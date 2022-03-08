The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 3/1/2022:
North Bend
· At 9:56 am, police responded to the 3300 block of Myrtle Ave after report of theft.
· At 2:18 pm, police responded to the location of California and McPherson after report of an accident.
· At 3:10 pm, police responded to the location of Broadway and State after report of non-injury accident. A 22 year old male was ticketed.
Coos Bay
Coquille
· At 3:26 pm, police responded to the 10000 block of Highway 42 to assist Coos County Sheriff after report of theft.
Reedsport
· At 10:19 am, police responded to the Chevron after report of disorderly conduct.
· At 4:59 pm, police responded to the Highland Mobile Home Park after report of harassment.
Wednesday, 3/2/2022:
North Bend
· At 10:42 am, police responded to the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 31 year old male was charged and lodged at Coos County jail.
· At 2:52 pm, police responded to the 1900 block of Sherman Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 30 year old was cited and released.
· At 11:18 pm, police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Newmark and Oak. A 45 year old male was cited.
Coos Bay
· At 7:42 am, police responded to the location of 2nd Street and Market Avenue after report of a park violation. A 28 year old female was cited.
· At 12:02 pm, police responded to the 700 block of S 2nd Street after caller reported theft from vehicle. Unlawful entry into motor vehicle that occurred over the weekend.
· At 1:58 pm, police conducted a traffic stop in the location of N 10th and Mingus Park. A 75 year old male was warned of improper lane change.
· At 9:17 pm, police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Ocean and Butler. A 42 year old male was warned for speed.
Coquille
· At 5:22 pm, police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Highway 42 and mile post 19. A 39 year old male was cited for speed.
Reedsport
· At 12:58 pm, police responded to the 2600 Bowman Road after report of traffic complaint.
· At 7:55 pm, police responded to the 900 York Street after report of harassing phone calls.
Thursday, 3/4/2022:
North Bend
· At 6:41 am, police responded to the location of Union Avenue and Connecticut Avenue after report of accident by the library. Non-injury.
· At 11:29 am, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Street after report of a non-injury motor vehicle accident.
· At 11:49 am, police responded to the 1800 block of Newmark Street after report of indecent exposure/criminal trespassing. A 26 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
· At 2:40 pm, police conducted a warrant service to the 700 block of Virginia Avenue. A 45 year old male was lodged at Coos County jail.
· At 3:31 pm, police responded to the 700 block of Clark Street after report of domestic assault. A 31 year old female was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
· At 7:31 am, police conducted a warrant service to the 200 block of S 7th Street. A 38 year old male was cited.
· At 9:43 am, police conducted a warrant service in the location of 2nd Court alley and Les Schwab. A 34 year old female was transported to Coos County jail.
· At 10:20 am, police conducted a warrant service to the 1000 block of S 1st Street. A 37 year old male was cited.
· At 12:00 pm, police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Ocean Boulevard and 19th Street. A 45 year old female was warned for improper lane change.
· At 9:18 pm, police conducted a warrant service in the location of Anderson Avenue and 7th Street. A 35 year old male was cited.Pol
