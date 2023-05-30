The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 05/15:
North Bend
• 12:47 am, 26 year old male cited on warrant, 1000 block of S 5th Street.
• 7:02 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:12 am, 46 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:30 pm, theft, 1700 block of Hamilton Avenue.
• 1:15 pm, weapons offense, 1100 block of Airport Way.
• 1:42 pm, at risk subject, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 1:51 pm, minor in possession liquor, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 4:11 pm, dispute, Pony Creek and Vermont.
• 6:04 pm, 31 year old male cited on warrant, Clark Street and Broadway.
• 6:45 pm, misuse of 911, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
• 7:07 pm, located runaway, 2100 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 7:16 pm, hit and run accident, 1900 block of Union Avenue.
• 9:30 pm, 40 year old male cited on DUII, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:24 pm, 49 year old male cited on warrant, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 11:26 pm, 57 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Pony Creek Road near North Bend High School.
Coos Bay
• 12:47 am, criminal mischief, 1000 block of S 5th Street.
• 3:35 am, graffiti calls, 100 block of S Wall Street.
• 10:49 am, criminal mischief, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 10:49 am, hit and run accident, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 11:06 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue.
• 11:57 am, threats, 700 block of S 7th Street.
• 1:22 pm, dispute, 1100 block of S 5th Street.
• 2:03 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 2:41 pm, assault, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 2:39 pm, 41 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 2:55 pm, theft, 200 block of N 4th Street.
• 3:33 pm, 42 year old female cited for theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:02 pm, dispute, 4th and Bennett.
• 5:19 pm, juvenile problem, 1600 block of Maxwell Road.
• 6:28 pm, located wanted subject, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:39 pm, at risk subject, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 7:32 pm, family dispute, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
• 8:07 pm, intoxicated subject, 500 block of Puerto Vista Drive.
• 9:30 pm, loud noise, 700 block of S 4th Street.
• 9:54 pm, threats, S 4th Street and Bennett Avenue.
• 10:50 pm, dispute, 11th and Southwest.
Coquille
• 12:07 am, 25 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on theft II, 700 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 1:53 pm, 27 year old male cited on criminal trespass II and violation of release agreement, N Central Boulevard and Les Schwab.
• 5:23 pm, family dispute, 500 block of N Cedar Street.
• 7:05 pm, criminal mischief, 100 block of N Birch Street.
Reedsport
• 1:26 pm, trespassing, 7-Eleven.
• 2:20 pm, hit and run, Best Western.
• 2:31 pm, animal problem, RVFD Station 2 Turner Station.
Tuesday 05/16:
North Bend
• 5:14 am, loud noise, 1600 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 7:03 am, 29 year old female served on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 9:36 am, recovered stolen property, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:22 am, escape, Pony Creek and First Presbyterian Church.
• 12:00 pm, located missing person, Waite and Ash Street.
• 2:34 pm, 46 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrants, Newmark and Oak.
• 4:03 pm, dog complaint, 1400 block of Airport Lane.
• 4:05 pm, 59 year old male cited on warrants, Virginia and Marion.
• 4:55 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 5:08 pm, harassment, 1400 block of Airport Lane.
• 6:35 pm, 43 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Newmark and Broadway.
• 6:36 pm, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Harrison.
• 8:16 pm, fraud, 1100 block of Lewis Street.
• 9:06 pm, theft, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 8:57 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue.
• 9:21 am, 31 year old female lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, Commercial Avenue and N 11th Street.
• 9:57 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 1:00 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Ocean.
• 1:14 pm, located missing person, Waite and Ash Street.
• 2:05 pm, threats, 1400 block of Kingwood Avenue.
• 2:17 pm, burglary, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:53 pm, recovered stolen property, 700 block of Cypress Avenue.
• 3:07 pm, Recovered stolen UHaul box truck, 1100 block of W Mallon.
• 3:08 pm, 35 year old male booked at Coos County jail on theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:55 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Ocean.
• 4:05 pm, 59 year old male cited on warrants, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 4:34 pm, 45 year old male lodged at Deschutes County jail on warrants, 63300 block of W Highway 20.
• 7:05 pm, dispute, 800 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 7:12 pm, 32 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Central Avenue and Ocean Boulevard.
• 7:25 pm, assault, 1000 block of Maryland Avenue.
• 7:44 pm, 48 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 7-Eleven parking lot.
• 7:53 pm, 32 year old female cited on warrant, S Empire and Noble.
• 7:56 pm, kids threatened in park, N 10th Street and Commercial Avenue.
• 10:32 pm, disorderly conduct, N Marple and Harris.
• 10:47 pm, 59 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, Bunkerhill 7-Eleven.
Coquille
• 2:45 pm, fight, 800 block of E 11th Street.
Reedsport
• 3:21 pm, suspicious activity, 400 block of Camellia Court.
Wednesday 05/17:
North Bend
• 9:17 am, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:46 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of SW Adams Avenue.
• 3:42 pm, 28 year old transported to Coos Bay Police Department on domestic menacing, domestic harassment, extortion and interfering with making a 911 report, 2400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 4:11 pm, disorderly conduct, Brussells and Crowell.
• 4:32 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:01 pm, vicious dog, McPherson and Montana.
• 5:08 pm, intoxicated subject, Sheridan Avenue and Ohio.
• 8:19 pm, criminal mischief, 2500 block of Newmark Street.
• 11:17 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Everett Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 3:45 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1700 block of N 14th Street.
• 9:41 am, theft, 800 block of S Front Street.
• 9:56 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of E Ingersoll Avenue.
• 11:45 am, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:18 pm, criminal mischief, 800 block of S 11st Street.
• 2:34 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of N Bayshore.
• 2:49 pm, minor in possession marijuana, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 3:35 pm, hit and run accident, 700 block of S 7th Street.
• 3:45 pm, 46 year old male served on warrant and charged with fail to register as sex offender-felony, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:25 pm, 54 year old female served on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 4:54 pm, theft from vehicle, 1100 block of S 5th Street.
• 5:13 pm, fraud, 500 block of 8th Avenue.
• 7:44 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, Newmark and Cammann.
• 8:43 pm, dispute, Thompson Road.
Coquille
• 9:31 am, family dispute, 100 block of N Dean Street.
• 11:13 am, 29 year old male arrested on Reedsport warrant, 200 block of W 4th Street.
• 2:20 pm, dispute, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 4:16 pm, phone harassment, 1200 block of W 14th Street.
• 3:42 pm, 28 year old arrested on domestic menacing, domestic harassment, extortion and interfering with making a 911 report.
Reedsport
• 7:36 am, theft, McKay’s.
• 1:07 pm, theft, McKay’s.
• 2:59 pm, fire, Reedsport Community Charter School.
• 5:58 pm, juvenile problem, Big Fish Café & Dinner House.
