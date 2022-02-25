The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday, 2/17/2022:
North Bend
· At 12:51 am, police responded to the 1700 block of Hamilton Avenue after report of illegal dumping. People dumping sewage near location.
· At 1:07 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. Safeway requested subject refusing to leave be removed.
· At 2:52 pm, police responded to the location of Washington and Sherman after report of two vehicle motor vehicle accident. No injury.
· At 5:59 pm, police responded to the location of McPherson Avenue and Vermont Avenue after report of park violation. Officer contacted subjects with vehicle problems. Vehicle was later moved.
· At 8:41 pm, police responded to the 1800 block of Sherman Ave after report of subject watching customers at ATM and asking for money. Officer contacted the subject, warned of private property and subject left area.
Coquille
· At 8:06 am, police preformed a follow up to the 1500 block of W Central. Possibly observed suspicious vehicle from motor vehicle hit and run accident.
· At 11:37 am, police responded to the 200 block of N Central Boulevard after report of subjects bothering people outside location.
· At 4:36 pm, police responded to the 800 block of N Adams after caller reported located stolen property.
· At 5:58 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 42 milepost 10 after report of truck and trailer possibly disabled near location. Officer located vehicle at Sturdivant Park and served valid Douglas County warrant to a 44 year old female. A 60 year old male driver was warned.
Reedsport
· At 1:44 am, police responded to the Tides Inn Bar and Grill after report of disturbance.
· At 2:05 am, police responded to the Tides Inn Bar and Grill after report of disorderly conduct.
· At 11:01 pm, police responded to the 7-Eleven after report of theft.
Friday, 2/18/2022:
North Bend
· At 9:32 am, police responded to the 2300 block of Commercial after caller reported victim of ID theft.
· At 11:32 am, police responded to the 1400 block of Airport after caller reported fraud and theft.
· At 5:53 pm, police conducted a warrant service at the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue. A 39 year old was transported to Douglas County Jail – Reedsport.
· At 4:34 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of inland Drive after caller reported juvenile problems. Juveniles trespassing/possibly harassing caller’s family and pets.
· At 7:28 pm, police responded to the 3200 block of Tremont after report of thefts. Theft of ticket voucher.
Coos Bay
· At 8:49 am, police conducted a warrant service at the location of Front Street and Date. A 48 year old female was cited.
· At 10:10 am, police responded to the location of Mingus Park after report of report of physical altercation between subjects in the park.
· At 10:51 am, police responded to the 100 block of N Cammann Street after report of criminal trespassing. Subject previously trespassed on the property being confrontational.
· At 11:46 am, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark after report of uncooperative subject refusing to leave.
· At 1:30 pm, police responded to the 400 block of N Wasson after caller reported dog was bit by another dog at large. Referred to animal control.
· At 2:41 pm, police responded to the 200 block of E Johnson Ave after report of subject refusing to pay taxi. A 40 year old female was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
· At 4:13 pm, police responded to the 800 block of S Broadway after report of subject jumping into traffic.
· At 6:30 pm, police responded to the location of 8th and Commercial after report of assault. A 35 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
· At 10:15 am, police responded to the 1000 block of N Elliott after report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft.
· At 2:17 pm, police responded to the 800 block of N Central Boulevard after report of hit and run accident.
· At 5:38 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 42 S milepost 13 after report of dispute following non-injury motor vehicle accident. A 46 year old female was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
Saturday, 2/19/2022:
North Bend
· At 12:02 am, police responded to the location of Sherman and Virginia after report of found bike.
· At 5:14 pm, police responded to the 3900 block of Sheridan Avenue after caller reported threats.
· At 11:36 pm, police responded to the location of Newmark and Broadway after report of possible intoxicated driver.
Coos Bay
· At 12:06 am, police responded to the 1000 block of Elrod Avenue after report of prowler.
· At 1:04 pm, police responded to the 1200 block of Embarcadero Circle after report of attempt break into vehicle.
· At 5:13 pm, police responded to the 2200 block of Woodland Drive after report of shots fired.
· At 10:49 pm, police responded to the location of S 10th and Johnson after report of aggressive dog at large.
· At 11:48 pm, police responded to the location of Lakeshore and Sanford after report of DUII. An 18 year old male was cited.
Coquille
· At 4:42 am, police conducted a warrant service to the 800 block of Adams Street. A 21 year old male was lodged at Coos County jail.
· At 12:17 pm, police responded to the 200 block of N Central Boulevard after report of an accident.
· At 9:16 pm, police responded to the 800 block of W 15th after caller reported threats.
Sunday, 2/20/2022:
North Bend
· At 12:56 pm, sheriff conducted a warrant service at the 200 block of Baxter Street. Coos County Sheriff Officer arrested a 33 year old male on two North Bend Police Department warrants.
· At 1:55 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue after report of theft. A 31 year old male was charged. Additionally he was transported to Coos County Jail for burglary 2, theft 1, forgery 1, 17 counts of ID theft and 1 counts of unlawful use of credit card.
· At 5:27 pm, police responded to the 3300 block of Broadway Avenue after caller reported threats.
Coos Bay
· At 12:18 am, police recovered a stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Lindy Lane.
· At 1:52 am, police responded to the 400 block of Golden Avenue after report of criminal mischief, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft.
· At 6:30 am, police responded to the 100 block of N 9th Street after report of a dispute over unpaid rent.
· At 10:08 am, police responded to the 200 block of S Schoneman Street after report of neighbors possibly trespassing.
· At 10:49 am, police responded to the location of Clark and Chester after report of hazard material.
· At 10:52 am, police responded to the 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard after report of weapons offense.
· At 1:53 pm, police conducted a warrant service to the 800 block of 8th Terrace.
A 28 year old female was cited.
· At 2:52 pm, police responded to the location of Ocean and Newmark after report of female in traffic.
· At 3:31 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of S 1st Street after report of shoplifter. Trespass as result of shoplift.
· At 5:11 pm, police responded to the 2000 clock of Newmark Avenue after report of possible sighting on missing subject.
· At 9:50 pm, police responded to the 1800 block of Ocean Boulevard after report of unlawful entry into camp trailers.
· At 10:49 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Ave after report of criminal trespass. A 34 year old male and a 38 year old female were cited.
Coquille
· At 12:36 am, police responded to the 700 block of E 5th Street after report of an accident.
· At 2:23 pm, police responded to the 1200 block of Shelley Road after caller reported harassment.
Reedsport
· At 2:19 am, police responded to the 800 block of Juniper Avenue after report of animal problem.
· At 9:53 am, police responded to the 2100 block of Cedar Ave after report of criminal mischief.
· At 3:59 pm, police responded to the 1100 block of Second Street after report of structure fire.
· At 11:44 pm, police responded to the 800 block of Juniper Avenue after report of disorderly conduct.
Monday, 2/21/2022:
North Bend
· At 5:43 am, police conducted a traffic stop/warrants service at the location of Sherman and Virginia. A 28 year old male was cited.
· At 11:40 am, police responded to the 2000 block of Virginia Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. Subject confrontational and spit at staff when asked to leave property. Officer contacted suspect who denied complaint. Was issued permanent trespass.
· At 2:10 pm, police responded to the location of Virginia and Broadway after report of a bicycle accident.
· At 4:30 pm, police conducted a warrant service to the 500 block of Central Avenue. A 42 year old male was cited.
· At 4:36 pm, police responded to the 3400 block of Broadway Avenue after report of subject throwing garbage in parking lot. Officer contacted suspect. Suspect advised he was looking for his blanket that was thrown away. Was issued permanent trespass.
Coos Bay
· At 2:32 am, police responded to the 500 block of Fulton Avenue after caller reported theft of gas from a vehicle.
· At 6:46 am, police conducted a warrant service to the 800 block of California Avenue. A male was cited.
· At 10:28 am, police conducted a warrant service to the location of Radar and Fulton. A 43 year old male was cited on all warrants.
· At 12:27 pm, police responded to the 200 block of S 2nd after report of burglary to warehouse.
· At 2:48 pm, police responded to the 800 block of S Broadway Street after caller reported stolen vehicle.
· At 4:11 pm, police conducted a warrant service to the location of Fulton and S Empire. A 42 year old male was cited.
· At 10:11 pm, police responded to the location of Ocean and Lindy after report of a non-injury accident.
· At 10:57 pm, police responded to the 200 block of N Broadway after report of violation of restraining order. A 31 year old male was charged and lodged at Coos County jail.
Coquille
· At 8:55 am, police responded to the 800 block of E 2nd Street after report of theft.
· At 3:32 pm, police conducted a traffic stop to the 96900 block of Highway 42 S. A 21 year old driver was warned for speeding in the park.
Reedsport
· At 8:27 am, police responded to the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive after report of theft.
· At 8:36 am, police responded to the 500 block of Regents Place after report of animal problem.
· At 12:31 pm, police responded to the 100 block of Riverfront Way after report of theft.
· At 1:15 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of Greenwood after report of noise complaint.
· At 8:24 pm, police responded to the 1900 block of Elm Avenue after report of domestic disturbance.
· At 9:33 pm, police responded to the Schooner Café after report of suspicious activity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In