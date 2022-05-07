Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Friday, 4/29/2022:

North Bend

•  7:51 am, 1800 Virginia Avenue, caller reported theft of gasoline from trucks.

•  9:22 am, 1900 block of Newmark Street, warrant service on a 34 year old male.

•  11:26 am, Marion and Virginia Avenue, report of unauthorized use of motor vehicle.  Theft of tow dolly.

Coos Bay

•  7:41 am, 100 block of S 2nd Street, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.  Theft of stereo/speakers and damage to car.

•  8:37 am, 14th and Juniper, report of vicious dog.  Dog has subject cornered.

•  11:45 am, 400 Kruse Avenue, report of criminal trespassing.  Subject camping at pump station.  A 34 year old female transported to Coos County jail.

•  2:44 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, caller reported theft of purse.

•  4:49 pm, 500 block of S 4th Street, report of disorderly conduct.  Male inside the store yelling at customers.  A 31 year old male cited.

•  8:10 pm, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, warrant service.  A 31 year old male cited.

•  10:45 pm, 500 block of D Street, report of minor in possession of marijuana.  A 19 year old male was cited.

Coquille

•  11:09 am, 900 block of N Dean Street, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.

•  9:44 pm, 200 block of W Highway 42, report of dog running at large.

Reedsport

•  9:04 am, Riverfront Way, report of an animal problem.

•  10:07 am, Sunrise Shop N Save, report of a disturbance.

•  12:02 pm, Smith River, report of non-injury motor vehicle accident.

•  1:26 pm, RV Masters of Oregon, report of an animal problem.

•  2:32 pm, 100 block of N 7th Street, report of disorderly conduct.

Saturday, 4/30/2022:

North Bend

•  7:38 am, 1900 block of McPherson Avenue, warrant service.  A 30 year old male was cited.

•  12:17 pm, 2306 block of Sherman Avenue, report of attempted theft of boat motor.

Coquille

•  1:58 pm, 100 block of N Baxter Street, report of a dispute.

•  6:30 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, report of animal at large.

Reedsport

•  10:56 am, McDonald’s, report of non-injury motor vehicle accident.

•  11:06 am, N 3rd Street and Winchester Avenue, report of an animal problem.

•  8:56 pm, 800 Juniper Avenue, report of a noise complaint.

Sunday, 5/1/2022:

North Bend

•  3:05 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, report of possible vicious dog.

•  5:20 pm, Newmark and Ash, report of criminal mischief to political sign.

•  7:32 pm, 3500 block of Tremont Avenue, report of physical dispute which resulted in warrant service.  A 65 year old male was cited.

•  11:44 pm, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, report of criminal trespass which resulted in warrant service.  A 36 year old male was cited.

Coos Bay

•  9:49 am, 1000 block of N Bayshore, report of civil problem.  Theft of vehicle.

•  3:00 pm, Coos Bay Area, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.  Purse taken from vehicle.

•  4:00 pm, 2nd and F Street, report of driving complaint.  Ongoing problem with vehicle speeding, running stop sign.

Coquille

•  12:57 am, 200 block of W Highway 42, report of dog at large.

Reedsport

•  6:49 pm, 700 block of Laurel Ave, report of noise complaint.

•  9:33 pm, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, report of disorderly conduct.

Monday, 5/2/2022:

North Bend

•  6:29 am, Broadway Court, warrant service to a 30 year old male.

•  11:37 am, 1700 Virginia Avenue, caller reported theft of security cameras.

•  12:44 pm, Ferry Road, report of traffic hazard.  Vehicle parked in the roadway.

•  8:26 pm, 16th and Broadway, report of traffic signal malfunction.

Coos Bay

•  9:53 am, 755 S 7th Street, report of possession of controlled substance.

•  12:23 pm, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue, report of minor in possession of marijuana.

•  2:43 pm, Johnson and Highway 101, report of traffic signal malfunction.

•  4:25 pm, 1600 block of Thompson Road, report of criminal trespass.  Trespasser unplugged game camera.

•  7:35 pm, 100 block of S Main Street, report of dispute at location.

Coquille

•  9:24 am, Adams and E 1st, report of disorderly conduct.

•  5:02 pm, 800 block of N Henry Street, caller reported theft of Amazon package.

Reedsport

•  9:34 am, 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, report of an animal problem.

