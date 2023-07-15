The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 06/29:
North Bend
• 2:23 am, 51 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants and 56 year old male cited on warrant and criminal trespass II, 1900 block of Virginia Ave.
• 10:17 am, neighbor dispute/civil problem, 2400 block of Everett Avenue.
• 10:22 am, fraud, 3600 block of Ash Street.
• 11:01 am, threats, 3400 block of Stanton Avenue.
• 11:23 am, civil problem, Lynne Drive.
• 1:54 pm, 48 year old female cited for disorderly conduct, 1100 block
• 2:33 pm, burglary, 2200 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 2:44 pm, theft of utility trailer, 2200 block of Inland Drive.
• 3:35 pm, fraud, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 3:52 pm, assault, 1900 block of Union Avenue.
• 6:19 pm, theft of BBQ, 1900 block of Roosevelt St.
• 7:13 pm, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Safeway.
• 8:15 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:54 pm, stolen vehicle, 700 block of Connecticut Ave.
Coos Bay
• 1:32 am, dispute, 700 block of 9th Avenue.
• 5:07 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 6:52 am, 61 year old transported to Coos County jail on three warrants, 500 block of W Anderson Ave.
• 6:55 am, female subject cited for criminal trespass II, 200 block of N Broadway St.
• 9:11 am, syphon gas from vehicle, 500 block of Schetter Avenue.
• 10:01 am, dispute, 800 block of Terrace.
• 10:09 am, located stolen property, 2600 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 11:16 am, juvenile problem, S Cammann and Sunset School.
• 11:27 am, harassment, 1200 block of Newmark Ave.
• 12:31 pm, 39 year old cited for driving while suspended, 200 block of N Marple.
• 12:48 pm, theft, 400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 1:13 pm, unauthorized use motor vehicle, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:54 pm, 62 year old male transported to Coos County jail, 800 block of S 2nd Street.
• 2:07 pm, dispute, 100 block of S 3rd Street.
• 2:55 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 3:06 pm, juvenile problem, 900 block of Flanagan St.
• 3:43 pm 57 year old male cited result of accident, Newmark and Main entry.
• 4:00 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 5:07 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of N Baxter.
• 6:21 pm, 59 year old male served on warrant, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 6:45 pm, 52 year old male transported to Coos County jail on domestic menacing, 400 block of N Cammann St.
• 7:31 pm, theft, 200 block of S 2nd Street.
• 7:39 pm, neighbor dispute, 1600 block of N 19th St.
• 7:48 pm, fraud, 400 block of 9th Avenue.
• 8:10 pm, theft, 1200 block of Crocker Street.
• 8:23 pm, dispute, 400 block of S Wall Street.
• 8:49 pm, theft, Newmark and Walmart.
• 10:04 pm, 24 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Morrison.
Coquille
• 12:12 pm, dispute, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
• 2:08 pm, burglary, 1200 block of N Laurel Street.
• 3:44 pm, threats, 1300 block of N Knott Street.
• 9:02 pm, 69 year old male cited on warrant and criminal trespass, 800 block of Elk Drive.
Reedsport
• 11:11 am, disturbance, Fir Grove Motel.
• 12:10 pm, hit and run, Highway 38 mile post 40.
• 3:40 pm, animal problem, Chevron.
Friday 06/30:
North Bend
• 10:25 am, civil problem, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
• 10:35 am, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:29 pm, animal complaint, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 2:22 pm, drinking unlicensed premises, Florida Avenue.
• 4:47 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:32 pm, dispute, 3500 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 9:02 pm, disorderly conduct, 13th and Everett.
• 9:16 pm, dispute, 2400 block of Everett Avenue.
• 9:52 pm, dispute, McPherson and Montana.
• 10:25 pm, disorderly conduct, Grant Circle.
• 10:46 pm, fight, 1200 block of Clark Street.
Coos Bay
• 6:01 am, 30 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Southwest and Idaho.
• 8:11 am, theft, 1300 block of Teakwood Avenue.
• 9:41 am, animal abuse, 900 block of Newmark Ave.
• 10:37 am, hit and run accident, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
• 10:46 am, hit and run accident, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:05 pm, 31 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant and resisting arrest, Golden Avenue and S 4th Street.
• 1:09 pm, disorderly conduct, Thompson Road and Bay Area Hospital ER.
• 2:42 pm, hit and run accident, 500 block of N Broadway Street.
• 2:46 pm, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.
• 2:58 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on theft III, 800 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 3:01 pm, vicious dog, Fulton Avenue and Wall St.
• 4:59 pm, theft, 100 block of Main Street.
• 5:16 pm, brush fire, 100 block of S Broadway Street.
• 7:00 pm, civil problem, 1900 block of Woodland Dr.
• 8:02 pm, 46 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 9:20 pm, barking dog, 700 block of S Cammann St.
• 9:37 pm, located wanted subject, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 11:04 pm, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 400 block of Madison Street.
• 11:42 pm, dispute, 100 block of N 8th Street.
Coquille
• 4:29 pm, dispute, 400 block of W Central Blvd.
Reedsport
• 8:57 pm, theft, Best Budget Inn.
• 10:26 pm, noise complaint, 800 block of South Hill Drive.
Saturday 07/01:
North Bend
• 12:32 am, 43 year old male cited on warrant, Newmark and Ash.
• 6:05 am, theft, 1500 block of Monroe.
• 9:22 am, juvenile problem, 1900 block of Myrtle St.
• 10:43 am, dispute, 2100 block of California Avenue.
• 2:37 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:15 pm, theft, 2500 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 4:48 pm, 41 year old female for driving while suspended, Sherman and State.
• 7:40 pm, shoplifter, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 9:23 pm, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:30 pm, 60 year old male cited for DUII, Newmark Ave.
• 10:20 pm, fight, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:51 pm, loud noise, Edgewood Drive.
• 10:48 pm, criminal mischief, Broadway Avenue.
• 11:34 pm, fight, Florida to Sherman.
Coos Bay
• 12:42 am, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail for driving while suspended, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 4:44 am, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail for theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:37 am, family dispute, 1100 block of Coos River Highway.
• 9:21 am, located wanted subject, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 10:24 am, located wanted subject, Newmark and Morrison.
• 10:57 am, runaway juvenile, 1200 block of S 16th St.
• 11:55 am, family dispute, 1000 block of N 8th Street.
• 12:30 pm, 40 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, Marple and Johannesen.
• 12:33 pm, located runaway, Wallace Road.
• 12:57 pm, located wanted subject, Noble and S Empire.
• 1:18 pm, fraud, 800 block of S Broadway.
• 1:19 pm, hit and run accident, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 1:22 pm, criminal mischief, Anderson and N 8th.
• 1:48 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 3:45 pm, 37 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of S Broadway.
• 3:53 pm, animal abuse, John Topits Park lower lake.
• 5:57 pm, theft, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:43 pm, criminal mischief, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:58 pm, theft, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:01 pm, threats, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:37 pm, burglary, 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard.
Coquille
• 2:41 pm, electrical fire, Highway 42 mile post 7.
• 9:33 pm, neighbor dispute, 900 block of N Dean St.
Reedsport
• 12:29 am, juvenile problem, Safeway.
• 9:40 am, domestic disturbance, 2500 block of Gardens Avenue.
• 7:10 pm, restraining order violation, 2600 block of Frontage Road.
Sunday 07/02:
North Bend
• 3:14 am, burglary, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:48 am, fight, 2600 block of 11th Street.
• 10:48 am, 35 year old female lodged at Coos County jail, 2600 block of 11th Street.
• 1:31 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.
• 9:06 pm, 45 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 2300 block of Tremont.
• 9:32 pm, harassment, 2200 block of Everett Ave.
Coos Bay
• 12:13 am, 33 year old male transported to Coos County jail on driving while suspended, Ocean Boulevard and Vine.
• 2:18 am, 32 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:47 am, domestic assault, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:31 am, 31 year old female lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, S Empire and Noble.
• 9:23 am, 48 year old lodged at Coos County jail on criminal trespass II. 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 11:269 am, theft from vehicle, 1000 block of Michigan Avenue.
• 12:09 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 100 block of S Empire Blvd.
• 12:23 pm, minor in possession of marijuana, 1300 block of Crocker Street.
• 3:59 pm, assault, 3rd and Anderson.
• 4:48 pm, dispute, 600 block of W Anderson Ave.
• 7:18 pm, family dispute, 1800 block of Thomas St.
• 8:00 pm, harassment, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 9:35 pm, theft, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 10:53 pm, 46 year old male transported to Coos County jail on failure to register as sex offender, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 11:58 pm, assault, Woolridge and Salmon.
Coquille
• 5:33 am, neighbor dispute, 1200 block of Shelley Road.
