The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 4/29/2022:
North Bend
• 7:51 am, 1800 Virginia Avenue, caller reported theft of gasoline from trucks.
• 9:22 am, 1900 block of Newmark Street, warrant service on a 34 year old male.
• 11:26 am, Marion and Virginia Avenue, report of unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Theft of tow dolly.
Coos Bay
• 7:41 am, 100 block of S 2nd Street, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle. Theft of stereo/speakers and damage to car.
• 8:37 am, 14th and Juniper, report of vicious dog. Dog has subject cornered.
• 11:45 am, 400 Kruse Avenue, report of criminal trespassing. Subject camping at pump station. A 34 year old female transported to Coos County jail.
• 2:44 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, caller reported theft of purse.
• 4:49 pm, 500 block of S 4th Street, report of disorderly conduct. Male inside the store yelling at customers. A 31 year old male cited.
• 8:10 pm, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, warrant service. A 31 year old male cited.
• 10:45 pm, 500 block of D Street, report of minor in possession of marijuana. A 19 year old male was cited.
Coquille
• 11:09 am, 900 block of N Dean Street, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 9:44 pm, 200 block of W Highway 42, report of dog running at large.
Reedsport
• 9:04 am, Riverfront Way, report of an animal problem.
• 10:07 am, Sunrise Shop N Save, report of a disturbance.
• 12:02 pm, Smith River, report of non-injury motor vehicle accident.
• 1:26 pm, RV Masters of Oregon, report of an animal problem.
• 2:32 pm, 100 block of N 7th Street, report of disorderly conduct.
Saturday, 4/30/2022:
North Bend
• 7:38 am, 1900 block of McPherson Avenue, warrant service. A 30 year old male was cited.
• 12:17 pm, 2306 block of Sherman Avenue, report of attempted theft of boat motor.
Coquille
• 1:58 pm, 100 block of N Baxter Street, report of a dispute.
• 6:30 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, report of animal at large.
Reedsport
• 10:56 am, McDonald’s, report of non-injury motor vehicle accident.
• 11:06 am, N 3rd Street and Winchester Avenue, report of an animal problem.
• 8:56 pm, 800 Juniper Avenue, report of a noise complaint.
Sunday, 5/1/2022:
North Bend
• 3:05 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, report of possible vicious dog.
• 5:20 pm, Newmark and Ash, report of criminal mischief to political sign.
• 7:32 pm, 3500 block of Tremont Avenue, report of physical dispute which resulted in warrant service. A 65 year old male was cited.
• 11:44 pm, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, report of criminal trespass which resulted in warrant service. A 36 year old male was cited.
Coos Bay
• 9:49 am, 1000 block of N Bayshore, report of civil problem. Theft of vehicle.
• 3:00 pm, Coos Bay Area, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle. Purse taken from vehicle.
• 4:00 pm, 2nd and F Street, report of driving complaint. Ongoing problem with vehicle speeding, running stop sign.
Coquille
• 12:57 am, 200 block of W Highway 42, report of dog at large.
Reedsport
• 6:49 pm, 700 block of Laurel Ave, report of noise complaint.
• 9:33 pm, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, report of disorderly conduct.
Monday, 5/2/2022:
North Bend
• 6:29 am, Broadway Court, warrant service to a 30 year old male.
• 11:37 am, 1700 Virginia Avenue, caller reported theft of security cameras.
• 12:44 pm, Ferry Road, report of traffic hazard. Vehicle parked in the roadway.
• 8:26 pm, 16th and Broadway, report of traffic signal malfunction.
Coos Bay
• 9:53 am, 755 S 7th Street, report of possession of controlled substance.
• 12:23 pm, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue, report of minor in possession of marijuana.
• 2:43 pm, Johnson and Highway 101, report of traffic signal malfunction.
• 4:25 pm, 1600 block of Thompson Road, report of criminal trespass. Trespasser unplugged game camera.
• 7:35 pm, 100 block of S Main Street, report of dispute at location.
Coquille
• 9:24 am, Adams and E 1st, report of disorderly conduct.
• 5:02 pm, 800 block of N Henry Street, caller reported theft of Amazon package.
Reedsport
• 9:34 am, 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, report of an animal problem.
