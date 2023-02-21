The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Sunday 01/01:
Monday 02/06:
North Bend
• 5:56 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 3900 block of Edgewood Drive.
• 6:24 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 900 block of Commercial Street.
• 7:05 am, hit and run accident, Virginia and Sheridan.
• 7:09 am, harassment, Brussells and Lewis.
• 7:23 am, 29 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Chappell Parkway.
• 9:09 am, sink hole developing, Virginia Avenue and Maple Street.
• 9:53 am, civil problem, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 10:13 am, harassment, Newmark and Brussels.
• 10:28 am, juvenile problem, 1100 block of Maine Avenue.
• 11:06 am, juvenile problem, 2500 block of 13th Street.
• 11:19 am, hit and run accident, 1200 block of California Avenue.
• 2:15 pm, civil problem, 3600 block of Vista Drive.
• 2:44 pm, theft, 1700 block of McPherson Street.
• 3:18 pm, theft of keys, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 3:22 pm, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 3:47 pm, 49 year old male cited for criminal trespass I, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 4:41 pm, dispute, 800 block of State Street.
• 4:53 pm, 69 year old male cited on warrant, 3800 block of Buccaneer Lane.
• 5:18 pm, Marion County jail served 34 year old male on three North Bend Police warrants, 4000 block of Aumsville Highway.
• 8:36 pm, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail for criminal mischief II, Simpson Park.
• 10:01 pm, juvenile warned for disorderly conduct, 2300 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 11:39 pm, 54 year old male cited on warrant, Pony Village Mall.
Coos Bay
• 1:59 am, 38 year old female cited for felon in possession of restricted weapon, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 6:29 am, burglary, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 7:02 am, burglary, Coos Bay Village.
• 8:22 am, vehicle not returned, 1100 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 9:19 am, theft, 900 block of Michigan Avenue.
• 9:20 am, vehicle entered and theft of items, 100 block of S 2nd Street.
• 9:51 am, Oregon Department of Corrections served 40 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 10:30 am, fraud, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
• 11:49 am, juvenile problem, 700 block of S 7th Street.
• 12:12 pm, civil problem, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 12:24 pm, fight, 4th and Golden.
• 1:32 pm, loud noise complaint, 1400 block of N Bayshore.
• 1:34 pm, Coos County Sheriff served 60 year old male on a Coos Bay Police warrant and a North Bend Police warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 2:31 pm, civil problem, 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
• 3:13 pm, threats, 600 block of 9th Avenue.
• 3:58 pm, dispute, 1100 block of S 5th Street.
• 4:12 pm, disturbance, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 5:49 pm, 45 year old male transported back from Newport to be lodged at Coos County jail, 100 block of SW Coast Highway.
• 6:44 pm, dispute, 100 block of E Ingersoll Avenue.
• 6:45 pm, 50 year old female cited for theft III and computer crimes, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:51 pm, disorderly conduct, Evans Boulevard.
• 7:43 pm, theft, 400 block of N Wasson Street.
• 7:45 pm, Lane County Sheriff served 30 year old male on warrant/lodged at Lane County jail.
• 7:52 pm, 40 year old female transported to Coos County jail for strangulation-domestic, assault IV-domestic, burglary I, kidnap II and harassment, 1200 block of N 8th Street.
• 8:31 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 9:01 pm, dispute, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 9:16 pm, prowler, 700 block of S Wasson Street.
• 10:21 pm, 33 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Empire Lakes Hull entrance.
• 10:32 pm, shots fired, 6th and F Street.
Coquille
• 1:09 am, dog bark, 700 block of N Elliott.
Tuesday 02/07:
North Bend
• 12:08 am, theft from vehicle, Union and Washington.
• 3:36 am, 55 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Michigan.
• 10:24 am, hit and run accident, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:34 am, criminal mischief, 1900 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 1:31 pm, 51 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 16th Street and Oak Street.
• 1:52 pm, theft, 1500 block of Maple Street.
• 6:21 pm, hit and run accident, Virginia and Maple.
• 6:25 pm, pedestrian accident, Virginia and Hamilton
Coos Bay
• 7:17 am, fraud/phone scam, 3600 block of Vista Drive.
• 7:57 am, dispute, Pine and 6th.
• 8:24 am, harassment, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 9:03 am, civil problem, 600 block of S 11th Street.
• 9:54 am, harassment, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 9:55 am, criminal mischief, 100 block of E Ingersoll Street.
• 10:06 am, animal complaint, 300 block of 7th Avenue.
• 10:24 am, 30 year old female cited for menacing and physical harassment, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 11:26 am, phone harassment, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 11:32 am, criminal mischief, 100 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 2:26 pm, 21 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:38 pm, runaway juvenile, 900 block of S 7th Street.
• 2:45 pm, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean Boulevard and Norman Avenue.
• 2:48 pm, juvenile problem, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:18 pm, 35 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 3:25 pm, harassment, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 4:06 pm, 54 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:05 pm, disorderly conduct, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
Reedsport
• 11:05 am, hit and run, Herbal Choices.
• 2:08 pm, fraud, McKay’s.
• 2:16 pm, animal problem, Ward Way Ridgeway Drive.
• 3:25 pm, theft, Liquor Locker.
Wednesday 02/08:
North Bend
• 6:27 am, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of Meade Avenue.
• 7:42 am, indecent exposure, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 8:50 am, assault, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:30 pm, theft, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:13 pm, theft of paddle boat, 1900 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 2:34 pm, 46 year old male cited for disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 4:19 pm, juvenile problem, 1500 block of 16th Street.
• 5:31 pm, burglary, 2600 block of 11th Street.
• 6:55 pm, threats, 1600 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 9:03 pm, fight, 2600 block of State Street.
Coos Bay
• 5:10 am, female subject transported to Coos County jail for domestic assault IV, 500 block of Schetter Avenue.
• 7:11 am, burglary, 600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:33 am, theft of services, 100 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 7:47 am, animal complaint, 300 block of 7th Avenue.
• 7:51 am, hit and run accident, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:56 am, theft of license plate, 400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 10:43 am, missing person, 900 block of Crocker Street.
• 10:52 am, disturbance, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 11:02 am, ID theft, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 11:07 am, dispute, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 12:30 pm, dead animal, Date and Telegraph.
• 12:55 pm, female subject served on warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 1:30 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of S Broadway.
• 4:30 pm, 46 year old female cited on warrant, Broadway and Market.
• 4:35 pm, 47 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II, 500 block of Fulton Avenue.
• 4:53 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 600 block of N 12th.
• 5:02 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:47 pm, male subject cited for theft III, 400 block of Golden Avenue.
• 6:02 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Central.
• 6:02 pm, threats, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:54 pm, female subject transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:39 pm, disorderly conduct, Ocean and Knife River.
Coquille
• 9:07 pm, threats/cyber bulling, 400 block of W Central Boulevard.
Reedsport
• 11:21 am, juvenile problem, Highland Elementary School.
• 12:29 pm, theft, 500 block of N 20th Street.
• 1:25 pm, civil dispute, Highland Elementary School.
• 10:03 pm, trespassing, Riverside Manor.
Thursday 02/09:
North Bend
• 3:04 am, theft of bicycle, 1900 block of Meade Avenue.
• 8:11 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway.
• 8:43 am, theft of mail/packages, 2100 block of Everett Avenue.
• 9:49 am, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Broadway and Newmark.
• 10:54 am, barking dog complaint, 1500 block of Johnston Street.
• 11:17 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway.
• 12:17 pm, civil problem, 1700 block of Waite Street.
• 12:29 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:18 pm, disorderly conduct, 1400 block of Airport Lane.
• 2:34 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and Newmark.
• 3:59 pm, fraudulent use of credit card, 2100 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 4:07 pm, neighbor dispute, 800 block of Colorado Avenue.
• 4:58 pm, neighbor dispute, 2600 block of 11th Street.
• 5:40 pm, juvenile problem, 1500 block of 16th Street.
• 9:53 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Hamilton Avenue.
• 10:13 pm, loud noise, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 10:48 pm, threats, 2700 block of Stanton Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:24 am, fight, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:05 am, 30 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 1300 block of Coos River Highway.
• 2:01 am, 41 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 8:09 am, 25 year old male cited on theft II, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 8:55 am, Oregon Department of Corrections served 40 year old male on a Coquille Police warrant, 2500 block of Center Street.
• 9:37 am, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and W Hills.
• 9:50 am, 35 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 100 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 10:17 am, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of California Street.
• 10:29 am, 29 year old male cited on Reedsport Police warrant, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 1:36 pm, fraud, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:26 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of S 2nd Court.
• 3:17 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 700 block of N Front Street.
• 3:47 pm, hit and run accident, 700 block of N Front Street.
• 5:16 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:33 pm, theft, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 7:13 pm, 47 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 600 block of Marshall Avenue.
• 10:57 pm, disorderly conduct, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 11:27 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 12:40 am, 42 year old female cited for driving while suspended/41 year old male transported to Coos County jail on a Coos Bay Police warrant, a Douglas County warrant and a Florence Police warrant, Highway 42 and Cedar Street.
• 10:03 am, vehicle out of gear and ran over a subject, 400 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 3:31 pm, civil problem, 800 block of Birch Street.
• 8:54 pm, theft of services, 200 block of W Highway 42.
Reedsport
• 10:08 am, juvenile problem, Highland Elementary School.
• 2:33 pm, fraud, 2800 block of Longwood.
• 3:27 pm, animal problem, 1800 block of Hawthorne.
Friday 02/10:
North Bend
• 12:43 am, prowler, 800 block of Vermont Street.
• 12:50 am, criminal mischief, Commercial and Oak.
• 8:02 am, civil problem, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:00 am, fraud, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 5:38 pm, neighbor dispute, 2700 block of Stanton Avenue.
• 9:03 pm, theft if bikes, 3400 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 11:58 pm, loud noise, 2700 block of Stanton Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 1:49 am, 54 year old male cited for driving while suspended, S Morrison and Michigan.
• 8:46 am, theft, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 9:18 am, civil problem, 1000 block of Oakway Drive.
• 10:53 am, harassment, 1500 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 11:32 am, graffiti calls, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:47 am, harassment, 300 block of S Wall Street.
• 1:27 pm, indecent exposure, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:54 pm, 47 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 3:15 pm, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of N 7th Street.
• 3:51 pm, civil problem, 300 block of Radar Road.
• 5:08 pm, civil problem, 1800 block of Lincoln Road.
• 5:49 pm, dispute, 2nd and Hall.
• 8:14 pm, family dispute, 900 block of Ocean Boulevard.
Reedsport
• 1:06 am, harassment, Black Forest Apartments.
• 2:30 pm, assault, 2600 block of Frontage Road.
• 3:00 pm, harassment, 3000 block of Greenbriar Avenue.
• 8:15 pm, theft, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 9:24 pm, animal problem, mile post 213 and Highway 101.
Saturday 02/11:
North Bend
• 2:29 am, 53 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Pony Creek Road and Troy Lane.
• 6:36 am, shoplifter, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:37 am, 62 year old male transported to Coos County jail on three warrants, 3400 block of Cedar Street.
• 11:39 am, civil problem, 2800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:01 pm, animal complaint, Virginia and Broadway.
• 1:20 pm, 28 year old female transported to Coos County jail for robbery III, theft III, reckless endangering another person and driving while suspended, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 5:24 pm, 47 year old male cited for criminal mischief III, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 8:13 pm, criminal mischief, Stanton and Ohio.
• 10:13 pm, 53 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Union.
• 10:59 pm, loud noise, 1600 block of Monroe.
• 11:49 pm, 32 year old male transported to Coos County jail for unlawful use of a weapon and menacing, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 3:40 am, family dispute, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 9:06 am, injured animal, 1400 block of Thompson road.
• 11:06 am, theft, 200 block of Central Avenue.
• 11:42 am, vehicle fire, Newport and Mullen.
• 12:04 pm, dispute, 1100 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 3:59 pm, civil problem, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 5:09 pm, 27 year old female transported to Coos County jail for theft II and probation violation, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:51 pm, threats, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:58 pm, dispute, 700 block of S 2nd Street.
• 7:37 pm, disorderly conduct/aggressive panhandling, Johnson Avenue and S Front Street.
• 8:31 pm, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief/littering, Newmark Avenue and N Cammann Street.
• 8:49 pm, theft, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:54 pm, 38 year old female cited for disorderly conduct and urinating in public, Newmark and Cammann.
• 11:32 pm, juvenile problem, 1100 block of S 10th Street.
• 10:45 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:02 pm, civil problem, 1000 block of Sanford Street.
• 11:28 pm, theft of cell phone, 200 block of Central Avenue.
Coquille
• 12:14 am, 19 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 and Highway 42S.
• 2:29 am, dispute, Central and 3rd.
• 10:45 am, dispute, 100 block of W 6th Street.
Reedsport
• 1:01 am, disturbance, S 20th Street and Highway 101.
• 1:55 am, trespassing, S 20th Street and Highway 101.
• 12:41 pm, civil dispute, Fir Grove Motel.
• 2:35 pm, juvenile problem, Highland Pool.
• 3:00 pm, animal problem, 2400 block of Arthur Drive.
• 5:44 pm, animal problem, 400 block of Ward Way.
• 8:47 pm, structure fire, 100 block of Marina Way.
• 9:57 pm, DUI, 800 block of Rowe Street.
Sunday 02/12:
North Bend
• 12:48 am, dispute, Union and Virginia.
• 9:38 am, recovered stolen vehicle, Edgewood and Scott.
• 12:12 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:47 pm, animal at large, Connecticut and Sherman.
• 1:03 pm, dispute, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:14 pm, assault, Lakeshore Drive.
• 2:29 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Newmark and Edgewood.
• 2:53 pm, misuse of 911, Virginia Avenue and Maple Street.
• 8:02 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1300 block of Bayview Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:14 am, loud party, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 5:41 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 600 block of 13th Avenue.
• 10:05 am, hit and run accident, Broadway and Elrod.
• 10:39 am, civil problem, 1000 block of Oakway Drive.
• 11:37 am, 51 year old male transported to Coos County jail for assault IV domestic and warrant, Broadway and Wall.
• 12:07 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 12:17 pm, disorderly conduct, central and N 2nd.
• 1:05 pm, civil problem, 1800 block of N 28th Court.
• 1:14 pm, assault, Lakeshore Drive.
• 2:46 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of California Street.
• 6:18 pm, 30 year old female cited result of non-injury accident, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.6:32 pm, disorderly conduct, Central Avenue and 7th Street.
• 6:36 pm, disorderly conduct, Central and 2nd.
• 6:55 pm, 51 year old male cited on warrant, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:44 pm, disorderly conduct, S 6th Street and Bennett Avenue.
• 7:56 pm, domestic assault, 700 block of F Street.
Coquille
• 8:03 pm, theft, 900 block of W 17th Street.
• 9:03 pm, loud noise, 1300 block of N Gould Street.
• 10:06 pm, family dispute, 600 block of W Central Boulevard.
