complaint, 1400 block of Juniper Street.
6:59 am, 54 year old male charged with domestic harassment and transported to Coos County jail.
8:06 am, 39 year old female cited on Coos Bay Police warrant – 39 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Morrison Street and Blanco Avenue.
8:36 am, criminal mischief, 100 block of W Hall Avenue.
8:43 am, 30 year old male cited on Multnomah County warrant.
8:49 am, 58 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and Highland.
11:21 am, non-injury accident, 4th and Anderson.
11:24 am, accident, Central and 10th.
11:27 am, non-injury accident, 4th and Commercial.
11:42 am, dispute, 300 block of S Broadway Street.
11:48 am, shoplifter, 100 block of S 7th Street.
12:33 pm, threats, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
12:35 pm, 57 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and Radar.
12:48 pm, hit and run accident, 400 block of N Marple Street.
2:05 pm, 35 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 300 block of S Broadway Street.
2:12 pm, located wanted 35 year old female subject, 200 block of N Baxter.
2:14 pm, non-injury accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
2:53 pm, animal complaint, 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard.
2:58 pm, civil problem, 400 block of Johannsen Avenue.
3:46 pm, juvenile problem, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
3:57 pm, 33 year old male cited for theft II, S 10th and Johnson.
4:02 pm, theft of bike, 1900 block of N 7th Street.
4:22 pm, dispute, 500 block of 12th Court E and 12th Court.
4:59 pm, traffic hazard, S Wasson and Michigan.
5:08 pm, 42 year old male cited for failure to register as sex offender felony, criminal mischief II and false information to police officer, Front Street and NAPA.
5:52 pm, 41 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 900 block of S 1st Street.
10:15 pm, Coos County Sheriff served 47 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant – cited and released by Coos County Sheriff, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
Coquille
9:08 am, juvenile problem, E 3rd Street and N Elliott Street.
9:55 pm, suspicious conditions, 500 block of Highway 42.
Wednesday, 9/28/2022:
North Bend
12:06 am, subject standing in traffic, Tremont and Newmark.
12:54 am, disorderly conduct, Maine and Broadway.
4:15 am, 49 year old male cited for unauthorized use of motor vehicle and theft I, 3600 block of Inland Court.
7:00 am, child related, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
8:27 am, suspicious conditions, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
10:14 am, 27 year old male cited for driving uninsured and FTO TCD, Newmark Street and Edgewood Drive.
11:24 am, 35 year old male cited on Klamath County warrant, 1800 block of Clark Street.
11:36 am, theft, 3400 block of Cedar Street.
12:54 pm, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of Union Avenue.
4:13 pm, disorderly conduct, Highway 101 mile post 234.
6:05 pm, dispute, 3700 block of Buccaneer Street.
8:31 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
9:57 pm, theft of cell phone, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
10:40 pm, juvenile problem, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
10:43 pm, suspicious subject, 3700 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
1:43 am, 46 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Radar and Fulton.
1:51 am, 44 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 400 block of S 4th Street.
2:26 am, criminal mischief, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive.
2:45 am, 30 year old female cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 100 block of S Wall Street.
2:47 am, disorderly conduct, N Broadway and Hemlock.
3:54 am, 35 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 2nd and Ingersoll.
5:52 am, dog at large, Southwest and Minnesota.
7:12 am, pedestrian accident, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
7:51 am, traffic sign obstructed, Newmark Avenue in Empire.
7:51 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
7:51 am, injured deer, 1500 block of Ocean Boulevard.
8:07 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
8:35 am, theft, 1600 block of Ocean Boulevard.
9:06 am, dog at large, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.
9:14 am, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failure to register vehicle, 100 block of S 7th Street.
9:28 am, suspicious subject 1400 block of Holloway Mews.
9:36 am, 33 year old male cited for cell phone use, S Broadway Street and Golden Avenue.
10:22 am, theft, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
11:31 am, 67 year old female cited for speed 41/20 school zone with children present, S 7th Street and Golden Avenue.
12:02 pm, shoplifter, 500 block of S 4th Street.
1:21 pm, civil problem, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
1:37 pm, 71 year old male cited on Warrenton Police warrant, 6th and Central.
1:44 pm, theft, 200 block of LaClair Street.
1:52 pm, 42 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
2:49 pm, 33 year old male cited for disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
3:11 pm, civil problem, 2000 block of S 13th Street.
4:09 pm, traffic hazard, Ocean Boulevard and Lincoln Road.
4:18 pm, 35 year old male cited on two Coquille Police warrants, 400 block of Donnelly.
5:05 pm, accident, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
5:17 pm, suspicious vehicle, 900 block of Kentucky Avenue.
5:32 pm, menacing, 900 block of Salmon Avenue.
6:04 pm, 34 year old male cited for criminal mischief III, 900 block of S 1st Street.
6:14 pm, dispute, 900 block of S 1st Street.
6:33 pm, 35 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 400 block of Donnelly.
7:35 pm, hit and run accident, 900 block of S Broadway.
8:12 pm, dog at large, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
8:31 pm, civil problem, 400 block of Johannesen Avenue.
8:56 pm, dispute, 300 block of S 2nd Street.
9:35 pm, 53 year old male cited for criminal trespass, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
10:24 pm, family dispute, 1700 block of Kingwood Avenue.
11:12 pm, suspicious vehicle, 3300 block of Walnut Avenue.
11:38 pm, theft, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
11:42 pm, dispute, 400 block of Johannesen Avenue.
Coquille
1:46 am, misuse of 911, Highway 42 and Birch.
1:51 am, intoxicated subject, 200 block of W Highway 42.
3:17 am, suspicious conditions, 900 block of E 5th Street.
11:58 am, injured animal, Fairview Road and W Central Boulevard.
4:31 pm, suspicious subject, 400 block of Highway 42 E.
5:23 pm, harassment, 400 block of E Highway 42.
5:40 pm, suspicious conditions, 400 block of N Gould Street.
8:43 pm, barking dog, 1400 block of N Irving Street.
Thursday, 9/29/2022:
North Bend
12:33 am, 56 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, 3500 block of Sherman Avenue.
12:59 am, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue.
1:34 am, suspicious vehicle, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
3:15 am, power outage, Newmark and Broadway.
3:16 am, line down, 1200 block of Clark Street.
7:18 am, 28 year old male cited for driving while suspended result of accident, Chester and Newmark.
9:08 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 400 block of Simpson Avenue.
9:26 am, removing debris from roadway, Virginia and Cedar Court.
9:46 am, recovered stolen property, 800 block of California Avenue.
12:17 pm, suspicious conditions, 3200 block of Broadway Avenue.
12:44 pm, suspicious subject, 1800 block of 15th Street.
1:14 pm, theft of license plates, 2500 block of N 16th Street.
1:16 pm, line down, 600 block of Clark Street.
1:37 pm, criminal mischief, 2200 block of Everett Avenue.
2:58 pm, fight, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
2:58 pm, civil dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
3:32 pm, dispute, Ferry Road Park.
3:52 pm, 37 year old cited for no valid OPS result of hit and run accident, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
4:16 pm, theft, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
6:02 pm, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Monroe Avenue.
6:31 pm, theft, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
7:24 pm, suspicious subject, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
8:19 pm, neighbor dispute, 2700 block of Stanton Avenue.
8:45 pm, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Hamilton.
9:15 pm, 47 year old male cited for theft III, California Street.
10:58 pm, suspicious vehicle, Bayview Street.
11:07 pm, suspicious vehicle, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
11:23 pm, 39 year old female charged with assault on a police officer, attempted assault on a police officer and resisting arrest – transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
12:44 am, loud music, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
1:23 am, minor in possession of liquor, SWOCC student housing.
4:02 am, opener found subject inside location, 700 block of Broadway Street.
5:05 am, 19 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
7:35 am, threats, 500 block of S 4th Street.
7:35 am, graffiti calls, 500 block of S 4th Street.
7:50 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1300 block of Dakota Avenue.
9:54 am, theft of companion animal, 2400 block of Woodland Drive.
11:14 am, harassment, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
11:19 am, shoplifter/trespass, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
1:38 pm, suspicious conditions, 200 block of Holland Street.
2:54 pm, harassment, 400 block of S Morrison Street.
4:01 pm, civil problem, 1100 block of Idaho Avenue.
4:06 pm, prowler, 1500 block of Hillside Court.
5:45 pm, 34 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 700 block of Broadway Street.
6:03 pm, suspicious conditions, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
6:24 pm, disorderly conduct, 700 block of Broadway Street.
8:11 pm, disorderly conduct, E Ingersoll Avenue and S 1st Street.
8:51 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Kruse Avenue and S 4th Street.
10:19 pm, theft, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
11:09 pm, subject assaulting multiple people at location, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
Coquille
6:45 am, injured deer, Ivy and W Central.
9:48 am, suspicious conditions, W 11th and Myrtle.
2:43 pm, neighbor dispute, 400 block of E 2nd Street.
7:56 pm, 60 year old male cited on a North Bend Police warrant and a Coos Bay Police warrant, 100 block of W Highway 42.
9:50 pm, 35 year old male charged with assault IV domestic, assault IV, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest – transported to Coos County jail.
